2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A certain address has accumulated 2 million PROVE in the past three days, and has now made a profit of $873,000.

PANews reported on August 10th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the address 0xD5B...B9c0a has hoarded 2 million PROVE at an average price of $1 in the past three days, and
Succinct
PROVE$1.3156-10.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00741-5.60%
PANews2025/08/10 09:28
Chairman of El Salvador’s CNAD: New Investment Banking Law Allows Licensed Banks to Conduct Digital Asset Business

PANews reported on August 10 that Juan Carlos Reyes, chairman of the El Salvador Digital Asset Commission (CNAD), the Salvadoran government’s cryptocurrency regulator, said that investment banks are now allowed
ELYSIA
EL$0.005-5.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00741-5.60%
PANews2025/08/10 09:26
Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman: Supports starting interest rate cuts in September and should cut interest rates three times this year

PANews reported on August 10th that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman stated that the recent sharp downward revision to job growth data underscores the case for a Fed
PANews2025/08/10 09:14
Hubei Shiyan issues warning against virtual currency pyramid scheme risks

PANews reported on August 10th that according to the China Consumer News, reporters from the Shiyan Municipal Market Supervision Bureau in Hubei Province learned that the bureau has recently received
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2306-11.74%
PANews2025/08/10 09:08
NFT transaction volume fell 11% month-on-month to $134.9 million in the past seven days, with both buyers and sellers falling by about 90%.

PANews reported on August 10 that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 11% to $134.9 million over the past week. Market participation also declined,
NFT
NFT$0.0000004701-0.10%
PANews2025/08/10 08:37
Stability DAO: Funds affected by the CrediX attack, and a report is being prepared to recover funds.

PANews reported on August 10 that according to Decrypt, in response to CrediX's "silence" after the X account was deactivated after being hacked, the DeFi protocol Stability DAO tweeted that
DeFi
DEFI$0.001887+1.83%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1216-3.41%
PANews2025/08/10 08:28
Robert Kiyosaki Eyes Bitcoin Crashing to $90K This Month to Double His BTC Position

Bitcoin’s August slump could push prices toward $90K, according to Robert Kiyosaki, who sees the potential drop as a golden opportunity to expand positions and drive extraordinary long-term gains. ‘Bitcoin August Curse’ Could Send Price to $90K, Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Prepares to Double Position Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,656.99-1.58%
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000497-1.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04076-2.60%
Suilend
SEND$0.5427-11.42%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02877+1.69%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 08:20
Bo Hines, executive director of the White House Cryptography Council, is stepping down

PANews reported on August 10th that reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that Bo Hines, Executive Director of the White House Cryptography Council, is retiring to the private sector. Hines, who previously
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005929-4.66%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018958-8.13%
PANews2025/08/10 08:02
Why did meme launchpad Bags spend $800,000 on a WIF prototype cap?

Written by Cookie Look, for just $30 you can get a hat like this: But yesterday, @finnbags, the founder and CEO of meme launch pad Bags, spent 6.8 bitcoins (about
GET
GET$0.0124-1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.06378-3.05%
TOP HAT
HAT$0.0009974-20.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.011201-1.19%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.14247-11.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002032+5.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003262+8.91%
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.945-10.00%
PANews2025/08/10 08:00
Ripple Legal Chief Unveils Hidden Risk That Could Stall Crypto’s Next Big Break

Ripple’s legal chief warns a hidden barrier threatens crypto’s next breakthrough, yet reveals the precise spark that could unleash an unstoppable wave of global adoption. Mass Adoption Is Within Reach—If Crypto Cracks the Awareness Code, Ripple’s Legal Chief Explains Ripple’s chief legal officer and president of the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), Stuart Alderoty, shared in […]
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.034778-15.80%
MASS
MASS$0.0008117+21.47%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 07:20

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

