2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Why are investors turning to Quid Miner? Here’s what’s driving ETH, XRP holders to join

Why are investors turning to Quid Miner? Here’s what’s driving ETH, XRP holders to join

As Ethereum nears $4k and XRP gains institutional ground, UK-based Quid Miner is opening mobile cloud mining to the masses. #partnercontent
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003536-13.81%
XRP
XRP$3.1174-5.30%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08606+1.49%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02877+1.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.99-3.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003262+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/08 17:38
UAE Establishes Unified Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets Through SCA and VARA Agreement

UAE Establishes Unified Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets Through SCA and VARA Agreement

In a significant development for the local crypto sector, the United Arab Emirates has established a unified regulatory framework through an agreement between the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). According to local media, this partnership aims to streamline licensing and oversight for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) across […]
VARA
VARA$0.004527+1.32%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2362-11.40%
Scallop
SCA$0.106-10.77%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 17:30
Why is China's ban so persistent? A 10-year look back at the evolution of fake news in the crypto market

Why is China's ban so persistent? A 10-year look back at the evolution of fake news in the crypto market

Author: David, TechFlow The crypto market has its own “crying wolf” story. On August 3, First Squawk, a well-known foreign financial news platform, released a message on social media: "China
WELL3
WELL$0.0001314-0.83%
Landwolf
WOLF$0.000002225-3.92%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003262+8.91%
Comedian
BAN$0.0676-2.24%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 17:00
MyStonks Completes U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) Registration, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Securities Compliance

MyStonks Completes U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) Registration, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Securities Compliance

On August 8, 2025, MyStonks announced the completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing the legal right to issue security tokens to accredited investors in the United
U
U$0.02592-4.00%
Stakestone
STO$0.09709-3.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01573-8.01%
ERA
ERA$0.943-7.18%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 17:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates The XRP price surged 11% after its legal battle with the SEC ended, Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073-5.36%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007038-13.02%
XRP
XRP$3.1174-5.30%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003696-6.26%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1233-6.44%
শেয়ার করুন
Insidebitcoins2025/08/08 16:55
Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto

Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto

On August 6, 2025, a federal jury issued a mixed verdict in the case brought against Roman Storm, co‑founder of Tornado Cash. Jurors deadlocked on the most serious allegations—conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate sanctions—and returned a conviction only on a lesser charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This […]
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01417--%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 16:30
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million

According to PANews on August 8, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2362-11.40%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 16:29
Trump signs executive order allowing US pension funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, potentially ushering in a major shift in the nearly $9 trillion market

Trump signs executive order allowing US pension funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, potentially ushering in a major shift in the nearly $9 trillion market

Compiled by: Felix, PANews US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (August 7) allowing Americans to invest their 401(k) retirement savings in other alternative assets such as
Sidekick
K$0.2262-6.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073-5.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.16579-6.29%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1233-6.44%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 16:19
MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)

MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)

PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited
U
U$0.02592-4.00%
Stakestone
STO$0.09709-3.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01573-8.01%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 16:13
MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)

MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)

PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited
U
U$0.02592-4.00%
Stakestone
STO$0.09709-3.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01573-8.01%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 16:13

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5