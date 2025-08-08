2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Paradigm, Multicoin, Galaxy and other crypto institutions jointly support the Senate's crypto legislation draft

Paradigm, Multicoin, Galaxy and other crypto institutions jointly support the Senate's crypto legislation draft

PANews reported on August 8th that Dan Robinson, General Partner and Head of Research at Paradigm, announced on the X platform that this week his team, along with Multicoin Capital,
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 09:49
CleanSpark's BTC reserves exceeded $1 billion in Q3, with revenue increasing 91% year-on-year.

CleanSpark's BTC reserves exceeded $1 billion in Q3, with revenue increasing 91% year-on-year.

PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025 (ending June 30th). Revenue surged 91% year-over-year to
Bitcoin
BTC$118,667.16-1.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-9.81%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1945-3.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 09:39
Core Scientific's largest shareholder plans to vote against CoreWeave's takeover bid

Core Scientific's largest shareholder plans to vote against CoreWeave's takeover bid

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, Two Seas Capital, the largest active shareholder (6.5% stake) in Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, announced it would vote against a
CreatorBid
BID$0.06665-10.68%
Core DAO
CORE$0.481-6.78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 09:28
A whale sold $12.39 million worth of SOL yesterday and bought HYPE and ETH

A whale sold $12.39 million worth of SOL yesterday and bought HYPE and ETH

PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, yesterday, a whale deposited 70,558 SOL (worth US$12.39 million) into HyperLiquid and sold them, and instead bought: 130,737 HYPE,
Solana
SOL$193.35-4.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.24-2.81%
Ethereum
ETH$4,546-3.76%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 09:16
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

By Karen Z, Foresight News A battle for $12.5 trillion in retirement funds is about to begin. This policy, which aims to allow alternative assets such as private equity, real
Sidekick
K$0.2265-6.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.05115-4.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.075-5.34%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 09:00
Vitalik says he supports an “Ethereum Reserve Company” but warns against over-leveraging

Vitalik says he supports an “Ethereum Reserve Company” but warns against over-leveraging

PANews reported on August 8th that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed support for the "Ethereum Reserve Company" in an interview on the Bankless podcast, while also issuing
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 09:00
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whale @AguilaTrades continued to increase his position through TWAP after opening a long position yesterday afternoon. His long
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 08:54
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.

Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.

PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has reported that the listed Sharplink Gaming address has received a total of 21,959 ETH (approximately $83.96 million) to date.
Ethereum
ETH$4,546-3.76%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 08:50
A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million

A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million

PANews reported on August 8th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a trader held onto a recent 15x leveraged ETH short position, which had a potential profit of $14 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,546-3.76%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 08:43
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.

PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands and ProvLabs, the developer of the Provenance Blockchain, have jointly launched NUVA, a RWA trading platform. The NUVA marketplace will leverage the
Allo
RWA$0.004816-4.44%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 08:29

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5