2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
SHIB’s rise in 2025 is too slow, this crypto could rally 50x before SHIB hits a new ATH

SHIB’s rise in 2025 is too slow, this crypto could rally 50x before SHIB hits a new ATH

With SHIB lagging, LILPEPE’s stage 9 presale at $0.0018 offers built-in ROI and 50x potential. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001302-6.12%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000424+0.47%
Aethir
ATH$0.0324-6.76%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/11 00:52
Goldman Strategist Favors Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin as ‘Stores-of-Value’ Amid Market Swings

Goldman Strategist Favors Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin as ‘Stores-of-Value’ Amid Market Swings

Goldman Sachs’ Tony Pasquariello maintains a core portfolio strategy favoring U.S. tech stocks, traditional and digital “stores-of-value” like bitcoin, a modest dollar short, and global curve steepeners despite recent market volatility. Goldman Hedge Fund Chief Sees 3 ‘Stores-of-Value’ Holding Key Role in Portfolio Mix According to Pasquariello’s insights shared by Zerohedge, the global head of […]
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4797-7.03%
Wink
LIKE$0.011214-1.09%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029+3.57%
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 00:30
ALL4 Mining Launches Mobile App: Convert Your XRP, BTC, DOGE into Daily Passive Income Cash

ALL4 Mining Launches Mobile App: Convert Your XRP, BTC, DOGE into Daily Passive Income Cash

ALL4 Mining has launched an innovative mobile application that provides a new way for cryptocurrency holders to increase their value. Through this application, users can convert their digital assets such as XRP, BTC and DOGE into daily passive income, thereby obtaining a more stable cash flow in the cryptocurrency market. In this rapidly developing digital age, how to effectively use the crypto assets in hand has become the focus of investors, and ALL4 Mining’s mobile application undoubtedly provides an answer worth trying . Key Highlights of the Mobile App Launch Seamless Mobile Mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments. Enhanced Security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are. Instant Rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in. Diverse Contract Options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals. 24/7 Reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations. “The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow rapidly – ​​experts predict that by 2026, Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Litecoin will reach $500, Dogecoin will break the $1 mark, and XRP will soar to $10 – so the launch of our mobile app is timely,” said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson. “We are committed to making cloud mining convenient and secure, and our mobile solution will be a game-changer for users who seek flexibility and efficiency.” Simple Steps to Start Cloud Mining with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining method is simple and straightforward , and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns from mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods. Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately. Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options: Contract Price the term Daily Profit Total income (principal + profit) Capital Return $100 2 days $4 $100+$8=$108 Yes $1400 13 days $18.2 $1400+$236.6=$1636.6 Yes $3000 20 days $42 $3000+$840=$3840 Yes $5000 31 days $74 $5000+$2294=$7294 Yes $10,000 40 days $170 $10,000+6800=$16,800 Yes $30,000 50 days $540 $30,000+$27,000=$57,000 Yes $50,000 48 days $930 $50,000+$44,640=$94,640 Yes Click to view more contract benefits After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits. About ALL4 Mining ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry. ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience. Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website https://all4mining.com/ or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app , managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before. Contact: Email: info@all4mining.com
Bitcoin
BTC$118,871.41-1.38%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005181-14.15%
GET
GET$0.0124-1.15%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0008841-18.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0999-0.35%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003543-13.90%
XRP
XRP$3.1158-5.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22705-8.03%
RWAX
APP$0.003162-1.89%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/11 00:00
Stablecoin Float Surpasses $270 Billion, Setting a New High

Stablecoin Float Surpasses $270 Billion, Setting a New High

The stablecoin market’s total value has surpassed $270 billion, marking a new milestone for the sector, according to stats collected by defillama.com and artemisanalytics.com. Stablecoin Economy Climbs as Activity Broadens Over the last seven days, aggregate stablecoin capitalization rose by $3.051 billion, a 1.14% gain, per defillama’s dashboard. The new total places the asset class […]
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023017-6.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02825-10.11%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 343 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 343 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 10th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $343 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $171 million
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/10 23:30
GameStop ends BTC buying spree, Cohen cools on Bitcoin crowd

GameStop ends BTC buying spree, Cohen cools on Bitcoin crowd

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has unfollowed all Bitcoin-related accounts on X, raising questions about the company's commitment to cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,871.41-1.38%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007768-16.84%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/10 23:30
JD.com starts recruiting for stablecoin on-chain event planning positions

JD.com starts recruiting for stablecoin on-chain event planning positions

PANews reported on August 10th that JD Technology Group recently launched recruitment for a stablecoin on-chain event planning position. This position will be responsible for developing and executing the stablecoin's
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023017-6.82%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/10 22:32
A whale that has been silent for three years decided to stake 4,736 ETH, worth $19.84 million

A whale that has been silent for three years decided to stake 4,736 ETH, worth $19.84 million

PANews reported on August 10th that Onchain Lens detected that a whale, who had been silent for three years, decided to stake 4,736 ETH on the Kiln platform, worth $19.84
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.48-3.42%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/10 22:15
The artificial intelligence industry is rapidly creating new billionaires

The artificial intelligence industry is rapidly creating new billionaires

PANews reported on August 10th that, according to CNBC, the artificial intelligence industry has minted dozens of new billionaires this year, rapidly making the AI boom the largest wealth creation
Boom
BOOM$0.0137-9.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-8.78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/10 22:03
Using XRP and SOL to Activate BTC Mining Contracts, SAVVY MINING Users Can Easily Earn $10,000 per Day!

Using XRP and SOL to Activate BTC Mining Contracts, SAVVY MINING Users Can Easily Earn $10,000 per Day!

Start your XRP passive income journey! With SAVVY MINING, you can remotely launch Bitcoin mining contracts without any hardware, easily manage your time and assets, and build your own cryptocurrency income system. XRP Price Rise, Profits Soar XRP (Ripple) has recently become a hot topic in the cryptocurrency market. With its price exceeding $3.66, continued growth in trading volume, and positive sentiment surrounding ETFs driving market expectations, XRP is rapidly becoming a leading mainstream digital asset. However, truly insightful investors choose not only to hold XRP but also to mine it through the SAVVY MINING cloud mining platform. With the platform’s AI-powered cloud mining system, users can earn up to $10,000 in stable passive income daily without having to predict market fluctuations or perform complex operations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While BTC and ETH still dominate the ETF market, XRP is rapidly catching up thanks to its strong payment capabilities and thriving ecosystem. Experienced cryptocurrency investors know that price increases alone don’t guarantee long-term, sustainable returns. This is where SAVVY MINING comes in. As an AI-powered, globally compliant cloud mining platform, it helps users transform their idle digital assets into substantial, automated daily returns. No equipment to purchase, no systems to maintain, and no complex operations, everyone can participate easily and securely. How to Start Mining on SAVVY MINING? Create an Account: Visit the official website to register as a new user and receive a $15 bonus. Link a Wallet: Connect your cryptocurrency wallet and complete the deposit and withdrawal settings. Choose a Contract: Select the appropriate hashrate contract based on your budget and goals. Invite a friend: Share your referral link to register and purchase a contract to earn an additional 4.5% commission and rewards, creating a win-win situation for both parties. Popular Mining Contracts [Free Contract] Principal: $15, 1-day term, Principal + Revenue: $15.60 [Trial Contract] Principal: $100, 2-day term, Principal + Revenue: $107.32 [Standard Contract] Principal: $1,200, 12-day term, Principal + Revenue: $1,404.48 [Classic Contract] Principal: $3,000, 18-day term, Principal + Revenue: $3,783 [Premium Contract] Principal: $26,000, 42-day term, Principal + Revenue: $46,748 [Super Contract] Principal: $198,000, 45-day term, Principal + Revenue: $394,911 All profits are automatically distributed daily, and principal is returned daily upon contract expiration. Users can withdraw funds at any time or reinvest for higher returns. What’s Different about SAVVY MINING? The platform has over 80 professional mining farms worldwide, operating stably for over eight years and standing the test of market and time. All mining operations are powered by 100% renewable energy, balancing efficiency and sustainability while also being environmentally friendly and low-carbon. Funds are securely protected with SSL data encryption and cold wallet storage. We are registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and fully compliant. All contracts offer fixed interest rates and no hidden fees, ensuring easy participation. 24/7 customer support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes ensures quick resolution of user issues. We support multiple currencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and more, offering flexible and convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Summary As the cloud mining industry matures, SAVVY MINING is becoming the preferred platform for XRP investors to achieve long-term, stable returns. Its secure, sustainable, and highly transparent operations not only guarantee returns but also provide genuine trust and peace of mind. Now, say goodbye to waiting and start your profitable journey! In just a few steps, you can easily transform your XRP into a consistent daily passive income. Visit: https://savvymining.com/ Contact: info@savvymining.com
Threshold
T$0.01694-5.94%
Solana
SOL$193.53-4.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,871.41-1.38%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005181-14.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0999-0.35%
XRP
XRP$3.1158-5.13%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/10 22:00

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5