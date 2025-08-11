Economist Warns Bitcoin Is Tied to Nasdaq’s Fate Amid ‘TechBubble2’ Concerns

Economist Henrik Zeberg has expressed concerns about bitcoin, labeling it a “highly risk-prone asset” and linking its price movements to the Nasdaq. He warns that a downturn in the Nasdaq could lead to a significant decline in bitcoin’s value. Bitcoin Labeled a ‘Risk-Prone Asset’ In a recent analysis, economist Henrik Zeberg raised concerns about the […]