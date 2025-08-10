MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
AguilaTrades has closed its BTC and ETH long positions, with a profit of approximately $11.29 million
PANews reported on August 10th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, AguilaTrades has closed its long positions in BTC (40x leverage) and ETH (25x leverage), generating a profit of $11.29
PANews
2025/08/10 13:09
S&P Global: July US CPI data will be a key economic indicator in the new week
PANews reported on August 10th that, according to Jinshi, S&P Global stated that the July US CPI data will be a key economic indicator for the coming week. Markets are
PANews
2025/08/10 11:59
A whale continues to deposit funds into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of ETH short positions, currently with a floating loss of approximately $19.9 million.
PANews reported on August 10th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a major cryptocurrency whale has been continuously depositing funds into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of its $66.4 million ETH
PANews
2025/08/10 11:53
Abraxas Capital shorted ETH, BTC, SOL, HYPE, and SUI, with a current loss of over $190 million
According to PANews on August 10th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, two accounts belonging to Abraxas Capital shorted ETH, BTC, SOL, HYPE, and SUI, resulting in total unrealized losses exceeding $190
PANews
2025/08/10 11:33
Data: USDe's market capitalization exceeded $10 billion in about 500 days
PANews reported on August 10 that Messrai researcher Stablecoin Intern tweeted that Ethena's synthetic stablecoin USDe has exceeded a market value of $10 billion in just 500 days.
PANews
2025/08/10 11:31
India Detects Crypto Tax Evasion—Over 44K Notices Sent to Investors
India has launched a massive cryptocurrency tax enforcement drive, targeting tens of thousands of investors and uncovering hundreds of crores in hidden income through advanced data-driven surveillance. India Alerts 44,057 Crypto Investors in Sweeping Tax Evasion Crackdown Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India’s parliament, in […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 11:30
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6263.18.
According to PANews on August 10, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,263.18, with a total
PANews
2025/08/10 11:17
XRP and Ripple Shares Anchor Vivopower’s Breakthrough Dual-Asset Strategy
A Nasdaq-listed company is making history with a $100 million bet on Ripple shares and XRP tokens, delivering unprecedented dual crypto-equity exposure for investors. First US-Listed Company to Offer Shareholders Both Ripple Equity and XRP Token Exposure Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 8 that after a two-month due diligence review, it plans […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 10:30
Blackrock Clarifies XRP ETF Stance as Traders Double Down on Approval Odds
Speculation over a potential spot XRP ETF is electrifying crypto markets as legal clarity, institutional momentum and soaring prediction odds fuel hopes for a landmark investment product. Blackrock’s History With Bitcoin Raises Questions on XRP ETF Timing and Strategy Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, became the focus of heightened market chatter this week over […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 09:30
A certain address has accumulated 2 million PROVE in the past three days, and has now made a profit of $873,000.
PANews reported on August 10th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the address 0xD5B...B9c0a has hoarded 2 million PROVE at an average price of $1 in the past three days, and
PANews
2025/08/10 09:28
