MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A certain address has accumulated 2 million PROVE in the past three days, and has now made a profit of $873,000.
PANews reported on August 10th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the address 0xD5B...B9c0a has hoarded 2 million PROVE at an average price of $1 in the past three days, and
PROVE
$1.3156
-10.40%
NOW
$0.00741
-5.60%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 09:28
Chairman of El Salvador’s CNAD: New Investment Banking Law Allows Licensed Banks to Conduct Digital Asset Business
PANews reported on August 10 that Juan Carlos Reyes, chairman of the El Salvador Digital Asset Commission (CNAD), the Salvadoran government’s cryptocurrency regulator, said that investment banks are now allowed
EL
$0.005
-5.82%
NOW
$0.00741
-5.60%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 09:26
Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman: Supports starting interest rate cuts in September and should cut interest rates three times this year
PANews reported on August 10th that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman stated that the recent sharp downward revision to job growth data underscores the case for a Fed
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 09:14
Hubei Shiyan issues warning against virtual currency pyramid scheme risks
PANews reported on August 10th that according to the China Consumer News, reporters from the Shiyan Municipal Market Supervision Bureau in Hubei Province learned that the bureau has recently received
VIRTUAL
$1.2306
-11.74%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 09:08
NFT transaction volume fell 11% month-on-month to $134.9 million in the past seven days, with both buyers and sellers falling by about 90%.
PANews reported on August 10 that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 11% to $134.9 million over the past week. Market participation also declined,
NFT
$0.0000004701
-0.10%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 08:37
Stability DAO: Funds affected by the CrediX attack, and a report is being prepared to recover funds.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to Decrypt, in response to CrediX's "silence" after the X account was deactivated after being hacked, the DeFi protocol Stability DAO tweeted that
DEFI
$0.001887
+1.83%
DAO
$0.1216
-3.41%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 08:28
Robert Kiyosaki Eyes Bitcoin Crashing to $90K This Month to Double His BTC Position
Bitcoin’s August slump could push prices toward $90K, according to Robert Kiyosaki, who sees the potential drop as a golden opportunity to expand positions and drive extraordinary long-term gains. ‘Bitcoin August Curse’ Could Send Price to $90K, Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Prepares to Double Position Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad […]
BTC
$118,656.99
-1.58%
BOOK
$0.00000497
-1.19%
PUSH
$0.04076
-2.60%
SEND
$0.5427
-11.42%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.69%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 08:20
Bo Hines, executive director of the White House Cryptography Council, is stepping down
PANews reported on August 10th that reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that Bo Hines, Executive Director of the White House Cryptography Council, is retiring to the private sector. Hines, who previously
WHITE
$0.0005929
-4.66%
HOUSE
$0.018958
-8.13%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 08:02
Why did meme launchpad Bags spend $800,000 on a WIF prototype cap?
Written by Cookie Look, for just $30 you can get a hat like this: But yesterday, @finnbags, the founder and CEO of meme launch pad Bags, spent 6.8 bitcoins (about
GET
$0.0124
-1.15%
CAP
$0.06378
-3.05%
HAT
$0.0009974
-20.41%
LIKE
$0.011201
-1.19%
COOKIE
$0.14247
-11.16%
MEME
$0.002032
+5.61%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
WIF
$0.945
-10.00%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/10 08:00
Ripple Legal Chief Unveils Hidden Risk That Could Stall Crypto’s Next Big Break
Ripple’s legal chief warns a hidden barrier threatens crypto’s next breakthrough, yet reveals the precise spark that could unleash an unstoppable wave of global adoption. Mass Adoption Is Within Reach—If Crypto Cracks the Awareness Code, Ripple’s Legal Chief Explains Ripple’s chief legal officer and president of the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), Stuart Alderoty, shared in […]
SPARK
$0.034778
-15.80%
MASS
$0.0008117
+21.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 07:20
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5