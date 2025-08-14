USDC Adoption on Solana Enters Hyperdrive With Coinbase and Squads Alliance

Coinbase is driving a major leap in USDC adoption on Solana, locking it as the default stablecoin across Squads’ core products, powering next-gen decentralized finance. Coinbase Just Hit the Gas on USDC Adoption Across Solana’s Core Layers Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) and onchain infrastructure provider Squads announced on Aug. 13 a strategic agreement aimed […]