2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Vitalik calls for more human input in AI development

PANews reported on August 11th that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in a post on the X platform, argued that current AI development is overly focused on "autonomy," and that adding
PANews2025/08/11 18:46
Sequans purchased 13 bitcoins for approximately $1.5 million, bringing his total holdings to 3,171.

PANews reported on August 11th that Sequans Communications announced it had purchased 13 Bitcoins for approximately $1.5 million, at an average price of $117,012 per coin. As of August 8th,
PANews2025/08/11 18:40
Umy receives first Web3 travel agency license

PANews reported on August 11th that Umy , a Web3 travel and consumption platform, announced it has become the first Web3 company to receive a travel agency license. Officials stated
PANews2025/08/11 18:37
Warning: Expert Assesses Bitcoin Might Experience an Argentine Split

Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, explained that bitcoin prices might experience an Argentine split in the future, separating the bitcoin component of the institutional financial system from bitcoin in self-custody. Nonetheless, he believes this won’t pose an existential threat to the currency. JAN3 CEO Warns Institutionalization of Bitcoin Might Cause an Argentine Split on Prices […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 18:30
Inside El Salvador’s Bitcoin banking law: loans, deposits, and what banks can now do

Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador has taken another step toward fully integrating Bitcoin into its financial system, allowing banking institutions to offer Bitcoin and other crypto services. According to a recent press release, El Salvador’s National Assembly has passed a new ’Investment…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 18:29
Cango acquires 50 MW Bitcoin mining farm in Georgia for $19.5 million in cash

PANews reported on August 11th that Cango Inc. ( NYSE: CANG ) has announced the acquisition of a 50 -megawatt operating Bitcoin mining facility in Georgia, USA, for $ 19.5
PANews2025/08/11 18:26
Bitcoin Maxi Samson Mow Predicts Ethereum Investors Will Pump And Dump ETH, Rotate Back Into Bitcoin

The Ethereum price has surged 20% in the past week to close in on its all-time high of $4,891.70, but Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow warns this rally will trigger a
Insidebitcoins2025/08/11 18:09
Shanghai Clearing House: Further simplifying the account opening materials for relevant overseas institutions

PANews reported on August 11 that according to the announcement of the Shanghai Clearing House, in order to further optimize the investment environment of the bond market and promote the
PANews2025/08/11 18:07
DOGE’s $0.50 dream too small: This memecoin set to soar past $2

Little Pepe is shaking up the memecoin market with $15.75m raised, Layer 2 utility, and 1000x growth ambitions that outshine Dogecoin’s modest targets. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/11 17:49
Senator Warren warns current crypto regulation could ‘blow up’ economy

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has renewed her push for stricter crypto regulation, warning that the current framework leaves the door open for corruption, economic risk, and criminal abuse. In a recent MSNBC interview, Warren warned that the current state of…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 17:37

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5