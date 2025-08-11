MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
XRP Strategy From Nature’s Miracle Spans Gaming, Dining, Travel, EVs
XRP is set to anchor an ambitious multi-industry push by Nature’s Miracle, driving adoption across payments, gaming, travel, food, and EV sales for mainstream daily use. Nature’s Miracle Explores XRP Deployment in Multiple Daily Consumer Activities Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference a […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 08:20
1inch team investment fund sold some ETH and 1INCH, realizing $8.36 million in profit
PANews reported on August 11th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the 1inch team investment fund has begun selling previously purchased ETH and 1INCH on-chain. To date, 5,000 ETH
PANews
2025/08/11 08:18
A whale/institution once again increased its holdings by over $200 million in ETH, currently holding over $900 million in ETH
PANews reported on August 11th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale/institution has added another 49,533 ETH (worth $210.68 million) from Galaxy Digital and FalconX. Currently, the whale holds
PANews
2025/08/11 08:10
An Ethereum developer was detained in Türkiye for allegedly helping others abuse Ethereum.
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BeInCrypto, an Ethereum developer known as "Fede's Intern" was detained in Izmir, Turkey, on suspicion of helping others "abuse" Ethereum. In a
PANews
2025/08/11 08:06
Top Bitcoin Casinos – USA [August 2025]
Explore Top Bitcoin Casinos for USA Players in August 2025 Discover USA’s Leading Bitcoin Casinos This August 2025 At Bitcoin.com, we’ve meticulously reviewed and ranked the most reliable Bitcoin casinos available to players in the USA. Our team of experts evaluates everything from game variety and user experience to security, deposit options, and bonus offerings. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 08:04
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Leading the search for Powell's successor
PANews reported on August 11 that according to CCTV News, on August 10 local time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that he is leading the search for a successor to
PANews
2025/08/11 07:44
TRM Labs: Embargo Ransomware Group Transfers $34 Million in Cryptocurrency Since April
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs stated that a ransomware group called Embargo has transferred over $34 million in ransom-related cryptocurrency since
PANews
2025/08/11 07:39
Crypto executives: At least one Bitcoin user is kidnapped every week, and the frequency of attacks will increase during bull markets
According to PANews on August 11th, SatoshiLabs founder Alena Vranova warned of an increasing number of hacking attacks, physical assaults, and kidnappings targeting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holders. "Every week, at
PANews
2025/08/11 07:24
Russian hacker group GreedyBear recently stole over $1 million in cryptocurrency by forging MetaMask wallets
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Decrypt, Koi Security, based in the United States and Israel, reported that the Russian hacker group GreedyBear used 150 "weaponized Firefox extensions",
PANews
2025/08/11 07:15
Another Win for XRP as Ripple Secures New SEC Waiver, Accelerating Institutional Adoption
XRP gains fresh momentum after Ripple secures a new SEC waiver removing a Regulation D disqualification, paving the way for institutional integration, accelerating adoption, boosting capital-raising opportunities, and strengthening market confidence. Ripple Scores Another SEC Victory, Fueling XRP’s Push Into Institutional Portfolios The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted Ripple Labs a waiver on […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 07:05
