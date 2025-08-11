MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Huajian Medical Launches Ethereum Treasury Strategy, Aiming for Largest ETH Balance in Hong Kong Market
Huajian Medical (Hong Kong: 1931), a Chinese medical diagnostics provider, has reportedly launched its “Global Enhanced Ethereum Treasury with Downward Protection Mechanism” strategy, aiming to position ETH as its core reserve asset. This initiative seeks to establish the company as a leader in the Hong Kong stock market and on a global scale in terms […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 14:30
French listed company Capital B increased its holdings by 126 BTC, bringing its BTC return year-to-date to 1519.5%.
PANews reported on August 11 that French listed company Capital B tweeted that it had confirmed the acquisition of 126 BTC for approximately 12.4 million euros, bringing its total holdings
PANews
2025/08/11 14:30
Infini: No legal action if attackers return $49.5 million
PANews reported on August 11th that the Infini team announced on-chain that they were demanding the return of the stolen funds ($49.5 million) by 20:00 (GMT+8) on August 13th. The
PANews
2025/08/11 14:26
FTX/Alameda redeemed $35.52 million of SOL an hour ago, possibly to pay compensation to creditors.
PANews reported on August 11th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored FTX/Alameda's redemption of 190,832.4 SOL tokens, valued at $35.52 million, from staking accounts an hour ago. Based on previous on-chain transactions, this
PANews
2025/08/11 14:09
Reuters: Rumble considers acquiring German AI cloud company Northern Data for nearly $1.2 billion
PANews reported on August 11th that Reuters reported that US video platform and cloud services provider Rumble is considering acquiring German artificial intelligence cloud group Northern Data for approximately $1.17
PANews
2025/08/11 14:01
Turkey detains Ethereum developer over alleged role in network misuse
An Ethereum developer known as “Fede’s Intern” has been detained in Izmir, Turkey, after authorities accused him of helping individuals “misuse” the Ethereum network. On Aug. 11, the Argentine crypto researcher shared on X that Turkish authorities informed his lawyer…
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 13:53
Executive Order Opens Crypto for 401(k) Investors
On August 7, 2025, the White House issued a long-awaited executive order titled “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors.” For the first time, U.S. retirement savers will be permitted to allocate a portion of their 401(k) accounts to certain alternative investments—including private equity, real estate, and digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. The following […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 13:30
Ant Group denies rumors of co-building the world's first rare earth RMB stablecoin with the People's Bank of China and China Rare Earth Group
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi, Ant Group has noticed a message on the Internet claiming that "Ant Group, the People's Bank of China, and China Rare
PANews
2025/08/11 13:14
An Ethereum IC0 participant sold 2,300 ETH and currently holds 1,623 ETH
According to PANews on August 11, according to Lookonchain monitoring, an Ethereum ICO participant obtained 20,000 ETH (cost $6,200, now worth $86.6 million), and sold 2,300 ETH (US$9.91 million) 20
PANews
2025/08/11 13:07
Strategy's Bitcoin purchase marks its fifth anniversary, with its stock price increasing by approximately 2,600%.
PANews reported on August 11th that Strategy celebrated its fifth anniversary of its first Bitcoin purchase, a move that helped its stock price surge nearly 2,600% since 2020, breaking out
PANews
2025/08/11 13:03
