Billions Network — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Billions Network is a platform for secure verification of users and AI agents while preserving privacy. At the time of writing, the project has launched several activities that allow participants to farm points. Discord roles and an ambassador program are also available. The project has raised $30 million in funding from Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, […] Сообщение Billions Network — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .