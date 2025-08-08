MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
OpenAI COO: We hope everyone can use GPT-5 by the end of this week
PANews reported on August 8 that OpenAI's Chief Operating Officer: I hope everyone can use GPT-5 before the end of this weekend.
PANews
2025/08/08 23:42
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$321 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on August 8th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $321 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $216 million
PANews
2025/08/08 23:30
Wall Street Journal: U.S. government preparing to take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public
PANews reported on August 8 that according to the Wall Street Journal: The US government is preparing to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs).
PANews
2025/08/08 23:28
CleanSpark faces $185 million in tariffs on Bitcoin mining machine imports from China
PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Miner Mag, CleanSpark disclosed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) accused it of importing some Bitcoin mining machines from April
PANews
2025/08/08 23:21
Nansen brings Metis Andromeda’s onchain activity into clear view
Nansen just flipped the lights on inside Ethereum’s most opaque scaling playground. By integrating Metis Andromeda, its AI-driven analytics are exposing the smart money flows, hidden dApp traction, and whale movements that Layer-2 users have been guessing at for years.…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 23:14
A whale purchased 1,390 WETH and deposited it into Aave. It then borrowed 52.83 WBTC and exchanged them for 1,539 WETH.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Lookonchain, as ETH broke through $4,000, the whale address 0xaf6c purchased 1,390 WETH (about $5,560,000) at $4,000, and then deposited the batch
PANews
2025/08/08 22:32
US and Russia reportedly plan to reach Ukraine deal
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Jinshi, the United States and Russia expressed plans to reach an agreement on Ukraine.
PANews
2025/08/08 22:09
Is China backing out of its stablecoin push? Regulators reportedly move to cool market frenzy
Chinese regulators are reportedly clamping down on the growing hype around stablecoins, ordering firms to stop promotions around the subject. According to an August 8 Bloomberg report, financial regulators in China have instructed companies to cancel seminars and halt all…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 21:41
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC and Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 43,329 ETH.
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 8th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC (approximately $256 million) in a single day , with iShares (
BTC
$118,546.16
-1.66%
ETH
$4,548.42
-3.55%
PANews
2025/08/08 21:34
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and gold stocks generally rose
PANews reported on August 8th that at the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 rose 0.29%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.36%. Influenced by
PANews
2025/08/08 21:32
