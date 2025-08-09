2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
LD Capital founder: ETH's new target is to break through $5,000 and hit a new high. Expected interest rate cuts are expected to usher in a high-quality altcoin season.

LD Capital founder: ETH's new target is to break through $5,000 and hit a new high. Expected interest rate cuts are expected to usher in a high-quality altcoin season.

PANews reported on August 9 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted that after ETH broke through the double-top pressure level of $4,000, the new goal is to break through
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000702-13.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
LIHUA
LIHUA$0.0000000783-5.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.35-3.68%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/09 14:08
Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoin Market Is Still Alive

Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoin Market Is Still Alive

The token, which took the meme of a guy having the time of his life in Ibiza, made popular as the Ibiza Final Boss, has risen over 1,600% since it was included on Coingecko, showing that while BTC and ETH dominate the headlines, memecoins are still a thing. Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoins Can Still […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,526.75-1.68%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.004828-21.67%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005716+6.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01578-8.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004417+2.19%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 13:30
A trader was completely liquidated after ETH broke through $4,200, with a total loss of over $15.85 million

A trader was completely liquidated after ETH broke through $4,200, with a total loss of over $15.85 million

PANews reported on August 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after ETH broke through $4,200, trader 0xcB92 was completely liquidated, with total losses exceeding $15.85 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.35-3.68%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/09 13:29
WORLD3 releases a demo video showing how "persistent expert agents" can fully automate Web3

WORLD3 releases a demo video showing how "persistent expert agents" can fully automate Web3

PANews reported on August 9th that WORLD3, a Web3-native AI agent platform, released a four-minute demonstration video on its official Twitter account, showcasing how its AI agent fully automates the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275-8.92%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000783-3.45%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/09 13:19
In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was $139 million, and ETH liquidation was $114 million.

In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was $139 million, and ETH liquidation was $114 million.

PANews reported on August 9 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's total network contract liquidation was US$139 million, of which US$133 million was short
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.35-3.68%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/09 13:19
A Web3 team claiming to be from Ukraine lured members to clone malicious code under the pretext of an interview.

A Web3 team claiming to be from Ukraine lured members to clone malicious code under the pretext of an interview.

PANews reported on August 9 that according to SlowMist, a community member was recently asked to clone a GitHub code repository locally during an interview with a Web3 team claiming
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/09 13:02
CoinDesk Data: TRON Surpasses $600B in Monthly Stablecoin Transfers

CoinDesk Data: TRON Surpasses $600B in Monthly Stablecoin Transfers

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Geneva, Switzerland – August 9th, 2025 – CoinDesk Data, the institutional research and analytics arm of CoinDesk, a leading media outlet in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, has published a comprehensive protocol report on TRON. The report offers a detailed analysis of TRON’s performance in the […]
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 13:00
Trump Nominates Stephen Miran as New Fed Governor

Trump Nominates Stephen Miran as New Fed Governor

The current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors will act as a temporary replacement for Adriana Kugler who quit last week. President Trump Selects Stephen Miran for Federal Reserve Seat U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time replacing former Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler with one of his trusted guides, Stephen Miran who like […]
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.039-5.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.011196-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04066-9.50%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 12:30
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $461 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $461 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$461 million yesterday (August 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
LayerNet
NET$0.00010052-1.85%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/09 11:58
Analysis: If ETH breaks through the key resistance level of $4,100, it may quickly rise to $4,400-4,500

Analysis: If ETH breaks through the key resistance level of $4,100, it may quickly rise to $4,400-4,500

PANews reported on August 9 that according to Cointelegraph, optimism about ETH is rising in the cryptocurrency industry. The price of ETH broke through $4,000 on Friday, triggering a short
MAY
MAY$0.05018-0.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,540.35-3.68%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/09 11:57

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5