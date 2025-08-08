MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Paradigm, Multicoin, Galaxy and other crypto institutions jointly support the Senate's crypto legislation draft
PANews reported on August 8th that Dan Robinson, General Partner and Head of Research at Paradigm, announced on the X platform that this week his team, along with Multicoin Capital,
PANews
2025/08/08 09:49
CleanSpark's BTC reserves exceeded $1 billion in Q3, with revenue increasing 91% year-on-year.
PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025 (ending June 30th). Revenue surged 91% year-over-year to
BTC
$118,667.16
-1.58%
JUNE
$0.09
-9.81%
BLOCK
$0.1945
-3.08%
PANews
2025/08/08 09:39
Core Scientific's largest shareholder plans to vote against CoreWeave's takeover bid
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, Two Seas Capital, the largest active shareholder (6.5% stake) in Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, announced it would vote against a
BID
$0.06665
-10.68%
CORE
$0.481
-6.78%
PANews
2025/08/08 09:28
A whale sold $12.39 million worth of SOL yesterday and bought HYPE and ETH
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, yesterday, a whale deposited 70,558 SOL (worth US$12.39 million) into HyperLiquid and sold them, and instead bought: 130,737 HYPE,
SOL
$193.35
-4.49%
HYPE
$45.24
-2.81%
ETH
$4,546
-3.76%
PANews
2025/08/08 09:16
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
By Karen Z, Foresight News A battle for $12.5 trillion in retirement funds is about to begin. This policy, which aims to allow alternative assets such as private equity, real
K
$0.2265
-6.48%
REAL
$0.05115
-4.06%
TRUMP
$9.075
-5.34%
PANews
2025/08/08 09:00
Vitalik says he supports an “Ethereum Reserve Company” but warns against over-leveraging
PANews reported on August 8th that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed support for the "Ethereum Reserve Company" in an interview on the Bankless podcast, while also issuing
PANews
2025/08/08 09:00
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whale @AguilaTrades continued to increase his position through TWAP after opening a long position yesterday afternoon. His long
PANews
2025/08/08 08:54
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.
PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has reported that the listed Sharplink Gaming address has received a total of 21,959 ETH (approximately $83.96 million) to date.
ETH
$4,546
-3.76%
PANews
2025/08/08 08:50
A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million
PANews reported on August 8th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a trader held onto a recent 15x leveraged ETH short position, which had a potential profit of $14 million.
ETH
$4,546
-3.76%
PANews
2025/08/08 08:43
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.
PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands and ProvLabs, the developer of the Provenance Blockchain, have jointly launched NUVA, a RWA trading platform. The NUVA marketplace will leverage the
RWA
$0.004816
-4.44%
PANews
2025/08/08 08:29
