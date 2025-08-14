2025-08-14 Thursday

AguilaTrades shorted ETH again, currently losing $416,000

According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades has again shorted ETH, holding 21,050 ETH (worth $99.6 million), resulting in another $416,000 loss. In the past 20
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.48-3.42%
PANews2025/08/14 10:15
AguilaTrades conducted 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning and lost $1.846 million. Currently, it has opened a long position in ETH.

PANews reported on August 14th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored six positions traded within eight hours, with a 0% win rate and a loss of $1.846 million. The trader conducted both long
SIX
SIX$0.02263+0.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,871.41-1.38%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001489-14.37%
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.48-3.42%
WINK
WIN$0.00006257-1.86%
PANews2025/08/14 10:06
Justin Sun files lawsuit against Bloomberg, seeking to block disclosure of sensitive financial information

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Tron founder Justin Sun filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, attempting to prevent the disclosure of his "highly confidential, sensitive, private, and
SUN
SUN$0.02435+1.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1951-3.65%
PANews2025/08/14 10:00
Dragonfly investor: Interest rate cuts would be disastrous for Circle, with revenue and profits expected to plummet

PANews reported on August 14th that Dragonfly investor Omar tweeted that interest rate cuts are undoubtedly dire for rate-sensitive companies like Circle. A 100 basis point rate cut would reduce
Wink
LIKE$0.011214-1.09%
PANews2025/08/14 09:54
Gavin Wood to Restart Parity CEO Role at End of August

PANews reported on August 14th that Parity Technologies, the parent company of Polkadot, tweeted that Parity co-founder Gavin Wood will resume his CEO role at the end of August, replacing
PANews2025/08/14 09:48
Radiant Capital hacker sold 4,326 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker continued to sell 4,326 ETH for 20.475 million DAI in the past hour. Since the
DAI
DAI$0.9997--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.48-3.42%
PANews2025/08/14 09:36
EF Co-Executive Director: The address that sold 2794.87 ETH yesterday does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation

PANews reported on August 14th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.48-3.42%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001948-9.31%
PANews2025/08/14 09:30
Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021, while interest in "Ethereum" has also reached a two-year peak,
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007177-11.23%
PANews2025/08/14 09:22
A whale who once made $7.85 million in HYPE trading bought 166,800 HYPE

PANews reported on August 14th that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 166,820 HYPE tokens at $47.14. This whale had previously
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.05-3.07%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%
PANews2025/08/14 09:08
Pantera: How to value BitMine after sweeping up 1 million ETH?

This article is from: Pantera; Original Article by Cosmo Jiang and Erik Lowe Compiled by Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily Editor's Note: On the evening of August 11th, BitMine Immersion Technologies,
Planet
PLANET$0.0000010782-3.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,552.48-3.42%
PANews2025/08/14 09:00

