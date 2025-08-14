MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Radiant Capital attackers sold 2,496 ETH, worth approximately $11.83 million
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker sold 2,496 ETH for $4,741 in exchange for $11.83 million worth of DAI.
DAI
$0.9998
+0.02%
ETH
$4,542.71
-3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:55
An institution/whale bought 33,402 ETH in the past 3 hours, and a total of about 379,000 ETH in the past 10 days.
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an institution/whale created two new wallets in the past three hours and accumulated 33,402 ETH (US$158 million).
ETH
$4,542.71
-3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:45
A whale in the ETH band sold more than 10,000 ETH a week ago and bought 10,730 ETH 8 hours ago.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, an ETH whale sold 10,256 ETH on-chain for 39.336 million USDT at $3,835 a week ago (August 7).
MORE
$0.09992
-0.40%
ETH
$4,542.71
-3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:37
El Salvador's Bitcoin purchases netted $66 million in profits, a 115% return.
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $124,000, reaching a new all-time high. Since November 18, 2022, El Salvador has purchased one BTC per
BTC
$118,632.42
-1.60%
EL
$0.005
-5.82%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:32
An address associated with Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC into Hyperliquid and established positions in multiple assets including ETH.
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the address 0xcaC1 related to Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the past two days, and then
USDC
$0.9994
-0.04%
ETH
$4,542.71
-3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:22
MyStonks: The regulatory investigation is only targeting a single user, and the platform's business is operating normally
PANews reported on August 14th that the MyStonks platform announced that it recently received an enforcement request from US regulators regarding a single user. The request involves multiple investigations into
PANews
2025/08/14 08:14
60,000 ETH transferred from Coinbase Institutional to a new wallet
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 60,000 ETH (US$284,350,933) was transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown new wallet.
ETH
$4,542.71
-3.63%
WALLET
$0.02908
-3.03%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:05
Google Play Store Clears the Air: Non-Custodial Wallets Will Not Be Banned
What was likely an honest mistake in a seemingly innocuous Google Play Store policy update in July, caused an uproar in the crypto community. No Ban for Non-Custodial Wallets in the Google Play Store In an unusual move, Google owned up to accidentally banning all non-custodial crypto wallets from the Google Play Store and promised […]
PLAY
$0.05167
+4.59%
MOVE
$0.1363
-6.64%
NOT
$0.001946
-9.53%
BAN
$0.06747
-2.78%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 08:05
DeFi Education Fund establishes nonprofit organization with tax-deductible donations
PANews reported on August 14th that The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), one of Washington's largest decentralized finance lobbying groups, is launching the DeFi Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization designed to
DEFI
$0.001886
+1.78%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
PANews
2025/08/14 07:59
