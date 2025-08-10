2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
From Gold to Bitcoin: Harvard’s Endowment Makes Bold Crypto Play

From Gold to Bitcoin: Harvard’s Endowment Makes Bold Crypto Play

The university’s latest 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Harvard Management Company, the firm behind Harvard’s endowment, placed a $116.67 million bet on the Ishares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin Goes Ivy League as Harvard Adds $116M IBIT Stake The prestigious university Harvard invests through its endowment managed by […]
SynFutures
F$0.008186+0.83%
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005182-14.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05119+3.62%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029+3.57%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 06:10
DOT Miners unveils special XRP, DOGE cloud mining program to drive passive crypto income

DOT Miners unveils special XRP, DOGE cloud mining program to drive passive crypto income

DOT Miners launches cloud mining for XRP and DOGE holders, offering up to $9,800 daily passive income. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.1108-5.38%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08612+1.56%
Polkadot
DOT$4.02-6.11%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22665-8.21%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/10 04:46
Altcoin Momentum Pushes Crypto Market Cap Past $4 Trillion

Altcoin Momentum Pushes Crypto Market Cap Past $4 Trillion

The cryptocurrency market closed the week on a positive note, with its total market capitalization briefly exceeding $4 trillion. Ether and LINK were standout performers, rising over 21% and 33% respectively. Top Performers: ETH and LINK The cryptocurrency market closed the week higher, with its total market capitalization briefly surpassing the $4 trillion mark for […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007181-11.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.06378-3.05%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Chainlink
LINK$22.5-5.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,544.38-3.59%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 03:31
Few tokens have hit 10,000% in weeks since SHIB, but this one could do it in 2025

Few tokens have hit 10,000% in weeks since SHIB, but this one could do it in 2025

Little Pepe raises $15.3m in presale, surging 80% and analysts are eyeing $1 before this years ends. #partnercontent
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/10 03:05
Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices

Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices

Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004701-0.10%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/10 03:00
Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday Spurs $100K Freedom Dollar Donation

Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday Spurs $100K Freedom Dollar Donation

Supporters of the cryptocurrencies zano (ZANO) and freedom dollar (fUSD) donated $100,000 to honor Dr. Ron Paul’s 90th birthday, bolstering the ongoing Ron Paul Money Bomb initiative. Zano-Based Freedom Dollar Group Backs Ron Paul With $100K The donation celebrates Ron Paul’s lifelong advocacy for sound money and individual liberty. Paul, a former U.S. congressman and […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4833-7.02%
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0005156-15.43%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11464-8.67%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004535-1.45%
RONIN
RON$0.5638-5.22%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 02:30
Why XRP and Solana holders are turning to SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining for stable income

Why XRP and Solana holders are turning to SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining for stable income

Savvy Mining now lets users mine BTC with XRP, SOL, offering up to $10k daily passive income. #partnercontent
Solana
SOL$192.94-4.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,656.99-1.58%
XRP
XRP$3.1108-5.38%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08612+1.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00741-5.60%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003262+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/10 02:16
Report: Trump’s World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company

Report: Trump’s World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company

World Liberty Financial, a venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, is pitching investors on creating a $1.5 billion publicly traded company to hold its cryptocurrency tokens. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is reportedly advancing plans to form a public entity holding its WLFI tokens, targeting approximately $1.5 billion in funding, according to Bloomberg sources familiar […]
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.049-5.53%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11464-8.67%
FORM
FORM$3.7818-1.33%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000437-3.61%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 01:23
Pepe price rises as whale accumulation jumps amid ETH boom

Pepe price rises as whale accumulation jumps amid ETH boom

The Pepe price continued its recovery this week, jumping for four consecutive days amid whale accumulation and an Ethereum rebound. Whales are buying Pepe tokens Pepe (PEPE) token rose to $0.000012 on Saturday, Aug. 9, its highest level since July…
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/10 01:00
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Smashes Records, Making Rewards Tougher Than Ever

Bitcoin’s Difficulty Smashes Records, Making Rewards Tougher Than Ever

The latest figures reveal Bitcoin’s difficulty rating notched its 11th increase of the year, rising 1.42% on Friday evening and making block rewards even harder to discover. Despite five separate decreases along the way, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has still climbed 17.73% in 2025 so far. 129.44 Trillion: Bitcoin’s Highest Difficulty Level in History Bitcoin block […]
Everscale
EVER$0.00927-3.53%
Farcana
FAR$0.000262+37.89%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1967-1.69%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 00:10

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5