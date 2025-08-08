2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Web3-focused C1 Fund went public on the US stock market, with China Renaissance serving as the sole underwriter in Asia.

Web3-focused C1 Fund went public on the US stock market, with China Renaissance serving as the sole underwriter in Asia.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to official news, recently, Huaxing Capital, as the only underwriter in Asia, assisted C1 Fund (CFND), the first closed-end fund in the Web3
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 14:56
The Smarter Web Company added 50 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,100.

The Smarter Web Company added 50 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,100.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings by 50 bitcoins, bringing
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 14:12
Security firm: GreedyBear scammers expand cryptocurrency theft to 'industrial scale'

Security firm: GreedyBear scammers expand cryptocurrency theft to 'industrial scale'

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity firm Koi Security revealed that a hacker group called GreedyBear stole over $1 million in cryptocurrency through a three-pronged attack.
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 13:50
Ethereum Foundation Executive Director: More attention should be paid to any potential delays in the Fusaka upgrade

Ethereum Foundation Executive Director: More attention should be paid to any potential delays in the Fusaka upgrade

PANews reported on August 8 that Tomasz K. Stańczak, Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, wrote on the X platform: "The Glamsterdam upgrade (Q1/Q2 2026) may receive some attention, but
Sidekick
K$0.2262-6.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.13%
MAY
MAY$0.05016-0.92%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0279-7.30%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 13:43
Ukraine's Central Bank Governor: Hopes to legalize cryptocurrencies, but does not want to use them as a means of payment

Ukraine's Central Bank Governor: Hopes to legalize cryptocurrencies, but does not want to use them as a means of payment

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cryptonews, the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Andriy Pyshnyy, explicitly stated that cryptocurrencies cannot be used as a means
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05786-11.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001953-9.33%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 13:40
Ukraine Central Bank Wants Crypto Legalization, But Not as Means of Payment: Governor

Ukraine Central Bank Wants Crypto Legalization, But Not as Means of Payment: Governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy has outlined some of the prerequisites of crypto legalization, adding that, however, the asset class cannot become a means of payment in the nation. In an interview with RBC-Ukraine , he called the use of crypto as a legal tender a “red line” for the NBU. “Virtual Assets Cannot be Means of Payments “ “It is important for us that our ‘red lines’ are clearly observed,” the governor said. “Virtual assets cannot be a means of payment, cannot in any way undermine the effectiveness of our monetary instruments.” He stressed that due to legalization of crypto, there shouldn’t be a transfer of monetary powers or weakening of the regulator’s instruments. Further, the governor warned that under martial law, crypto assets should not become a tool for circumventing currency restrictions. “The legalization of virtual assets should also not undermine our effectiveness in ensuring financial monitoring; the legislation in this area should implement the norms of international FATF standards and relevant European regulations,” the NBU head added. Governor Pyshnyy called for “the de-shadowing” of digital assets, which would have a positive impact on the reputation of the Ukrainian financial sector among international partners. NBU to Test CBDC, Governor Reveals e-Hryvnia Plans The NBU is experimenting the potential e-hryvnia architecture model and is currently preparing for a pilot project with a technological partner, the governor further noted. Given Ukraine’s European integration course, special attention is paid to the development of the Digital Euro project. “We want this pilot to give us as much information as possible to decide on a large-scale issue. At the same time, we are looking very closely at how the CBDC process is developing in other central banks,” Pyshny said. Though it is too early to reveal any timeframe on the launch of an e-hryvnia, he said the NBU is already working with the European Central Bank, the Bundesbank, the Bank of Belgium, the Bank of France, and the Bank of Singapore. In June, Ukrainian lawmakers proposed a draft bill that could allow the NBU to include Bitcoin and other crypto in its national reserves.
Threshold
T$0.01694-5.99%
Areon Network
AREA$0.016-15.74%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0279-7.30%
Rubic
RBC$0.012004-3.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-9.81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05786-11.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001953-9.33%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/08 13:17
Animoca forms joint venture with Standard Chartered, HKT for Hong Kong stablecoin license

Animoca forms joint venture with Standard Chartered, HKT for Hong Kong stablecoin license

Animoca Brands has formed a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and HKT to seek a stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong. According to an Aug. 8 press release, the new entity, Anchorpoint Financial Limited, lodged its application…
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/08 13:16
XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case

XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case

Ripple Labs and the US SEC have officially ended their nearly four-year legal fight, marking one of the most closely watched cases in crypto history. The move sent XRP up more than 13% following the announcement. On Thursday, both parties filed a joint notice with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, stating they would voluntarily withdraw their respective appeals. The SEC dropped its challenge to a 2023 ruling that found Ripple’s XRP token was not a security when sold on public exchanges. Ripple, in turn, withdrew its cross-appeal. Each side agreed to cover its own legal costs. Ripple Lawsuit Sparked Major Test of How US Courts View Digital Tokens The case began in 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple under then-Chair Jay Clayton, accusing the firm of raising funds through an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP. The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, quickly became a test case for how US law should treat digital tokens. Following the Commission's vote today, the SEC and Ripple formally filed directly with the Second Circuit to dismiss their appeals. The end…and now back to business. https://t.co/nVqthNcFOt — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) August 7, 2025 In July 2023, US District Judge Analisa Torres issued a split ruling. She found that Ripple had indeed violated securities laws when it sold XRP directly to institutional investors . However, she said that sales to retail investors through public exchanges did not meet the definition of a securities offering, a conclusion widely seen as a partial win for the broader crypto sector. The SEC appealed the retail sales portion of the ruling last year, while Ripple filed a cross-appeal seeking to defend its position in full. Ripple Secures Closure as SEC Scales Back Aggressive Crypto Legal Strategy But after Donald Trump returned to the White House and installed new leadership at the SEC, the agency began stepping back from several enforcement actions. More than a dozen crypto-related cases and probes have since been dropped. Ripple and the SEC agreed in June last year to resolve the remaining penalties tied to the case. Judge Torres imposed a $125m fine and a permanent injunction barring Ripple from violating securities laws in future institutional sales of XRP. That penalty, now in escrow, will be transferred to the US Treasury following the conclusion of the appeals. Negotiations earlier this year to lower the penalty amount failed, with Judge Torres rejecting multiple proposals over procedural issues. The dismissal of the appeals finalizes the settlement terms, bringing the long-running dispute to a close. Now, with the 2023 ruling intact, legal observers say the case may become a key reference for how courts evaluate whether crypto assets qualify as securities. For Ripple, it clears the way to expand operations, particularly in jurisdictions that have already adopted clearer regulatory guidelines.
Threshold
T$0.01694-5.99%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006005-3.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.089-5.19%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00154-14.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.13%
XRP
XRP$3.1161-5.34%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/08 13:00
The whale that previously panic-sold 5504 ETH bought back 3358 ETH at a higher price

The whale that previously panic-sold 5504 ETH bought back 3358 ETH at a higher price

PANews reported on August 8 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two days ago, the giant whale 0x46DB panic-sold 5,504 ETH (US$19.81 million) when the market fell, with an average selling
Ethereum
ETH$4,550.26-3.67%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 12:57
A certain whale/institution has hoarded over 170,000 ETH in the past four days, worth approximately $670 million.

A certain whale/institution has hoarded over 170,000 ETH in the past four days, worth approximately $670 million.

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale/institution has accumulated 171,015 ETH (worth $670 million) through six addresses over the past four days. In the
SIX
SIX$0.02254+0.49%
Ethereum
ETH$4,550.26-3.67%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 12:54

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5