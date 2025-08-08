MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Animoca Brands and Standard Chartered Bank jointly established Anchorpoint to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin issuance license
PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands has officially established a joint venture in Hong Kong, Anchorpoint Financial Limited, with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Hong Kong Telecom
PANews
2025/08/08 11:15
The crypto market rose sharply, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by over 9%, and ETH breaking through $3,900.
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market saw significant gains, with gains generally ranging from 2% to 9%. Trump signed an
PANews
2025/08/08 11:10
Base announced the launch of a creator content trading and profit sharing mechanism in the Base app
PANews reported on August 8th that Base announced on the X platform that creators on the Base app can earn income when users engage with their content. Every time a
PANews
2025/08/08 11:08
Alliance Resource Partners increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in Q2, bringing its total holdings to 541.39.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to NLNico, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), a coal mining company listed on the Nasdaq, increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in the second
PANews
2025/08/08 10:45
Story Foundation and Hangzhou Cultural Exchange Center jointly launched the first RWA compliance project in the cultural communication field in mainland China
PANews reported on August 8th that Story Foundation has partnered with the Hangzhou Cultural Property Exchange and Starbase to officially launch China's first advertising-related RWA compliance project, creating a new
PANews
2025/08/08 10:14
pSTAKE Foundation Launches $50 Million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund, Applications Now Open
PANews reported on August 8th that the pSTAKE Foundation announced, according to its official blog, that its $50 million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund is now open for applications. The program aims
PANews
2025/08/08 10:06
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 8, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????8/8 Update: Musk forwarded the Bitcoin wizard animation emoticon package Pump launches Glass
PANews
2025/08/08 10:06
Ethereum Foundation to donate another $500,000 to Roman Storm’s legal defense
PANews reported on August 8th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, announced in a post on X that the foundation will donate an additional $500,000 to support
PANews
2025/08/08 10:02
1-hour withdrawal, Vitalik's L2 strategy shift
After thinking about Vitalik Buterin’s latest statement about L2 fast withdrawals, I found it quite interesting. Simply put: He believes that achieving fast withdrawals within 1 hour is more important
PANews
2025/08/08 10:00
A high-win ETH band whale has begun to take profits, setting a sell order for 5,000 WETH and selling 4,000.
PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the four ETH band operations since June 20 have maintained a 100% winning rate - the whale 0x54d...e6029
PANews
2025/08/08 09:53
