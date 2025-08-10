MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
From Gold to Bitcoin: Harvard’s Endowment Makes Bold Crypto Play
The university’s latest 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Harvard Management Company, the firm behind Harvard’s endowment, placed a $116.67 million bet on the Ishares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin Goes Ivy League as Harvard Adds $116M IBIT Stake The prestigious university Harvard invests through its endowment managed by […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 06:10
DOT Miners unveils special XRP, DOGE cloud mining program to drive passive crypto income
DOT Miners launches cloud mining for XRP and DOGE holders, offering up to $9,800 daily passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 04:46
Altcoin Momentum Pushes Crypto Market Cap Past $4 Trillion
The cryptocurrency market closed the week on a positive note, with its total market capitalization briefly exceeding $4 trillion. Ether and LINK were standout performers, rising over 21% and 33% respectively. Top Performers: ETH and LINK The cryptocurrency market closed the week higher, with its total market capitalization briefly surpassing the $4 trillion mark for […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 03:31
Few tokens have hit 10,000% in weeks since SHIB, but this one could do it in 2025
Little Pepe raises $15.3m in presale, surging 80% and analysts are eyeing $1 before this years ends. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 03:05
Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices
Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million.
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 03:00
Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday Spurs $100K Freedom Dollar Donation
Supporters of the cryptocurrencies zano (ZANO) and freedom dollar (fUSD) donated $100,000 to honor Dr. Ron Paul’s 90th birthday, bolstering the ongoing Ron Paul Money Bomb initiative. Zano-Based Freedom Dollar Group Backs Ron Paul With $100K The donation celebrates Ron Paul’s lifelong advocacy for sound money and individual liberty. Paul, a former U.S. congressman and […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 02:30
Why XRP and Solana holders are turning to SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining for stable income
Savvy Mining now lets users mine BTC with XRP, SOL, offering up to $10k daily passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 02:16
Report: Trump’s World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company
World Liberty Financial, a venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, is pitching investors on creating a $1.5 billion publicly traded company to hold its cryptocurrency tokens. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is reportedly advancing plans to form a public entity holding its WLFI tokens, targeting approximately $1.5 billion in funding, according to Bloomberg sources familiar […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 01:23
Pepe price rises as whale accumulation jumps amid ETH boom
The Pepe price continued its recovery this week, jumping for four consecutive days amid whale accumulation and an Ethereum rebound. Whales are buying Pepe tokens Pepe (PEPE) token rose to $0.000012 on Saturday, Aug. 9, its highest level since July…
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 01:00
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Smashes Records, Making Rewards Tougher Than Ever
The latest figures reveal Bitcoin’s difficulty rating notched its 11th increase of the year, rising 1.42% on Friday evening and making block rewards even harder to discover. Despite five separate decreases along the way, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has still climbed 17.73% in 2025 so far. 129.44 Trillion: Bitcoin’s Highest Difficulty Level in History Bitcoin block […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 00:10
