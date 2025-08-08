MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Apple Intelligence will be upgraded to support the GPT-5 model next month
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to 9to5Mac, OpenAI released its latest GPT-5 model today. Apple Intelligence will integrate the model with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 20:14
401k crypto Trump: Here’s what Trump executive orders has in store for crypto
The order dubbed ‘401k crypto Trump’ have raised the crypto market by 2.7%, as the bill would allow retirement accounts to invest in digital assets alongside other types such as real estate and private equity. On August 7, President Donald…
REAL
$0.05114
-4.08%
TRUMP
$9.068
-5.41%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
ORDER
$0.1233
-6.44%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 20:13
Tether CEO shares petition to restore destroyed Satoshi statue, signatures surpass 1,000 — what’s next?
A Change.org petition shared by Tether’s CEO to restore a vandalized Satoshi Nakamoto statue has just reached more than 1,000 signatures. What’s next for the statue? In a recent post, CEO of the stablecoin giant, Paolo Ardoino, shared that a…
CHANGE
$0.00240749
-3.16%
MORE
$0.1001
-0.13%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 20:11
ETH foundation pledges $1m for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm post guilty verdict
The Ethereum Foundation is doubling down on its support for Roman Storm, the Tornado Cash developer who now faces prison time after a partial conviction in federal court. In an Aug. 7 X post, the legal aid account supporting Storm…
STORM
$0.01417
--%
ETH
$4,546.83
-3.74%
NOW
$0.0074
-5.85%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 20:08
Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership
Incrypted Cryptomedia has partnered with the team of Runner Bot, an analytics tool on the Solana network. Incrypted Plus subscribers can already test its features completely free of charge. Runner Bot offers traders many benefits, including: Runner Bot is a tool aimed at simplifying trading decisions. It allows you to automate and systematize the collection […] Сообщение Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FREE
$0.00014034
-0.41%
শেয়ার করুন
Incrypted
2025/08/08 19:45
Vitalik: Visa's original intention was similar to the DAO concept, and it is now considered a centralized institution
PANews reported on August 8th that Vitalik Buterin noted in a post that Visa was originally founded on the principle of decentralization, with its original intentions highly similar to modern
DAO
$0.1214
-3.80%
NOW
$0.0074
-5.85%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 19:42
Jinyong Investment disclosed that it currently holds 527.2 Ethereum, with an average cost of $3,714.91.
PANews reported on August 8 that Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) announced that as of the date of this announcement, the group held 527.2048 Ethereum, with a total cost of approximately US$1.9585
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 19:37
Original dogwifhat knitted hat from meme sold for nearly $800k in online auction
Founder of the trading platform BAGS, Finn, acquires the original dogwifhat cap, worn by viral dog Achi, from an online auction hosted on Ord City. The hat was sold at a price of $793,409. On August 8, the original knitted…
CITY
$1.0988
-4.99%
ORD
$0.00000000002782
-44.36%
CAP
$0.06376
-3.08%
HAT
$0.000995
-20.63%
DOG
$0.003303
-7.73%
AUCTION
$10.026
-5.84%
DOGWIFHAT
$0.00479
+3.92%
MEME
$0.002021
+4.93%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 19:35
Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle
Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
PART
$0.175
+1.80%
TRADE
$0.13346
+1.28%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 19:30
Oride completes the first phase of RWA issuance
PANews reported on August 8th that Oride announced the successful completion of its first issuance of hashrate RWA (Real World Asset), representing tens of millions of RMB. This issuance will
REAL
$0.05114
-4.08%
RWA
$0.00482
-4.36%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/08 19:18
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5