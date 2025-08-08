2025-08-14 Thursday

CleanSpark has delivered the strongest quarter in its history, posting record revenue and profit that outpaced Wall Street expectations. Key Takeaways: CleanSpark posted record Q3 revenue of $198.6M, up 91% year-on-year. EPS hit $0.78, far exceeding analyst estimates of $0.20. The company reached 50 EH/s hashrate using only US infrastructure and grew its Bitcoin treasury to 12,703 BTC. The U.S.-based Bitcoin miner reported $198.6 million in revenue for its fiscal third quarter, up 91% from $104 million a year earlier and ahead of analyst forecasts of around $195 million. Net income surged to $257.4 million, reversing a $236.2 million loss in the same period last year, the firm said in a Thursday announcement . CleanSpark EPS Soars to $0.78, Crushing $0.20 Estimates Diluted earnings per share came in at 78 cents, well above estimates of roughly 20 cents. “This was the most successful quarter in CleanSpark’s history, and it reflects the strength of our strategy,” said CEO Zach Bradford. CFO Gary Vecchiarelli noted that operational expenses were fully covered by monthly Bitcoin production while the company expanded its treasury holdings. CleanSpark said it became the first public miner to achieve 50 exahashes per second (EH/s) using exclusively US infrastructure, representing 5.8% of the global hashrate. The company’s Bitcoin treasury now stands at 12,703 BTC, worth about $1.48 billion, making it the ninth-largest public holder of the cryptocurrency. CleanSpark achieved this without issuing new equity in 2025. Today $CLSK reported fiscal year third quarter 2025 results (ended 6/30/25). *Quarterly revenue: $198.6 million (up 90.8% from same prior fiscal quarter) *Quarterly bitcoin production: 2,012 *Quarterly average revenue per coin: $98,753 Full press release here:… pic.twitter.com/PcZ0wXPUZA — CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) August 7, 2025 Despite the strong results, CleanSpark’s stock (CLSK) fell 2.5% on Thursday to $10.72, with after-hours trading showing less than a 1% gain. The shares remain up 16.4% year-to-date, outperforming rival MARA Holdings, which is down over 7% in 2025. The bumper quarter comes amid a broader upswing for Bitcoin miners, fueled by a 32% rise in the asset’s price between April and June. MARA Holdings recently posted a 64% year-on-year revenue jump to $238 million, while Riot Platforms reported a record $219.5 million net income for the same period. Chinese Roots Still Dominate Global Bitcoin Mining As reported, over half of the world’s Bitcoin mining operations still trace their origins to China , with 55% to 65% of mining linked to Chinese capital, hardware, or expertise, according to Uminers CEO Batyr Hydyrov. Despite China’s 2021 mining ban, key Chinese players have maintained influence by relocating operations overseas. Major Chinese manufacturers Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, responsible for 99% of Bitcoin mining hardware, have shifted production to the U.S. to avoid tariffs, helping boost America’s share of Bitcoin’s total hashrate from 4% in 2019 to 38% today. Hydyrov added that former Chinese miners have often increased capacity after moving abroad, with some expanding by up to 150%, and noted that limited mining still persists within China’s remote regions where enforcement is lax. Meanwhile, in Iran, officials have raised concerns over the rising strain crypto mining is placing on the nation’s electricity grid, claiming that the activity now contributes to as much as 20% of the country’s energy imbalance.
CryptoNews2025/08/08 12:49
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has voiced support for public companies holding Ether as part of their treasuries, while cautioning against the dangers of excessive borrowing.  Speaking in a Bankless podcast interview on Aug. 7, Buterin said that so-called Ethereum (ETH)…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 12:43
The crypto market rallied sharply during early Asian trading hours on Friday, with most sectors gaining between 2% and 9%, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement plans to invest in digital assets, unlocking potential access to $9 trillion in long-term capital. Optimism was further fueled by expectations of easing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ethereum surged 5.67% to briefly break $3,900, while Bitcoin rose 2% to trade near $117,000. Standout moves included XRP’s 12.8% jump after settling its four-year SEC battle, and notable gains across PayFi, DeFi, meme, and RWA tokens. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/08 12:31
PANews reported on August 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$222 million yesterday (August 7, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews2025/08/08 12:04
PANews reported on August 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 7, Eastern Time) was US$281 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/08/08 12:03
According to PANews on August 8th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 sold another 1,451 ETH in the past 18 hours, obtaining 5.53 million USDC, which he deposited into Hyperliquid
PANews2025/08/08 11:53
PANews reported on August 8th that Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. disclosed its latest quarterly financial report on Thursday, showing gross profit of $2.54 billion in the second quarter of this
PANews2025/08/08 11:46
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, S&P Global has assigned USDS issuer Sky Protocol a "B-" credit rating, marking the agency's first credit rating for a
PANews2025/08/08 11:37
PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitored the rise in ETH, confirming that the last limit sell order of a whale, who had a 100% win rate
PANews2025/08/08 11:32
PANews reported on August 8th that the ResearchHub Foundation, the DeSci project, announced on the X platform that a new governance proposal (RIP-23) will introduce a burn mechanism for RSC
