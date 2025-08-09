2025-08-14 Thursday

Steak ‘n Shake Touts Bitcoin Adoption as Sales Soar

Fast food chain Steak ‘n Shake, which is owned by Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH.A; BH), says its same-store sales have jumped 10.7% in Q2 and that bitcoin ( BTC) has played a part in the company’s success. “In the second quarter of 2025, Steak ‘n Shake’s same-store sales increased by 10.7%,” the firm wrote in […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 16:30
Glassnode: Both first-time ETH buyers and momentum traders have increased significantly in the past few days

PANews reported on August 9 that Glassnode tweeted an analysis saying that in the past few days, the number of first-time buyers and momentum traders of ETH has increased significantly,
PANews2025/08/09 16:00
SunnyMining Launches XRP Automated Cloud Mining System to Help Users Obtain Stable Daily Income

Chicago, IL — Ripple (XRP), known for its fast transaction speeds and wide enterprise adoption, has become a favorite among global crypto investors. As an industry-leading and globally trusted brand, Sunny Mining is now offering XRP users a new pathway to stable and high-yield earnings through its automated cloud mining service. Why Use XRP for Cloud Mining? XRP is an ideal asset for mining investments due to its fast confirmation times, low fees, and high liquidity. Cloud mining allows everyday users to easily participate and earn daily profits. With SunnyMining, users can directly purchase cloud mining contracts using XRP – no hardware setup, no complex operations. In just a few simple steps, your XRP can be transformed into daily stable income, realizing the vision of “assets generating assets”. SunnyMining: A Leader in XRP Cloud Mining SunnyMining is a globally trusted cloud mining platform with powerful mining pool resources, a stable technical team, and a highly transparent profit system. It provides investors with a secure, efficient, and sustainable passive income experience. Platform Highlights Direct Mining with XRP: Instantly purchase mining contracts using XRP without conversion or extra steps. Daily Payouts: Earnings are automatically distributed to users’ accounts every day, with instant withdrawal supported. Multi-layer Security: Advanced wallet encryption and risk control systems to ensure asset safety. Global Support: Multilingual interface and 24/7 customer service for worldwide users. How to Start Mining with XRP on SunnyMining? To start cloud mining with Ripple (XRP) on SunnyMining, simply follow these steps: Register an Account Visit the official SunnyMining website and sign up for a free account to receive a $15 welcome bonus. Deposit XRP Go to the “Deposit Center” and select XRP. The system will generate a dedicated wallet address. Copy the address and transfer XRP from your wallet or exchange. Select a Mining Contract Choose from various XRP cloud mining plans (short-term/long-term/high-yield) based on your preference and confirm the purchase. Contract Examples Trial Plan: $100 investment, 2-day term, $4 daily profit, total return: $108 XRP Classic Hashrate: $500 investment, 5-day term, $6.25 daily profit, total return: $531.25 BTC Classic Hashrate: $2,500 investment, 16-day term, $34.5 daily profit, total return: $3,052 XRP Premium Hashrate: $5,000 investment, 21-day term, $74 daily profit, total return: $6,554 XRP Premium Hashrate: $10,000 investment, 30-day term, $159 daily profit, total return: $14,770 Once the contract is activated, the system will automatically distribute mining income to your account balance every day. Withdrawals or reinvestments are available at any time. A New Way to Use XRP Instead of letting your XRP sit idle in a wallet waiting for price appreciation, let it “work for you” daily. With SunnyMining, users can preserve XRP’s growth potential while enjoying steady daily cash flow from cloud mining, achieving dual benefits: price upside and passive mining income. This is why more and more crypto investors are turning to SunnyMining. Conclusion: Unlock the Full Value of XRP – Start with SunnyMining Ripple is not only a fast payment solution, but also a gateway to high-yield opportunities in the digital economy. SunnyMining is your key to unlocking the full potential of XRP. Join SunnyMining today and use your XRP to participate in one of the world’s top cloud mining networks. Let your assets grow every day instead of lying dormant.
CryptoNews2025/08/09 16:00
Acacia Research and Partners to Develop Bitcoin-Backed Commercial Loan Strategy

Acacia Research (Nasdaq: ACTG), a public company focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy, and technology sectors, has announced a partnership to implement a bitcoin-backed commercial loan strategy. Acacia partnered with Unchained Capital, a bitcoin financial services platform, and Build Asset Management, an investment adviser specializing in bitcoin-focused strategies. The collaboration aims […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 15:30
An address is suspected of selling 6314.12 ETH, worth $25.45 million

PANews reported on August 9th that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xbee...1EEEE is suspected to have sold 6,314.12 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$25.45 million, with
PANews2025/08/09 15:19
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

PANews reported on August 9th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles did not add to their positions after their
PANews2025/08/09 15:03
Arthur Hayes: I had to buy back all the ETH and vowed never to stop taking profits again

PANews reported on August 9th that Arthur Hayes tweeted: "I have to buy it all back. Tom Lee (Chairman of Bitmine, the largest ETH treasury company) will you forgive me?
PANews2025/08/09 14:58
Brazil's central bank digital currency, Drex, will forgo blockchain technology for a 2026 launch.

PANews reported on August 9th that Brazil's central bank digital currency (CBDC), Drex, will abandon most tokenization and blockchain technology, with a planned launch date of 2026, according to News.bitcoin,
PANews2025/08/09 14:41
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 9th that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 4.9 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.2 billion USDC in the seven days ending August 7th, increasing
PANews2025/08/09 14:37
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

According to local media reports, the Brazilian central bank had to abandon the decentralized element of the CBDC to deliver a solution in 2026, in part due to the immaturity of the privacy solutions presented. Brazilian CBDC to Ditch Blockchain in Effort to Launch in 2026 The Central Bank of Brazil aims to accelerate the […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 14:30

