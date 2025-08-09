MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Animoca Brands strategically invests in NFT brand Cool Cats
PANews reported on August 9th that Animoca Brands announced on Twitter that it has made a strategic investment in the NFT brand Cool Cats. Following the investment, Animoca Brands Executive
PANews
2025/08/09 08:20
Harvard's endowment invested approximately $116 million in BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, exceeding its investment in Google's parent company Alphabet.
PANews reported on August 9th that Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard University's $53 billion endowment, held approximately 1.9 million shares of IBIT, valued at approximately $116.6 million, as of
PANews
2025/08/09 08:15
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with Apple rising more than 4%.
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47%, bringing its weekly gain to
PANews
2025/08/09 08:03
Crypto community rallies behind Roman Storm as court trial extends
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has seen support from crypto industry leaders after a Manhattan jury convicted him on Wednesday of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Fxstreet
2025/08/09 07:41
Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody
Coinbase is unleashing instant access to millions of onchain assets directly in its app, transforming U.S. crypto trading with seamless DEX integration, zero friction, and unprecedented market reach. From 300 to Millions: Coinbase Opens the Floodgates With Built-in Base DEX Trading Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, that it has begun […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 07:30
This rival memecoin could climb 11,044% by the time SHIB reaches $0.00015
Pepeto’s presale hits $5.98m as token demand surges, with each sale stage closing faster ahead of official launch. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/09 07:09
Confusion Over US Tariffs on Swiss Gold Bars Sends Futures Soaring
Gold prices initially surged after the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on Swiss gold bars, briefly exceeding $3,400 per ounce. The gains appeared to reverse after the White House clarified that an executive order would exempt gold bars from these tariffs. Tariffs Cause Chaos in Gold Market Before Clarification Gold’s price gains, made hours after […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 06:30
WNBA Games Disrupted by Meme Coin Crypto Protest Over ‘Toxic’ Culture
A crypto memecoin group has taken responsibility for throwing sex toys onto the court at multiple WNBA games over the past week, a new report from USA Today claims. Crypto Memecoin Collective Behind WNBA Sex Toy Incidents According to the August 8 report, an anonymous spokesperson for the memecoin collective —identified only by the X account @Daldo_Raine—told the outlet that the intention behind the stunts is to protest the crypto sector’s “toxic” environment. The report notes that the group created Green Dildo Coin as a joke last month, as small players in the crypto industry continue to face headwinds from bad actors in the digital assets space. The coin launched on July 28, just one day before the first incident occurred at an Atlanta Dream game at Georgia’s Gateway Center Arena on July 29. Two people have been arrested for throwing sex toys onto WNBA courts. Still, the group’s spokesperson told USA Today that their goal is not to disrespect or degrade female athletes. Sex Toy Stunts Face Backlash The incidents have sparked renewed discourse around the perception of women’s sports and the treatment of female athletes, particularly in the WNBA. It’s a stretch to argue targeting the WNBA wasn’t strategic and intentional with these recent sex toy-related incidents. Making a sex toy the focal point of games in a league that has perhaps the most openly gay and queer players doesn’t seem like an accident. pic.twitter.com/q8IbfFISor — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 7, 2025 “These women are still the subject of an occasional punchline,” The Athletic ’s women’s basketball managing editor Shannon Ryan wrote in an August 7 article. “While players are negotiating for higher salaries, they’re still fighting for their reputations to be respected as elite professional athletes.” “They have now had to be graceful and coolly navigate being unfairly thrust into an obscene moment,” she added. “Everyone’s trying to make sure the W’s not a joke and it’s taken seriously, and then that happens,” WNBA player Sophie Cunningham said on a recent episode of her “ Show Me Something ” podcast. “I’m like, how are we ever going to get taken seriously?”
CryptoNews
2025/08/09 05:16
$32B and Climbing — AI Crypto Market Blazes With Multi-Day Gains
Over the past week, the crypto economy has been on the rise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector of crypto assets climbing 6% and crossing into the $32 billion range. AI Crypto Market Powers Through Hot Streak AI-linked digital tokens, which marry blockchain with AI technology, also posted a 4.94% daily lift. These coins often […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 05:10
Coinbase introduces DEX trading for US customers, leveraging its Base L2 network
Coinbase (COIN) announced on Friday that it will roll out decentralised exchange (DEX) trading for US customers via the Coinbase app, providing support to several Base-native tokens.
Fxstreet
2025/08/09 04:52
