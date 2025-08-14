MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
MetaMask, Linea and Brevis team up to launch ZK-proof rewards for Metamask card users
MetaMask has teamed up with Ethereum layer-2 network Linea and zero-knowledge infrastructure provider Brevis to roll out a verifiable rewards program for MetaMask cardholders. According to an Aug. 13 announcement by Brevis, the initiative offers eligible MetaMask Card users a…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 11:47
Tom Lee: Standard Chartered Bank's increase in ETH's year-end price forecast to $7,500 may be too low
PANews reported on August 14 that in response to "Standard Chartered Bank raising its year-end price forecast for ETH to US$7,500 and reaching US$25,000 by 2028", BitMine's new chairman of
PANews
2025/08/14 11:44
USDC Adoption on Solana Enters Hyperdrive With Coinbase and Squads Alliance
Coinbase is driving a major leap in USDC adoption on Solana, locking it as the default stablecoin across Squads’ core products, powering next-gen decentralized finance. Coinbase Just Hit the Gas on USDC Adoption Across Solana’s Core Layers Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) and onchain infrastructure provider Squads announced on Aug. 13 a strategic agreement aimed […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 11:30
Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus's lost Ethereum wallet is now worth $1 billion
PANews reported on August 14 that, according to Decrypt, two years ago, Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus announced he had lost access to Ethereum purchased in a 2014 presale. Lõhmus said
PANews
2025/08/14 11:23
Analyst: Stablecoins and DeFi may unlock nearly $1 trillion in global economic value each year
PANews reported on August 14th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that stablecoins will eliminate trillions of dollars in economic friction, thereby
PANews
2025/08/14 11:11
Greenidge Mining Company Lost $4.1 Million in Q2, Produced 110 BTC
PANews reported on August 14th that Greenidge Generation Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, announced its second-quarter financial results. The company reported total revenue of $12.9 million, a net loss
PANews
2025/08/14 11:02
A whale sold some ETH to increase margin to avoid liquidation, currently losing $18 million
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold some of its ETH to increase margin to avoid liquidation. To date, the whale has lost $9.88
PANews
2025/08/14 10:47
Solayer member Chaofan Shou open-sources his Bonkfun migration sniper
PANews reported on August 14th that Solayer team member Chaofan Shou tweeted that he had open-sourced his Bonkfun migration sniper (also known as the Cupsey sandwicher). He explained that a
PANews
2025/08/14 10:43
Two new addresses withdrew approximately $8.67 million in PEPE from Coinbase in the past six hours.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, two new addresses withdrew 71.07 trillion PEPE (worth $8.67 million) from Coinbase in the past 6 hours, with an average
PANews
2025/08/14 10:38
South Korea announced 123 "Five-Year National Plans" to promote the development of the virtual asset market
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to South Korean media outlet Metro Seoul, South Korea's Presidential State Affairs Commission held a public press conference and announced a "Five-Year National
PANews
2025/08/14 10:28
