SBI Clarifies XRP ETF Status With Filing Timed For Regulatory Breakthrough

XRP is surging into the spotlight as institutional demand accelerates, with SBI positioning for gold-and-crypto ETF ambitions amid mounting speculation and growing anticipation for Japan’s regulatory approval. SBI Builds XRP Ecosystem Ahead of Japan’s Potential Approval for Crypto Asset ETFs Rising institutional interest in XRP, coupled with growing market speculation over potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 09:30
Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's net loss widened to over $79 million in the first half of the year

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's second-quarter financial report showed that its net loss widened to over $79 million in the first
PANews2025/08/09 09:13
Thumzup Media Corporation, a publicly listed company, has launched a share offering to raise funds for cryptocurrency and mining investments.

PANews reported on August 9th that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a publicly traded social media marketing company, announced that it has commenced an offering of shares with a par
PANews2025/08/09 09:04
A whale sold 7,200 ETH worth approximately $28.49 million in the past 18 hours.

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 7,200 ETH at $3,957 in the past 18 hours, with a total value of $28.49 million.
PANews2025/08/09 08:44
Bloomberg: World Liberty Financial plans to establish a public company to hold its WLFI tokens and raise $1.5 billion

PANews reported on August 9th that World Liberty Financial, a company backed by the Trump family, plans to establish a publicly traded company to hold its WLFI token, joining the
PANews2025/08/09 08:39
A whale was liquidated in the early morning, forcing the short position of over 10,000 ETH to be liquidated, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH bets was liquidated, forcing the liquidation of its
PANews2025/08/09 08:34
From Real-Time Proofs to Native Rollups: The Final Stage of Ethereum Scaling Driven by ZK

Author: imToken Editor's Note: Ethereum is heading towards a new era of scalability with 10,000 TPS, and zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology is becoming a key driving force. This article is
PANews2025/08/09 08:30
XRP Gains Ground in Corporate Treasuries as Institutional Demand Surges

XRP is surging into corporate balance sheets as landmark regulatory clarity ignites global adoption, driving massive treasury commitments and signaling a powerful shift in institutional crypto strategy. Corporate Giants Accelerate XRP Adoption Amid Landmark Regulatory Clarity Amina Bank published its latest Crypto Market Monitor report on Aug. 8, detailing the rise of crypto treasury companies […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 08:30
Ukraine to hold preliminary review of cryptocurrency market regulation bill at the end of August

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Cointelegraph, Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee, stated that the Ukrainian Parliament plans to conduct
PANews2025/08/09 08:28
A trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, losing $15.81 million

PANews reported on August 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, has recognized a loss of US$15.81 million, and currently
PANews2025/08/09 08:23

