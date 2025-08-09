SBI Clarifies XRP ETF Status With Filing Timed For Regulatory Breakthrough

XRP is surging into the spotlight as institutional demand accelerates, with SBI positioning for gold-and-crypto ETF ambitions amid mounting speculation and growing anticipation for Japan’s regulatory approval. SBI Builds XRP Ecosystem Ahead of Japan’s Potential Approval for Crypto Asset ETFs Rising institutional interest in XRP, coupled with growing market speculation over potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […]