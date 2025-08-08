2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Bitcoin.com Casino’s Weekly 1 BTC Tournament Has Already Paid Out 10 BTC – And It’s Just Getting Bigger

Bitcoin.com Casino’s Weekly 1 BTC Tournament Has Already Paid Out 10 BTC – And It’s Just Getting Bigger

As of August 4th, Bitcoin.com Casino has already given away a staggering 10 Bitcoin through its flagship 1 BTC Weekly Tournament – all paid out with no strings attached. Since launching earlier this summer, the tournament has quickly become a fan favorite among crypto casino players. Every week, a fresh 1 BTC prize pool is […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,656.14-1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023016-6.78%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0279-7.30%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:00
The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi

The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi

Authors: 0xjacobzhao and ChatGPT 4o In the current crypto industry, stablecoin payments and DeFi applications are among the few sectors with proven real demand and long-term value . Meanwhile, the
RealLink
REAL$0.05114-4.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001885+1.50%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 19:00
BitcoinFi Booms: $7.39B in BTC Locked as Staking Takes Center Stage

BitcoinFi Booms: $7.39B in BTC Locked as Staking Takes Center Stage

Staking has become a central component of BitcoinFi, with over 68,500 bitcoins locked, amounting to a total value locked (TVL) of $7.39 billion. Three protocols—Babylon, Solv, and Lombard—dominate the market, controlling about 85% of the TVL. Staking Dominance and Market Concentration Staking has emerged as the “core engine of BitcoinFi,” locking up more than 68,500 […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,656.14-1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.13%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4808-6.82%
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04122-3.23%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000424+0.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 18:30
Canaan Technology produced 89 Bitcoins in July, and held 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of the month.

Canaan Technology produced 89 Bitcoins in July, and held 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of the month.

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to PRNewswire, Canaan Inc. disclosed that it produced 89 Bitcoins in July, bringing its total holdings to 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 18:24
XRP Surges 11% As Ripple, SEC Drop Appeals, Ending Landmark Legal Fight

XRP Surges 11% As Ripple, SEC Drop Appeals, Ending Landmark Legal Fight

The XRP price surged almost 12% after Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission ended their years-long legal battle, jointly dismissing appeals in a case that has loomed large
XRP
XRP$3.1127-5.44%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005646-2.09%
শেয়ার করুন
Insidebitcoins2025/08/08 18:24
Hands-on with underwear and ETH: what Vitalik’s laundry routine can teach us about stacking wealth

Hands-on with underwear and ETH: what Vitalik’s laundry routine can teach us about stacking wealth

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin reveals that, despite his immense crypto fortune, he still chooses to wash his own underwear by hand—a personal detail that offers insight into his unconventional approach to both wealth and daily life. When Ethereum (ETH) co-founder…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004404+2.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,546.83-3.74%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/08 18:21
PeckShield: CrediX's official X account has been deactivated.

PeckShield: CrediX's official X account has been deactivated.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to a warning from PeckShield, the official X account (@CrediX_fi) of the money market protocol CrediX has been cancelled. Previously, CrediX suffered a
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 17:56
7 charts reveal the current state of DeFi: Fluid leads the DEX war, and USDe rewrites the stablecoin landscape

7 charts reveal the current state of DeFi: Fluid leads the DEX war, and USDe rewrites the stablecoin landscape

By The DeFi Investor Compiled by Tim, PANews 2025 to date has been a very friendly year for DeFi. Our regulatory environment has shifted from a hostile stance under Gary
Instadapp
FLUID$7.31-4.95%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0003-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001885+1.50%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 17:50
El Salvador Plans to Establish World's First Bitcoin Bank

El Salvador Plans to Establish World's First Bitcoin Bank

PANews reported on August 8 that according to information released by the Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) on the X platform, El Salvador will launch "Bitcoin Banks", marking that it may become
ELYSIA
EL$0.004955-6.66%
MAY
MAY$0.05016-0.92%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05786-11.02%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 17:43
Huaxing Capital responds to Bao Fan's comments: He resigned from all positions in February 2024

Huaxing Capital responds to Bao Fan's comments: He resigned from all positions in February 2024

PANews reported on August 8th that Huaxing Capital stated that Mr. Bao Fan officially resigned from his positions as Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and all related positions
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/08 17:40

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5