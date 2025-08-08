MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens
PANews reported on August 8th that Pump.fun announced the launch of the Glass Full Foundation on the X platform to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens. The team stated that
FUN
$0.009013
-3.16%
PUMP
$0.003689
-6.44%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 08:21
Euphoria, a crypto derivatives trading app based on MegaETH, has secured $7.5 million in seed funding.
PANews reported on August 8th that Euphoria, a MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading application, announced the completion of a $7.5 million seed round, comprised of a $2.5 million pre-seed round in
SEED
$0.001033
-0.19%
APP
$0.003162
-1.89%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 08:12
Lido lays off 15% of its staff, marking a turning point for the Ethereum staking ecosystem.
Author: TechFlow On August 4, Vasiliy Shapovalov, co-founder of the decentralized staking platform Lido, announced that he would lay off 15% of his employees. At a time when almost everyone
LAY
$0.01683
-3.55%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 08:00
Perle, a Web3-based AI project, raises $9 million in seed funding led by Framework Ventures
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the Web3-based artificial intelligence project Perle announced the completion of a $9 million seed round of financing, led by Framework
SEED
$0.001033
-0.19%
AI
$0.1277
-8.58%
BLOCK
$0.1945
-3.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 07:50
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by another 10,975 ETH, worth $42.79 million.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, listed company Sharplink Gaming once again increased its holdings of 10,975 ETH to its strategic ETH reserve, worth US$42.79
ETH
$4,544.71
-3.78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 07:47
Trump Nominates Pro-Crypto Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board Seat
PANews reported on August 8th that The Block has announced that US President Trump has nominated pro-cryptocurrency economist Stephen Miran to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran,
TRUMP
$9.076
-5.33%
PRO
$0.7887
-1.17%
BLOCK
$0.1945
-3.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 07:43
Fundamental Global plans to issue up to $5 billion in securities to buy more Ethereum
PANews reported on August 8th that Coincentral has reported that Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global Inc. (FGF) has filed an S-3 registration statement with the US SEC, proposing a securities offering of
MORE
$0.1002
-0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 07:36
Block increased its holdings by 108 bitcoins in Q2, bringing its holdings to 8,692.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to HODL15Capital, Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block, Inc. (XYZ) increased its holdings of 108 bitcoins in the second quarter, and the company currently
SECOND
$0.0000076
-8.43%
BLOCK
$0.1945
-3.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 07:29
The US SEC and Ripple have concluded their legal dispute: both parties have dropped their appeals, and the ruling on XRP remains unchanged.
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, a significant legal battle in the crypto industry appears to be nearing its end. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
U
$0.02592
-4.00%
XRP
$3.1108
-5.50%
BLOCK
$0.1945
-3.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 07:23
Trump signs executive order to halt unfair treatment of crypto industry by cutting off banking services
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, US President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at preventing federal regulators from targeting financial institutions doing business
TRUMP
$9.076
-5.33%
ORDER
$0.1234
-6.37%
BLOCK
$0.1945
-3.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 07:14
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5