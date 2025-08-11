MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
MyStonks has launched a public beta test for contract trading, supporting RWA US stock token perpetual contracts
PANews reported on August 11th that MyStonks officially launched its open beta contract trading at 4:00 PM today. Initially supporting perpetual contracts for US stock tokens in the RWA sector,
TOKEN
$0.01571
-8.18%
BETA
$0.0001296
-1.51%
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-6.56%
RWA
$0.004813
-4.59%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 16:13
Arthur Hayes has purchased $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens in the past two days, and ETH accounts for 78% of his investment portfolio.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, Arthur Hayes has purchased a total of $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens, including ETH, ETHFI, LDO, and PENDLE,
LDO
$1.3667
-10.92%
ETHFI
$1.2028
-5.91%
PENDLE
$5.223
-10.21%
ETH
$4,542.08
-3.62%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 16:11
Web3 Trends Issue 1: Interpreting Jito BAM, BRC2.0, and EIP-7999
Welcome to the "Web3 Trends" series, where Shisijun provides a concentrated analysis and interpretation of recent new technologies, protocols, and products in the Web3 industry. The reason is that AI
AI
$0.1276
-8.72%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 16:00
Rumble explores all-stock acquisition of Tether-backed Northern Data
Video-sharing platform Rumble is considering an all-stock acquisition of Tether-backed AI and data center operator Northern Data. Rumble has reportedly informed Northern Data of its interest in pursuing the acquisition, according to an Aug. 10 press release from the company. …
AI
$0.1276
-8.72%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 15:59
Citigroup raises its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,600: The stock market may see a reasonable correction in the next three months
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Jinshi Data, Citigroup raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 from 6,300 to 6,600. Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup's head of US options
MAY
$0.05041
-0.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 15:32
BNC Invests $160 Million in BNB, Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of BNB Globally
BNB Network Company, the treasury management division of CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), has announced the acquisition of 200,000 BNB tokens, positioning itself as the largest corporate holder of BNB worldwide. This strategic move follows a significant $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital in collaboration with YZi Labs, aimed at establishing BNB as […]
BNC
$0.11112
-2.87%
BNB
$832.8
-2.58%
MOVE
$0.136
-6.72%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 15:30
Bank of America: "Long seven technology giants" has become the most crowded trade again, and 78% of respondents expect short-term interest rates to fall in the next 12 months
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi Data, Bank of America's August fund manager survey showed that investors are pouring back into the stock market due to optimistic
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
AMERICA
$0.0001605
-18.19%
TRADE
$0.13341
+1.12%
GIANTS
$0.0003031
-12.27%
BANK
$0.05797
-10.65%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 15:28
HashKey Cloud will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical, exploring new models for increasing the value of crypto assets.
PANews reported on August 11th that HashKey Cloud, a leading global Web3 infrastructure service provider under HashKey Group, announced that it will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical
CLOUD
$0.0864
+2.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 15:06
Analysis: Driven by institutional buying and favorable regulations, ETH's next target price is $4,362
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Matrixport analysis, Ethereum's price broke through the $4,000 mark, reaching a new high since the end of 2021. This surge was primarily
ETH
$4,542.08
-3.62%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 15:06
A whale sold over $3 million worth of UNI and AAVE in the past day, and bought over $4 million worth of LDO and ENA.
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 24 hours, a whale sold 300,662 UNIs for 756 WETH (US$3.19 million), making a profit of
LDO
$1.3667
-10.92%
UNI
$10.965
-10.28%
AAVE
$313.57
-6.23%
ENA
$0.7225
-9.54%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/11 14:53
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5