LD Capital founder: ETH's new target is to break through $5,000 and hit a new high. Expected interest rate cuts are expected to usher in a high-quality altcoin season.
PANews reported on August 9 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted that after ETH broke through the double-top pressure level of $4,000, the new goal is to break through
PANews
2025/08/09 14:08
Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoin Market Is Still Alive
The token, which took the meme of a guy having the time of his life in Ibiza, made popular as the Ibiza Final Boss, has risen over 1,600% since it was included on Coingecko, showing that while BTC and ETH dominate the headlines, memecoins are still a thing. Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoins Can Still […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 13:30
A trader was completely liquidated after ETH broke through $4,200, with a total loss of over $15.85 million
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after ETH broke through $4,200, trader 0xcB92 was completely liquidated, with total losses exceeding $15.85 million.
PANews
2025/08/09 13:29
WORLD3 releases a demo video showing how "persistent expert agents" can fully automate Web3
PANews reported on August 9th that WORLD3, a Web3-native AI agent platform, released a four-minute demonstration video on its official Twitter account, showcasing how its AI agent fully automates the
PANews
2025/08/09 13:19
In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was $139 million, and ETH liquidation was $114 million.
PANews reported on August 9 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's total network contract liquidation was US$139 million, of which US$133 million was short
PANews
2025/08/09 13:19
A Web3 team claiming to be from Ukraine lured members to clone malicious code under the pretext of an interview.
PANews reported on August 9 that according to SlowMist, a community member was recently asked to clone a GitHub code repository locally during an interview with a Web3 team claiming
PANews
2025/08/09 13:02
CoinDesk Data: TRON Surpasses $600B in Monthly Stablecoin Transfers
This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Geneva, Switzerland – August 9th, 2025 – CoinDesk Data, the institutional research and analytics arm of CoinDesk, a leading media outlet in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, has published a comprehensive protocol report on TRON. The report offers a detailed analysis of TRON’s performance in the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 13:00
Trump Nominates Stephen Miran as New Fed Governor
The current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors will act as a temporary replacement for Adriana Kugler who quit last week. President Trump Selects Stephen Miran for Federal Reserve Seat U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time replacing former Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler with one of his trusted guides, Stephen Miran who like […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 12:30
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $461 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$461 million yesterday (August 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews
2025/08/09 11:58
Analysis: If ETH breaks through the key resistance level of $4,100, it may quickly rise to $4,400-4,500
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Cointelegraph, optimism about ETH is rising in the cryptocurrency industry. The price of ETH broke through $4,000 on Friday, triggering a short
PANews
2025/08/09 11:57
