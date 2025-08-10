MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Sidekick Foundation: Multiple rounds of K token airdrops launched today
PANews reported on August 10th that the Sidekick Foundation announced that it has launched multiple rounds of K token airdrops today, covering the following user groups: Yappers users (claims open
PANews
2025/08/10 21:45
Babylon Foundation announces completion of social airdrop distribution
PANews reported on August 10 that according to official news, the Babylon Foundation announced that the social airdrop distribution has been completed. If you meet the conditions and successfully complete
PANews
2025/08/10 21:36
Strategy: Today marks the fifth anniversary of the company's adoption of Bitcoin strategy
PANews reported on August 10 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a US-listed company, posted on the X platform: Today marks the fifth anniversary of the company's adoption of the Bitcoin strategy.
PANews
2025/08/10 21:29
Data: APT, ARB, AVAX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which APT unlocking value is approximately US$52.1 million
PANews reported on August 10th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as APT, ARB, and AVAX will see large amounts of unlocking next week, including: Aptos (APT) will
PANews
2025/08/10 21:02
XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires
XYZVerse, the first all-sports-themed memecoin, is nearing its major exchange debut after raising over $15 million in its presale. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 21:00
Tether CEO: Smart Development Platform QVAC is about to launch health testing
PANews reported on August 10th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced in a post on the X platform that the intelligent development platform QVAC has begun health testing and is
PANews
2025/08/10 20:37
AguilaTrades, a whale, has a floating profit of $34,000 on its ETH short position.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the giant whale AguilaTrades increased its Ethereum short position by 25 times to 20,000 ETH,
PANews
2025/08/10 20:29
Ethereum Co-founder: Fund Management Companies May Push ETH Market Cap to Surpass BTC Within a Year
According to PANews on August 10, Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joe Lubin said, "Money management companies may push ETH's market value to surpass BTC within a year."
PANews
2025/08/10 20:25
Huajian Medical launches "Global Enhanced Ethereum (ETH) Vault" strategy
PANews reported on August 10 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the group’s latest strategic upgrade and dimensional upgrading initiative - after the board of directors’ resolution, the
PANews
2025/08/10 20:23
AguilaTrades increased its ETH short position with 25x leverage, with a notional value of $83.7 million.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to Ember's monitoring, whale contract trader AguilaTrades increased his ETH short position with 25x leverage. The current nominal value of the position is
PANews
2025/08/10 20:19
