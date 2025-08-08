2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Elon Musk announces that Grok, the AI chatbot for X platform, will introduce advertising

PANews reported on August 8th that according to foreign media reports, Elon Musk announced during a livestream that the X platform (formerly Twitter) plans to introduce advertising within the responses
GROK
GROK$0.001941-8.61%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001166-5.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278-8.38%
PANews2025/08/08 21:27
Two Seas Capital moves to block $9B sale of AI compute firm Core Scientific

After pivoting from Bitcoin mining to AI, Core Scientific announced a $9 billion sale to CoreWeave.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4806-6.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278-8.38%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1945-3.13%
Crypto.news2025/08/08 21:17
Solana's SPAC IPO plan, led by Joe McCann, is terminated

PANews reported on August 8th that Blockworks reported that the planned public offering (IPO) of Solana, a digital asset treasury company led by Joe McCann, through a SPAC has been
JOE
JOE$0.1613-5.50%
PANews2025/08/08 21:17
Dogwifhat's original pink beanie sells for around $800,000

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the original pink beanie belonging to the terrier Achi, known as Dogwifhat (WIF), was auctioned on the Ord City platform
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1012-4.74%
OrdinDoge
ORD$0.00000000002782-44.36%
dogwifhat eth
DOGWIFHAT$0.00479+3.90%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1945-3.13%
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.946-9.90%
PANews2025/08/08 21:13
XRP transactions hit new high as GMO miner offers daily earnings opportunity

Amid XRP Ledger’s transaction surge to over 1.5m daily, GMO Miner is tapping the momentum with secure, sustainable cloud mining services designed for global investors. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.1119-5.38%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08602+1.35%
Crypto.news2025/08/08 21:09
Monero breaks down as oversold conditions set stage for potential reversal

Monero has broken beneath the value area low of its long-standing trading range, confirming sustained bearish momentum. However, deeply oversold conditions now open the door to a potential bounce or reversal. Monero (XMR) has seen a strong continuation of its…
Monero
XMR$249.98-2.67%
Areon Network
AREA$0.016-15.74%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000424+0.47%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-6.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0074-5.73%
Crypto.news2025/08/08 21:07
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The first ETF with a 2x long position in Galaxy, GLXU, officially begins trading today

PANews reported on August 8 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that the first 2x long Galaxy ETF (GLXU) officially began trading today.
PANews2025/08/08 21:02
Streamex Unleashes Gold-Tokenization Strategy Poised to Shake Global Markets and Redefine NASDAQ

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. New York, USA, August 8th, 2025, Chainwire. Streamex Exchange Corporation, a gold-tokenization platform integrating physical bullion into the digital economy, announced today its plan to integrate the stability of physical gold into the digital economy, introducing a regulated, blockchain-based asset designed to be programmable, liquid, and […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029+3.57%
American Coin
USA$0.0000009191-6.96%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 21:00
Hong Kong's OTC regulation evolves three times: from "coin shops" to full regulation

Author: BlockSec In May 2025, the Hong Kong police smashed a virtual asset money laundering group worth US$15 million (approximately HK$117 million). The gang mainly split and transferred funds through
MAY
MAY$0.05016-0.92%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2328-11.58%
PANews2025/08/08 21:00
H100 Group AB to be included in the MSCI Global Micro-Cap Index

PANews reported on August 8 that according to an H100 announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group AB (stock code: $H100, $GS9) will be included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.001254-3.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.06376-3.08%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.363-11.49%
Newton
AB$0.008222+0.85%
PANews2025/08/08 20:58

