2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
MyStonks has launched a public beta test for contract trading, supporting RWA US stock token perpetual contracts

MyStonks has launched a public beta test for contract trading, supporting RWA US stock token perpetual contracts

PANews reported on August 11th that MyStonks officially launched its open beta contract trading at 4:00 PM today. Initially supporting perpetual contracts for US stock tokens in the RWA sector,
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01571-8.18%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001296-1.51%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-6.56%
Allo
RWA$0.004813-4.59%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 16:13
Arthur Hayes has purchased $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens in the past two days, and ETH accounts for 78% of his investment portfolio.

Arthur Hayes has purchased $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens in the past two days, and ETH accounts for 78% of his investment portfolio.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, Arthur Hayes has purchased a total of $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens, including ETH, ETHFI, LDO, and PENDLE,
Lido DAO
LDO$1.3667-10.92%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.2028-5.91%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.223-10.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,542.08-3.62%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 16:11
Web3 Trends Issue 1: Interpreting Jito BAM, BRC2.0, and EIP-7999

Web3 Trends Issue 1: Interpreting Jito BAM, BRC2.0, and EIP-7999

Welcome to the "Web3 Trends" series, where Shisijun provides a concentrated analysis and interpretation of recent new technologies, protocols, and products in the Web3 industry. The reason is that AI
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1276-8.72%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 16:00
Rumble explores all-stock acquisition of Tether-backed Northern Data

Rumble explores all-stock acquisition of Tether-backed Northern Data

Video-sharing platform Rumble is considering an all-stock acquisition of Tether-backed AI and data center operator Northern Data. Rumble has reportedly informed Northern Data of its interest in pursuing the acquisition, according to an Aug. 10 press release from the company. …
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1276-8.72%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/11 15:59
Citigroup raises its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,600: The stock market may see a reasonable correction in the next three months

Citigroup raises its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,600: The stock market may see a reasonable correction in the next three months

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Jinshi Data, Citigroup raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 from 6,300 to 6,600. Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup's head of US options
MAY
MAY$0.05041-0.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 15:32
BNC Invests $160 Million in BNB, Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of BNB Globally

BNC Invests $160 Million in BNB, Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of BNB Globally

BNB Network Company, the treasury management division of CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), has announced the acquisition of 200,000 BNB tokens, positioning itself as the largest corporate holder of BNB worldwide. This strategic move follows a significant $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital in collaboration with YZi Labs, aimed at establishing BNB as […]
Bifrost
BNC$0.11112-2.87%
Binance Coin
BNB$832.8-2.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.136-6.72%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 15:30
Bank of America: "Long seven technology giants" has become the most crowded trade again, and 78% of respondents expect short-term interest rates to fall in the next 12 months

Bank of America: "Long seven technology giants" has become the most crowded trade again, and 78% of respondents expect short-term interest rates to fall in the next 12 months

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi Data, Bank of America's August fund manager survey showed that investors are pouring back into the stock market due to optimistic
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
america party
AMERICA$0.0001605-18.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13341+1.12%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003031-12.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05797-10.65%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 15:28
HashKey Cloud will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical, exploring new models for increasing the value of crypto assets.

HashKey Cloud will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical, exploring new models for increasing the value of crypto assets.

PANews reported on August 11th that HashKey Cloud, a leading global Web3 infrastructure service provider under HashKey Group, announced that it will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0864+2.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 15:06
Analysis: Driven by institutional buying and favorable regulations, ETH's next target price is $4,362

Analysis: Driven by institutional buying and favorable regulations, ETH's next target price is $4,362

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Matrixport analysis, Ethereum's price broke through the $4,000 mark, reaching a new high since the end of 2021. This surge was primarily
Ethereum
ETH$4,542.08-3.62%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 15:06
A whale sold over $3 million worth of UNI and AAVE in the past day, and bought over $4 million worth of LDO and ENA.

A whale sold over $3 million worth of UNI and AAVE in the past day, and bought over $4 million worth of LDO and ENA.

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 24 hours, a whale sold 300,662 UNIs for 756 WETH (US$3.19 million), making a profit of
Lido DAO
LDO$1.3667-10.92%
UNISWAP
UNI$10.965-10.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$313.57-6.23%
Ethena
ENA$0.7225-9.54%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/11 14:53

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5