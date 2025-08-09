MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
SBI Clarifies XRP ETF Status With Filing Timed For Regulatory Breakthrough
XRP is surging into the spotlight as institutional demand accelerates, with SBI positioning for gold-and-crypto ETF ambitions amid mounting speculation and growing anticipation for Japan’s regulatory approval. SBI Builds XRP Ecosystem Ahead of Japan’s Potential Approval for Crypto Asset ETFs Rising institutional interest in XRP, coupled with growing market speculation over potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […]
XRP
$3,1139
-5,32%
GOLD
$0,00000000000029
+3,57%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 09:30
Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's net loss widened to over $79 million in the first half of the year
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's second-quarter financial report showed that its net loss widened to over $79 million in the first
SECOND
$0,0000076
-8,43%
NET
$0,00010052
-1,85%
BLOCK
$0,1945
-3,13%
PANews
2025/08/09 09:13
Thumzup Media Corporation, a publicly listed company, has launched a share offering to raise funds for cryptocurrency and mining investments.
PANews reported on August 9th that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a publicly traded social media marketing company, announced that it has commenced an offering of shares with a par
PANews
2025/08/09 09:04
A whale sold 7,200 ETH worth approximately $28.49 million in the past 18 hours.
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 7,200 ETH at $3,957 in the past 18 hours, with a total value of $28.49 million.
ETH
$4 545,49
-3,61%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:44
Bloomberg: World Liberty Financial plans to establish a public company to hold its WLFI tokens and raise $1.5 billion
PANews reported on August 9th that World Liberty Financial, a company backed by the Trump family, plans to establish a publicly traded company to hold its WLFI token, joining the
TRUMP
$9,052
-5,52%
LIBERTY
$0,11474
-8,60%
TOKEN
$0,01578
-7,82%
HOLD
$0,00004368
-3,63%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:39
A whale was liquidated in the early morning, forcing the short position of over 10,000 ETH to be liquidated, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH bets was liquidated, forcing the liquidation of its
ETH
$4 545,49
-3,61%
WIN
$0,00006235
-2,18%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:34
From Real-Time Proofs to Native Rollups: The Final Stage of Ethereum Scaling Driven by ZK
Author: imToken Editor's Note: Ethereum is heading towards a new era of scalability with 10,000 TPS, and zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology is becoming a key driving force. This article is
REAL
$0,05104
-4,29%
ZERO
$0,00006049
-3,84%
ZK
$0,06595
-5,79%
ERA
$0,942
-7,42%
STAGE
$0,0000424
+0,47%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:30
XRP Gains Ground in Corporate Treasuries as Institutional Demand Surges
XRP is surging into corporate balance sheets as landmark regulatory clarity ignites global adoption, driving massive treasury commitments and signaling a powerful shift in institutional crypto strategy. Corporate Giants Accelerate XRP Adoption Amid Landmark Regulatory Clarity Amina Bank published its latest Crypto Market Monitor report on Aug. 8, detailing the rise of crypto treasury companies […]
XRP
$3,1139
-5,32%
GAINS
$0,02877
+1,76%
GIANTS
$0,0003028
-12,18%
BANK
$0,0579
-10,84%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 08:30
Ukraine to hold preliminary review of cryptocurrency market regulation bill at the end of August
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Cointelegraph, Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee, stated that the Ukrainian Parliament plans to conduct
HOLD
$0,00004368
-3,63%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:28
A trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, losing $15.81 million
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, has recognized a loss of US$15.81 million, and currently
ETH
$4 545,49
-3,61%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:23
