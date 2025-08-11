MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Consensys CEO: ETH may surpass BTC next year
Joe Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of ConsenSys, stated that Ethereum is the natural evolution of the Internet protocol and a core component of the Web3 decentralized network. He
BTC
$118,633.35
-1.57%
CORE
$0.4799
-6.81%
MAY
$0.05033
-0.53%
ETH
$4,540.36
-3.66%
JOE
$0.161
-5.62%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 11:30
The crypto market generally rose, and ETH broke through $4,300, reaching a new high since the end of 2021
PANews reported on August 11th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to rise. Ethereum (ETH) saw two consecutive days of gains over the weekend,
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.66%
ROSE
$0.02825
-10.00%
ETH
$4,540.36
-3.66%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 11:01
LayerZero proposes $110M buyout of Stargate amid STG token struggle
LayerZero Foundation has put forward a proposal to acquire all circulating Stargate tokens for roughly $110 million in ZRO, aiming to consolidate control over one of the most-used cross-chain bridges in the market. The Aug. 11 proposal values Stargate (STG)…
STG
$0.1773
-8.08%
CROSS
$0.28262
-8.79%
TOKEN
$0.0157
-8.24%
ZRO
$2.147
-8.63%
FORWARD
$0.0001207
+4.23%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 10:54
BNC, a listed company, purchased 200,000 BNB
PANews reported on August 11th that BNB Network Company, the fund management business of publicly listed CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC), has acquired 200,000 BNB tokens, becoming the world's largest
BNC
$0.11082
-3.13%
BNB
$831.64
-2.71%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 10:50
Nansen CEO transferred 1 million LDO to Coinbase half an hour ago and currently still holds 1 million LDO
PANews reported on August 11th that Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik transferred 1 million LDO (US$1.46 million) to Coinbase half an hour ago. Alex Svanevik received an investment/advisory allocation of 5
ALEX
$0.00557
-1.24%
LDO
$1.3679
-10.85%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 10:38
White House Crypto Council Director Departs—Says US Now Positioned as Global Crypto Capital
A top White House crypto strategist exits after steering landmark policies that propelled the U.S. toward global leadership in digital assets, igniting unprecedented industry momentum and competitive advantage. Bo Hines Leaves White House Post, Points to US Progress Toward Global Crypto Lead White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines announced on the social media […]
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 10:30
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 10-11)
SharpLink is suspected of buying all the $200 million it raised into ETH According to on-chain analyst Ember, a new wallet withdrew 52,809 ETH ($220 million) from Coinbase Prime 10
ETH
$4,540.36
-3.66%
WALLET
$0.02908
-3.00%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 10:30
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 11, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????8/11 Update: ZORA surged 11% in a single day, hitting a record high
AI
$0.1274
-8.86%
ZORA
$0.107342
-7.68%
MEME
$0.002024
+5.47%
MEMES
$0.00008891
-2.50%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 10:27
In the past hour, the total contract liquidation of the entire network exceeded 90 million US dollars, and the BTC liquidation exceeded 52 million US dollars.
PANews reported on August 11 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$90.7143 million, of which short positions were liquidated
BTC
$118,633.35
-1.57%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 10:25
Whales "set 10 major targets first" and their Bitcoin long positions have a floating profit of approximately $2.08 million
PANews reported on August 11th that according to @ai_9684xtpa, a trader who "set 10 major targets first" had not taken profit or reduced his BTC long position opened on August
BTC
$118,633.35
-1.57%
MAJOR
$0.16602
-5.90%
TRADER
$0.001489
-13.63%
NOT
$0.001943
-9.58%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 10:08
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5