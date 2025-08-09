2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $404 million yesterday, continuing their net inflow for three consecutive days.

PANews reported on August 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 8, Eastern Time) was US$404 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/08/09 11:54
A whale previously sold 38,582 ETH during the ETH crash and is currently buying back 1,800 ETH at a high price.

According to PANews on August 9th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, about a week ago, whale 0x3c9E panic-sold 38,582 ETH, worth $136.89 million, at a price of $3,548 during the ETH
PANews2025/08/09 11:31
AI startup Periodic Labs, led by former OpenAI VP, raises $200 million, led by a16z

PANews reported on August 9th that Techinasia reported that Andreessen Horowitz has agreed to lead a $200 million funding round in Periodic Labs, a months-old startup focused on artificial intelligence
PANews2025/08/09 10:34
The ETF Store President: Ethereum holding companies and spot ETFs have purchased $19 billion of Ethereum so far this year

PANews reported on August 9 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that so far this year, Ethereum holding companies and spot ETFs have purchased $19 billion worth
PANews2025/08/09 10:29
Issuing a coin and withdrawing a pool = a 4-year prison sentence! A complete analysis of the "minefield" of crypto employment for college students.

Author: Wenser; Editor: Qin Xiaofeng Produced by | Odaily Planet Daily The cryptocurrency industry has always been a dark forest, requiring vigilance not only against on-chain security threats but also
PANews2025/08/09 10:28
A whale in a certain band bought 2,045 ETH five hours ago at an average price of $4,057.6.

PANews reported on August 9th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the trading volume. Five hours ago, the whale pfm.eth spent 2.917 million USDC and 5.39 million USDT to buy 2,045 ETH at
PANews2025/08/09 10:24
Linea releases its product roadmap for the next nine months

PANews reported on August 9th that Linea released its product roadmap for the next nine months, focusing on four key areas of progress: Performance: Scaling Ethereum by reaching 0.5 gGas/s
PANews2025/08/09 10:10
Over the past month, over 1.035 million ETH have been hoarded by multiple unknown whales/institutions, worth approximately $4.167 billion.

PANews reported on August 9th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring revealed that over 1.035 million ETH (worth $4.167 billion) had been hoarded by multiple unknown whales and institutions through
PANews2025/08/09 09:57
Montenegro's former justice minister proposes issuing €500 million in five-year government bonds to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum

PANews reported on August 9th that Montenegro's former Justice Minister, Andrej Milovi, has proposed an urgent issuance of €500 million in five-year government bonds to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming
PANews2025/08/09 09:51
BlackRock: No plans to file an XRP or SOL ETF at this time

PANews reported on August 9th that BlackRock, according to The Block, has stated that it currently has no plans to submit an XRP or SOL ETF. Companies including ProShares, 21Shares,
PANews2025/08/09 09:36

