MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Why are investors turning to Quid Miner? Here’s what’s driving ETH, XRP holders to join
As Ethereum nears $4k and XRP gains institutional ground, UK-based Quid Miner is opening mobile cloud mining to the masses. #partnercontent
MOBILE
$0.0003536
-13.81%
XRP
$3.1174
-5.30%
CLOUD
$0.08606
+1.49%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.76%
ETH
$4,552.99
-3.61%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 17:38
UAE Establishes Unified Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets Through SCA and VARA Agreement
In a significant development for the local crypto sector, the United Arab Emirates has established a unified regulatory framework through an agreement between the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). According to local media, this partnership aims to streamline licensing and oversight for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) across […]
VARA
$0.004527
+1.32%
VIRTUAL
$1.2362
-11.40%
SCA
$0.106
-10.77%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 17:30
Why is China's ban so persistent? A 10-year look back at the evolution of fake news in the crypto market
Author: David, TechFlow The crypto market has its own “crying wolf” story. On August 3, First Squawk, a well-known foreign financial news platform, released a message on social media: "China
WELL
$0.0001314
-0.83%
WOLF
$0.000002225
-3.92%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
BAN
$0.0676
-2.24%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 17:00
MyStonks Completes U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) Registration, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Securities Compliance
On August 8, 2025, MyStonks announced the completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing the legal right to issue security tokens to accredited investors in the United
U
$0.02592
-4.00%
STO
$0.09709
-3.09%
TOKEN
$0.01573
-8.01%
ERA
$0.943
-7.18%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 17:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates The XRP price surged 11% after its legal battle with the SEC ended, Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens
TRUMP
$9.073
-5.36%
ALTCOIN
$0.0007038
-13.02%
XRP
$3.1174
-5.30%
PUMP
$0.003696
-6.26%
ORDER
$0.1233
-6.44%
শেয়ার করুন
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/08 16:55
Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto
On August 6, 2025, a federal jury issued a mixed verdict in the case brought against Roman Storm, co‑founder of Tornado Cash. Jurors deadlocked on the most serious allegations—conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate sanctions—and returned a conviction only on a lesser charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This […]
STORM
$0.01417
--%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 16:30
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million
According to PANews on August 8, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.2362
-11.40%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 16:29
Trump signs executive order allowing US pension funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, potentially ushering in a major shift in the nearly $9 trillion market
Compiled by: Felix, PANews US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (August 7) allowing Americans to invest their 401(k) retirement savings in other alternative assets such as
K
$0.2262
-6.60%
TRUMP
$9.073
-5.36%
MAJOR
$0.16579
-6.29%
ORDER
$0.1233
-6.44%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 16:19
MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)
PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited
U
$0.02592
-4.00%
STO
$0.09709
-3.09%
TOKEN
$0.01573
-8.01%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 16:13
MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)
PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited
U
$0.02592
-4.00%
STO
$0.09709
-3.09%
TOKEN
$0.01573
-8.01%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 16:13
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5