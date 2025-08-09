MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
USDC market capitalization exceeds $65 billion, setting a new record high
PANews reported on August 9 that the latest data from Coingecko showed that the market value of USDC, the US dollar stablecoin issued by Circle, has exceeded 65 billion US
USDC
$0.9994
-0.04%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:47
Pi Network forecast: Can PI return to $1 by 2025? Analysts back this rival could steal the spotlight
Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs see inflows as Remittix gains traction ahead of its Beta wallet launch. #partnercontent
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.69%
PI
$0.382
-4.44%
BETA
$0.0001299
-1.06%
WALLET
$0.02908
-3.03%
Crypto.news
2025/08/09 17:46
Ripple and SEC End Legal Fight With Joint Dismissal of Appeals
On August 7, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced an official close to its years-long legal dispute against Ripple Labs. The SEC and Ripple formally ended the case by filing a joint stipulation to dismiss their respective appeals in the Second Circuit. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael […]
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
ALEX
$0.00555
-1.42%
SECOND
$0.0000076
-8.43%
FIGHT
$0.0005628
-2.37%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 17:30
$1k in these three ETH-based cryptos could deliver $20k profit before Ethereum hits $6k
Analysts say $1k in LILPEPE, AAVE, and ENA could grow to $20k as Ethereum targets a $6k price surge. #partnercontent
GROW
$0.009
-6.25%
AAVE
$313.7
-6.25%
ENA
$0.7224
-9.76%
ETH
$4,539.86
-3.69%
Crypto.news
2025/08/09 17:23
The average U.S. tariff rate has surged to its highest level since 1933.
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Jinshi, the tariff tracking tool jointly developed by the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund shows that as of the
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
TRADE
$0.13341
+1.19%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:19
Data: Whales have bought about 50 million XRP in the past 48 hours
PANews reported on August 9 that according to data disclosed by on-chain analyst Ali (@ali_charts) on the X platform, whales have bought about 50 million XRP in the past 48
XRP
$3.1074
-5.48%
ALI
$0.0069
-6.12%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:11
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong insurance companies will introduce blockchain and other technologies to explore transformation, and AXA has relocated its registered office back to Hong Kong
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Sina Finance, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan stated on social media that Hong Kong insurance companies will invest in advanced technologies
PANews
2025/08/09 17:04
An ancient whale who had hoarded ETH for 9 years sold 4,723 ETH at an average price of $7.7
PANews reported on August 9th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, an ancient whale who hoarded 14,945 ETH at $7.79 nine years ago sold ETH at $4,005 last December and
ETH
$4,539.86
-3.69%
PANews
2025/08/09 16:48
Fortune releases list of the world's most influential business people in 2025: Jensen Huang tops the list
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to IT Home, Fortune magazine released its list of the 100 most influential business people in the world for 2025 on August 5th,
PEOPLE
$0.02027
-9.18%
PANews
2025/08/09 16:39
Billions Network — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Billions Network is a platform for secure verification of users and AI agents while preserving privacy. At the time of writing, the project has launched several activities that allow participants to farm points. Discord roles and an ambassador program are also available. The project has raised $30 million in funding from Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, […] Сообщение Billions Network — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FARM
$29.21
-6.79%
AI
$0.1275
-8.92%
Incrypted
2025/08/09 16:35
