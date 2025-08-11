MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
2025-08-14
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Crypto Market Weekly Summary (August 4-10): Institutional Funds Shift to ETH, RWA Track Continues to Heat Up
I. Macro Liquidity Monetary liquidity has improved. Federal Reserve officials have expressed renewed concerns about the latest signs of weakness in the US labor market, reinforcing market expectations of an
ETH
$4,540.08
-3.67%
RWA
$0.004801
-4.83%
PANews
2025/08/11 13:00
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
PANews
2025/08/11 12:39
Economist Warns Bitcoin Is Tied to Nasdaq’s Fate Amid ‘TechBubble2’ Concerns
Economist Henrik Zeberg has expressed concerns about bitcoin, labeling it a “highly risk-prone asset” and linking its price movements to the Nasdaq. He warns that a downturn in the Nasdaq could lead to a significant decline in bitcoin’s value. Bitcoin Labeled a ‘Risk-Prone Asset’ In a recent analysis, economist Henrik Zeberg raised concerns about the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 12:30
Singapore Exchange CEO: Singapore Exchange may list cryptocurrency perpetual futures contracts before the end of the year
PANews reported on August 11th that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) may list cryptocurrency perpetual futures contracts before the end of the year, according to Jinshi. Cryptocurrency trading is not suitable
MAY
$0.05038
-0.43%
NOT
$0.001945
-9.49%
PANews
2025/08/11 12:28
Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $327 million last week, marking the 13th consecutive week of net inflows.
PANews reported on August 11 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$327 million last week (August 4 to August 8, Eastern Time). It
NET
$0.00010052
-1.85%
PANews
2025/08/11 11:56
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $247 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $189 million.
PANews reported on August 11 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of US$247 million last week (August 4 to August 8, US Eastern Time).
NET
$0.00010052
-1.85%
PANews
2025/08/11 11:53
Bitcoin's market capitalization surpasses Amazon again, rising to sixth place in global asset market capitalization
PANews reported on August 11 that 8marketcap data showed that Bitcoin's market value once again surpassed Amazon, reaching 2.421 trillion US dollars, rising to sixth place in the global mainstream
PANews
2025/08/11 11:51
Ethiopia halts new licenses for crypto mining firms due to capacity constraints
PANews reported on August 11th that Ethiopia has suspended the issuance of new electricity licenses to cryptocurrency mining companies due to capacity constraints, according to News.bitcoin. This decision comes amid
PANews
2025/08/11 11:35
Solayer launches SVM native cross-chain bridge, what are the highlights?
I've heard that Solayer is about to launch its own SVM native cross-chain bridge. Honestly, given the constant hacking of cross-chain bridges and the widespread interconnectivity of blockchains, the very
SVM
$0.003078
+18.06%
CROSS
$0.28262
-8.79%
PANews
2025/08/11 11:30
Ethiopia Freezes New Power Permits for Crypto Miners Amid Grid Constraints
Ethiopia is halting new electric power permits for data mining companies, effectively freezing the expansion of crypto-mining operations due to limited capacity. The decision follows a surge in interest, with 25 bitcoin mining firms already operating and nearly 20 more awaiting approval, drawn by Ethiopia’s cheap tariffs and abundant hydropower. EEP had marketed power sales […]
GRID
$0.0008841
-18.88%
MORE
$0.10002
+0.05%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 11:30
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5