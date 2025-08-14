MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
AguilaTrades shorted ETH again, currently losing $416,000
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades has again shorted ETH, holding 21,050 ETH (worth $99.6 million), resulting in another $416,000 loss. In the past 20
ETH
$4,552.48
-3.42%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 10:15
AguilaTrades conducted 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning and lost $1.846 million. Currently, it has opened a long position in ETH.
PANews reported on August 14th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored six positions traded within eight hours, with a 0% win rate and a loss of $1.846 million. The trader conducted both long
SIX
$0.02263
+0.89%
BTC
$118,871.41
-1.38%
TRADER
$0.001489
-14.37%
ETH
$4,552.48
-3.42%
WIN
$0.00006257
-1.86%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 10:06
Justin Sun files lawsuit against Bloomberg, seeking to block disclosure of sensitive financial information
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Tron founder Justin Sun filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, attempting to prevent the disclosure of his "highly confidential, sensitive, private, and
SUN
$0.02435
+1.85%
BLOCK
$0.1951
-3.65%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 10:00
Dragonfly investor: Interest rate cuts would be disastrous for Circle, with revenue and profits expected to plummet
PANews reported on August 14th that Dragonfly investor Omar tweeted that interest rate cuts are undoubtedly dire for rate-sensitive companies like Circle. A 100 basis point rate cut would reduce
LIKE
$0.011214
-1.09%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 09:54
Gavin Wood to Restart Parity CEO Role at End of August
PANews reported on August 14th that Parity Technologies, the parent company of Polkadot, tweeted that Parity co-founder Gavin Wood will resume his CEO role at the end of August, replacing
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 09:48
Radiant Capital hacker sold 4,326 ETH in the past hour
PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker continued to sell 4,326 ETH for 20.475 million DAI in the past hour. Since the
DAI
$0.9997
--%
ETH
$4,552.48
-3.42%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 09:36
EF Co-Executive Director: The address that sold 2794.87 ETH yesterday does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation
PANews reported on August 14th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported
ETH
$4,552.48
-3.42%
NOT
$0.001948
-9.31%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 09:30
Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021, while interest in "Ethereum" has also reached a two-year peak,
ALTCOIN
$0.0007177
-11.23%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 09:22
A whale who once made $7.85 million in HYPE trading bought 166,800 HYPE
PANews reported on August 14th that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 166,820 HYPE tokens at $47.14. This whale had previously
HYPE
$45.05
-3.07%
USDC
$0.9994
-0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 09:08
Pantera: How to value BitMine after sweeping up 1 million ETH?
This article is from: Pantera; Original Article by Cosmo Jiang and Erik Lowe Compiled by Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily Editor's Note: On the evening of August 11th, BitMine Immersion Technologies,
PLANET
$0.0000010782
-3.23%
ETH
$4,552.48
-3.42%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 09:00
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5