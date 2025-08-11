2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Analysis: BTC and ETH options open interest remains high, prompting cautious market reaction to US CPI data

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to The Block , open interest in BTC and ETH options reached $ 43 billion and $ 13.9 billion, respectively, both reaching yearly
PANews2025/08/11 19:46
LISTA DAO proposes to permanently destroy 20% of the total token supply and optimize the distribution mechanism

PANews reported on August 11th that the LISTA DAO released LIP 021 , proposing to permanently destroy 20% of LISTA tokens ( 200 million), reducing the maximum supply from 1
PANews2025/08/11 19:45
Where to Incorporate Your Crypto Business in 2025

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news and brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Navigating Crypto Regulations: Where to Incorporate in 2025 Incorporating a crypto business in […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 19:30
Bitcoin will make us have children again, maybe | Opinion

Bitcoin won’t fix everything, but it may teach us that there is a future that deserves patience and rewards come not from speculation, but from consistency.
Crypto.news2025/08/11 19:27
Crypto ETP Inflows Rebound to $1.57B on 401(k) Approval, ETH Hits Record $8.2B YTD: CoinShares

After a sharp mid-year slowdown, digital asset investment products roared back into positive territory last week, attracting $572 million in fresh capital, according to CoinShares. The reversal followed early-week outflows of $1 billion, which the firm’s Head of Research, James Butterfill, attributed to weak U.S. payroll data fuelling growth concerns. 📈 Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totalling US$572M. @ethereum led the inflows with US$268M closely followed by @Bitcoin with US$260M. @solana , XRP ( @Ripple ), and @NEARProtocol posted US$21.8M, US$18.4M, and US$10.1M respectively. 🇺🇸 + US$608M… pic.twitter.com/GALfUKcBsM — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) August 11, 2025 Sentiment shifted sharply after the U.S. government announced plans to permit digital assets in 401(k) retirement accounts, sparking $1.57 billion of inflows in the latter half of the week. Volumes in crypto ETPs were 23% lower than the previous month, reflecting the seasonal slowdown over the summer. Regionally, the U.S. led with $608 million in inflows, while Canada added $16.5 million. Europe remained cautious, with Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland recording combined outflows of $54.3 million. Ethereum Hits Record $8.2B YTD Inflows Ethereum investment products saw the strongest investor interest, attracting $268 million in inflows — the highest of any asset last week. This pushed year-to-date inflows to a record $8.2 billion and assets under management (AUM) to an all-time high of $32.6 billion, an 82% rise in 2025, according to CoinShares. Provider data shows iShares ETFs USA was the largest beneficiary overall, pulling in $294 million for the week and $26.86 billion year-to-date. Grayscale Investments saw $87 million in inflows despite $1.45 billion in YTD outflows, while Bitwise Funds Trust added $95 million. By contrast, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund recorded $55 million in weekly outflows and $316 million in YTD inflows. Bitcoin Rebounds as Short Positions Unwind Bitcoin regained momentum after two weeks of losses, registering $260 million in inflows. Short Bitcoin products saw $4 million in outflows, signalling reduced bearish positioning among investors. Among providers, ProShares ETFs USA recorded $35 million in weekly inflows, while CoinShares XBT Provider AB saw $16 million in outflows, extending its year-to-date withdrawals to $414 million. The “Other” category, which includes smaller or niche issuers, contributed a notable $151 million in inflows for the week. Altcoins See Targeted Gains Outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, selected altcoins also attracted capital. Solana products drew $21.8 million in inflows, XRP took in $18.4 million, and Near added $10.1 million. These moves suggest continued interest in layer-1 and cross-border payment solutions, even as overall market volumes remain subdued. The latest data highlights a market still sensitive to macroeconomic signals but capable of rapid sentiment shifts when regulatory clarity improves. As Butterfill notes, the approval of digital assets for 401(k) plans could be a structural driver for inflows in the months ahead, particularly if traditional asset managers expand their offerings.
CryptoNews2025/08/11 19:26
Rumble's second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year, and its Class A shares were included in the Russell Index.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to GlobeNewswire, video platform and cloud service provider Rumble announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, with revenue reaching $25.1 million, a 12% year-on-year
PANews2025/08/11 19:22
Fuce Jinke applies for Hong Kong VASP license to expand virtual asset management business

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Zhitong Finance, comprehensive financial and digital technology services provider FTFT (US) announced today that its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, FTFT International Securities
PANews2025/08/11 19:18
Ethena prints golden cross that preceded 87% rally in 2024

A golden cross has formed on the Ethena daily chart, and last time this appeared, ENA rallied over 80%. According to data from crypto.news, Ethena (ENA) rallied 16% to an intraday high of $0.85 on Monday, Aug. 11. At this…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 19:07
ALT5 SIGMA Announces $1.5 Billion Private Placement and Launches WLFI Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Aggr News , ALT5 SIGMA CORPORATION announced a $1.5 billion registered private placement and simultaneous private placement to launch the World Liberty
PANews2025/08/11 19:01
Uncovering the truth behind South Korea’s stablecoin policy

Author: MORBID-19 Compiled by: TechFlow It’s all so obvious in hindsight! It’s me again, complaining about the Korean won stablecoin. But today I finally figured out why our "controllers" are
PANews2025/08/11 19:00

