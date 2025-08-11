2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Glyph Exchange officially completes strategic acquisition and upgrades to the new BTC-Fi Super DEX - Molten Finance

PANews reported on August 8th that Glyph Exchange, the largest native BTC-Fi decentralized exchange, has completed its merger and reorganization with Bitflux Finance, driven by the Core Foundation. The merger
Bitcoin
BTC$118,732.44-1.49%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4797-7.03%
PANews2025/08/11 10:00
Publicly listed Exodus plans to create common stock tokens in partnership with Superstate

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Globenewswire, the self-custodial cryptocurrency platform Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE: EXOD) announced a partnership with Superstate to create common stock tokens that digitally
PANews2025/08/11 09:48
Hongqiao Group deploys RWA and joins hands with Oriental Yilin to build a "forestry + finance + blockchain" ecosystem

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Hongqiao Group (08137) announced that, after the market closed on August 8th, the company had signed a non-legally binding strategic
Allo
RWA$0.004801-4.87%
PANews2025/08/11 09:45
CMB International's public fund fund completed RWA with partners through multi-chain deployment

PANews reported on August 11 that CMB International Asset Management Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its cooperation with DigiFT to realize the real-world asset tokenization (RWA) and on-chain distribution
RealLink
REAL$0.05112-4.12%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0804+3.32%
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
Allo
RWA$0.004801-4.87%
PANews2025/08/11 09:41
Ripple Eyes $19 Trillion Tokenization Boom as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Ripple is positioning itself at the forefront of a $19 trillion revolution, as institutional-grade custody accelerates real-world asset tokenization across treasuries, gold, equities, real estate, and global markets. Ripple Sets Sights on $19 Trillion Tokenization Era Across Global Asset Classes Ripple published a report on Aug. 8, 2025, stressing that institutional-grade digital asset custody is […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05112-4.12%
Boom
BOOM$0.0137-9.51%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029+3.57%
ERA
ERA$0.9404-7.29%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 09:30
Musk: Grok 4 is now free for all users

PANews reported on August 11th that Musk tweeted that Grok 4 is now free for all users. The free tier allows a small number of queries per day, and any
GROK
GROK$0.001943-8.30%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001406-0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00733-6.62%
PANews2025/08/11 09:23
AguilaTrades almost closed its ETH short position in the early morning, with a 24-hour loss of $696,000

PANews reported on August 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades had almost closed its ETH 25x short position early this morning, with a 24-hour loss of US$696,000, and currently
Ethereum
ETH$4,546.09-3.56%
PANews2025/08/11 09:22
The Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH and currently holds 9,154 ETH.

PANews reported on August 11th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH (worth $7.44 million) at $4,202. On February 24th, the attacker stole $49.5 million
Ethereum
ETH$4,546.09-3.56%
PANews2025/08/11 09:08
SharpLink is suspected of buying all the $200 million it raised into ETH

PANews reported on August 11th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored a new wallet that withdrew 52,809 ETH ($220 million) from Coinbase Prime 10 hours ago. The funds were then
Ethereum
ETH$4,546.09-3.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02907-3.03%
PANews2025/08/11 09:02
Greeks.Live: BTC's short-term volatility is expected to be low, and ETH's implied volatility is more than double that of BTC

PANews reported on August 11 that Greeks.Live analyst Adam tweeted that there are relatively more macroeconomic data this week, the most important of which is the CPI on Tuesday. The
Bitcoin
BTC$118,732.44-1.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-0.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,546.09-3.56%
PANews2025/08/11 08:38

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

