VanEck: Deflationary Mechanisms May Help Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin in Value Storage
Source: Cryptoslate Compiled by: Blockchain Knight Analysts at VanEck say Ethereum is steadily becoming a stronger rival to Bitcoin in the race for store-of-value dominance. The driving force behind this
PANews
2025/08/08 16:00
Crypto scam group GreedyBear steals over $1m using fake extensions and malware
A group of cryptocurrency threat actors dubbed “GreedyBear” has stolen over $1 million in what researchers describe as an industrial-scale campaign spanning malicious browser extensions, malware, and scam websites. GreedyBear has “redefined industrial-scale crypto theft,” according to Koi Security researcher…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 15:59
Sygnum announces SUI custody, trading, staking and other services for institutional users
PANews reported on August 8 that digital asset bank Sygnum announced that it will provide custody, trading and lending solutions for SUI, further expanding the access of professional and institutional
PANews
2025/08/08 15:58
SBI denies filing Bitcoin-XRP dual ETF application
PANews reported on August 8 that a representative of SBI Holdings clarified to Cointelegraph that the company has not yet submitted any ETF application related to crypto assets. Earlier media
PANews
2025/08/08 15:51
Sino-Agri Finance will launch China's first agricultural RWA project and begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong
PANews reported on August 8 that Sino-Agricultural Credit announced that it will launch the country's first agricultural tokenized physical asset (RWA) project, promote the tokenization practice of Sino-Agricultural Credit's core
PANews
2025/08/08 15:46
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to boost memecoin liquidity
Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens. Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 15:45
Bitcoin Treasury Company BSTR Completes $65 Million in Funding, Plans to Hold Over 30,000 BTC After Business Merger
PANews reported on August 8th that the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR) has secured an additional $65 million in funding, equivalent to approximately 555 bitcoins (at the current price of
PANews
2025/08/08 15:45
Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador Should Clarify Bitcoin Shuffling Allegations
Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the latest allegations about the status of El Salvador’s bitcoin purchases and how the Salvadoran government should clear the air regarding the subject. Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador’s Silence […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 15:30
10x Research: The market faces multiple challenges, and the sustainability of Bitcoin and Ethereum's rebound is questionable.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to the latest report from 10x Research, the current market faces challenges of compressed volatility, seasonal weakness and a lack of macro drivers,
PANews
2025/08/08 15:16
Analysis: Bitcoin's short-term oversold situation may indicate a rebound. If it falls below the $112,000 support level, it will fall to the $106,000 range.
PANews reported on August 8th that Matrixport's latest weekly report, "Matrix on Target," indicates that Bitcoin has recently entered a period of correction, with weakening market momentum, shrinking trading volume,
PANews
2025/08/08 15:09
