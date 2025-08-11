MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
China and Russia Hit Trade Milestone, Defying US Tariff Threats
According to figures from the Chinese General Administration of Customs, trade between China and Russia reached its highest point in July, despite the threat of secondary tariffs on Russian oil purchases. China is one of the largest purchasers of Russian crude. China-Russia Bilateral Trade Numbers Hit $19.14 Billion in July Bilateral trade between China and […]
TRADE
$0.13341
+1.12%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 17:30
CCDC: Simplifying the investment process for overseas central bank-like institutions
PANews reported on August 11 that according to an announcement from the China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd., in order to implement the relevant requirements of the People's Bank
LIKE
$0.011222
-0.90%
PEOPLE
$0.02036
-8.37%
ORDER
$0.1233
-6.23%
BANK
$0.05797
-10.65%
PANews
2025/08/11 17:23
SHIB, DOGE fall out of favor; Market eyes Layer Brett’s 15,000% potential
Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight from SHIB, DOGE in 2025, fueled by Layer 2 tech, massive staking rewards, and 15,000%+ growth potential. #partnercontent
SHIB
$0.00001301
-6.06%
LAYER
$0.6105
-6.39%
DOGE
$0.22664
-8.03%
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 17:13
CoinShares: US 401(k) approval drives $572 million in weekly net inflows into digital asset funds
PANews reported on August 11th that according to CoinShares , digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $ 572 million this week, driven by the US government's move to
K
$0.2249
-7.37%
MOVE
$0.136
-6.72%
NET
$0.00010052
-1.85%
PANews
2025/08/11 17:13
Blockchain's iPhone moment? Sui veteran launches next-generation development platform Rialo
By Karen Z, Foresight News While cryptocurrencies are gaining traction on Wall Street and among retail investors, a difficult reality persists: existing public blockchains are mostly trapped within the closed
SUI
$3.7875
-6.23%
PANews
2025/08/11 17:00
Delabs Games' Ragnarok Libre officially launched and launched the first season of airdrop activities
PANews reported on August 11th that Web3 game studio Delabs Games' Ragnarok Libre officially launched and kicked off its first season of airdrops. The event runs from 08:00 on August
GAME
$24.841
-1.60%
DELABS
$0.01178
-12.74%
PANews
2025/08/11 16:50
VC-Level Briefing: How DeSci Led the Crypto Market in a Single Day
Author: hoeem Compiled by Tim, PANews Read this because you want to get a VC-grade research on the DeSci track, which is exactly the best performing narrative in the crypto
GET
$0.0124
-1.15%
DESCI
$0.0003209
-7.38%
VC
$0.00582
+15.93%
PANews
2025/08/11 16:50
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 11: BTC Nears $123K ATH As Mystery Buyer Snaps Up $1B ETH And Van De Poppe Goes All-In Altcoins
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates Bitcoin is nearing its $123k all-time high (ATH), a mystery buyer snaps up $1 billion worth of ETH in the last
BTC
$118,884.54
-1.37%
MYSTERY
$0.000000003751
+10.61%
ETH
$4,542.08
-3.62%
ATH
$0.03235
-6.82%
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/11 16:36
Capital B Acquires 126 BTC, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,201 BTC
Capital B (The Blockchain Group), an artificial intelligence and bitcoin treasury company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the acquisition of 126 BTC for approximately $14.4 million (€12.4 million), bringing its total holdings to 2,201 BTC valued at around $233.6 million (€201.5 million). This follows the completion of two capital increases: one at approximately […]
B
$0.55829
-9.61%
BTC
$118,884.54
-1.37%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 16:30
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume exceeds HK$100 million again after 2 months
According to PANews on August 11, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
VIRTUAL
$1.2328
-11.55%
PANews
2025/08/11 16:25
