Bitcoin.com Casino’s Weekly 1 BTC Tournament Has Already Paid Out 10 BTC – And It’s Just Getting Bigger
As of August 4th, Bitcoin.com Casino has already given away a staggering 10 Bitcoin through its flagship 1 BTC Weekly Tournament – all paid out with no strings attached. Since launching earlier this summer, the tournament has quickly become a fan favorite among crypto casino players. Every week, a fresh 1 BTC prize pool is […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 19:00
The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi
Authors: 0xjacobzhao and ChatGPT 4o In the current crypto industry, stablecoin payments and DeFi applications are among the few sectors with proven real demand and long-term value . Meanwhile, the
PANews
2025/08/08 19:00
BitcoinFi Booms: $7.39B in BTC Locked as Staking Takes Center Stage
Staking has become a central component of BitcoinFi, with over 68,500 bitcoins locked, amounting to a total value locked (TVL) of $7.39 billion. Three protocols—Babylon, Solv, and Lombard—dominate the market, controlling about 85% of the TVL. Staking Dominance and Market Concentration Staking has emerged as the “core engine of BitcoinFi,” locking up more than 68,500 […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 18:30
Canaan Technology produced 89 Bitcoins in July, and held 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of the month.
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to PRNewswire, Canaan Inc. disclosed that it produced 89 Bitcoins in July, bringing its total holdings to 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of
PANews
2025/08/08 18:24
XRP Surges 11% As Ripple, SEC Drop Appeals, Ending Landmark Legal Fight
The XRP price surged almost 12% after Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission ended their years-long legal battle, jointly dismissing appeals in a case that has loomed large
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/08 18:24
Hands-on with underwear and ETH: what Vitalik’s laundry routine can teach us about stacking wealth
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin reveals that, despite his immense crypto fortune, he still chooses to wash his own underwear by hand—a personal detail that offers insight into his unconventional approach to both wealth and daily life. When Ethereum (ETH) co-founder…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 18:21
PeckShield: CrediX's official X account has been deactivated.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to a warning from PeckShield, the official X account (@CrediX_fi) of the money market protocol CrediX has been cancelled. Previously, CrediX suffered a
PANews
2025/08/08 17:56
7 charts reveal the current state of DeFi: Fluid leads the DEX war, and USDe rewrites the stablecoin landscape
By The DeFi Investor Compiled by Tim, PANews 2025 to date has been a very friendly year for DeFi. Our regulatory environment has shifted from a hostile stance under Gary
PANews
2025/08/08 17:50
El Salvador Plans to Establish World's First Bitcoin Bank
PANews reported on August 8 that according to information released by the Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) on the X platform, El Salvador will launch "Bitcoin Banks", marking that it may become
PANews
2025/08/08 17:43
Huaxing Capital responds to Bao Fan's comments: He resigned from all positions in February 2024
PANews reported on August 8th that Huaxing Capital stated that Mr. Bao Fan officially resigned from his positions as Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and all related positions
PANews
2025/08/08 17:40
