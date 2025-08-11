MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Glyph Exchange officially completes strategic acquisition and upgrades to the new BTC-Fi Super DEX - Molten Finance
PANews reported on August 8th that Glyph Exchange, the largest native BTC-Fi decentralized exchange, has completed its merger and reorganization with Bitflux Finance, driven by the Core Foundation. The merger
PANews
2025/08/11 10:00
Publicly listed Exodus plans to create common stock tokens in partnership with Superstate
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Globenewswire, the self-custodial cryptocurrency platform Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE: EXOD) announced a partnership with Superstate to create common stock tokens that digitally
PANews
2025/08/11 09:48
Hongqiao Group deploys RWA and joins hands with Oriental Yilin to build a "forestry + finance + blockchain" ecosystem
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Hongqiao Group (08137) announced that, after the market closed on August 8th, the company had signed a non-legally binding strategic
PANews
2025/08/11 09:45
CMB International's public fund fund completed RWA with partners through multi-chain deployment
PANews reported on August 11 that CMB International Asset Management Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its cooperation with DigiFT to realize the real-world asset tokenization (RWA) and on-chain distribution
PANews
2025/08/11 09:41
Ripple Eyes $19 Trillion Tokenization Boom as Institutional Adoption Accelerates
Ripple is positioning itself at the forefront of a $19 trillion revolution, as institutional-grade custody accelerates real-world asset tokenization across treasuries, gold, equities, real estate, and global markets. Ripple Sets Sights on $19 Trillion Tokenization Era Across Global Asset Classes Ripple published a report on Aug. 8, 2025, stressing that institutional-grade digital asset custody is […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 09:30
Musk: Grok 4 is now free for all users
PANews reported on August 11th that Musk tweeted that Grok 4 is now free for all users. The free tier allows a small number of queries per day, and any
PANews
2025/08/11 09:23
AguilaTrades almost closed its ETH short position in the early morning, with a 24-hour loss of $696,000
PANews reported on August 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades had almost closed its ETH 25x short position early this morning, with a 24-hour loss of US$696,000, and currently
PANews
2025/08/11 09:22
The Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH and currently holds 9,154 ETH.
PANews reported on August 11th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH (worth $7.44 million) at $4,202. On February 24th, the attacker stole $49.5 million
PANews
2025/08/11 09:08
SharpLink is suspected of buying all the $200 million it raised into ETH
PANews reported on August 11th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored a new wallet that withdrew 52,809 ETH ($220 million) from Coinbase Prime 10 hours ago. The funds were then
PANews
2025/08/11 09:02
Greeks.Live: BTC's short-term volatility is expected to be low, and ETH's implied volatility is more than double that of BTC
PANews reported on August 11 that Greeks.Live analyst Adam tweeted that there are relatively more macroeconomic data this week, the most important of which is the CPI on Tuesday. The
PANews
2025/08/11 08:38
