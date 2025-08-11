2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
WLFI invests 7.5% of token supply to boost ALT5 Sigma’s treasury bid

Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma is set to adopt World Liberty Financial’s native token as a treasury asset as it taps the project’s executives to join its board. According to a Monday press release, the Trump-backed DeFi venture World Liberty Financial is…
CreatorBid
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Torch of Liberty
DeFi
TokenFi
Sigma
Crypto.news2025/08/11 20:54
Zoth Receives $15 Million in Strategic Investment from Bolts Capital to Promote RWA on-chain

PANews reported on August 11th that the blockchain protocol Zoth announced it has received a $ 15 million strategic funding commitment from Bolts Capital to accelerate the development of its
Allo
PANews2025/08/11 20:50
Safety Shot announces strategic partnership with BONK and receives $25 million in BONK tokens

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to StockTitan , Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT ) announced a strategic alliance with the founding team of BONK . The company will receive
Bonk
PANews2025/08/11 20:37
Chainlink and ICE Partner to Bring Forex and Precious Metals Data to the Blockchain

PANews reported on August 11th that Chainlink announced a partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, to integrate global foreign exchange and precious
PANews2025/08/11 20:20
Truth Social Files Amended Bitcoin Spot ETF Documentation

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that the Truth Social Bitcoin Spot ETF has submitted an amendment to its S-1 registration statement to the
PANews2025/08/11 20:15
SharpLink Completes $400 Million Private Placement and Holds Nearly 600,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 11th that SharpLink officially completed a $400 million private placement at $21.76 per share, led by five global institutional investors. As of August 11, 2025 (Beijing
Ethereum
PANews2025/08/11 20:09
Strategy Stacks Another 155 Bitcoin—Now Holds 628,946 BTC

On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, Strategy founder Michael Saylor revealed that his company scooped up another batch of bitcoin ( BTC). With the fresh addition, Strategy’s stash of bitcoin has grown even larger. On the social media platform X, Saylor wrote, “Strategy has acquired 155 BTC for ~$18.0 million at ~$116,401 per bitcoin and has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,910.62-1.33%
Nowchain
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 20:08
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
FORM
ConstitutionDAO
ANTTIME
Lorenzo Protocol
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
MicroStrategy increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 155 bitcoins last week, totaling $18 million.

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Aggr News , MicroStrategy purchased 155 bitcoins at an average price of US$116,401 per bitcoin between August 4 and 10, with a
PANews2025/08/11 20:01
BitMine holds over 1.15 million ETH, with a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion

PANews reported on August 11th that BitMine Immersion Technologies ( BMNR ) announced that its Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings have exceeded 1,150,263 . At $ 4,311 per ETH, this
Ethereum
PANews2025/08/11 19:49

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5