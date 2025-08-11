MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
FG Nexus announced that it has purchased 47,331 ETH at a cost of $200 million
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Fundamental Global Inc. (FG Nexus, NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) announced that it has purchased a total of 47,331 ETH at a current
ETH
$4,544.94
-3.53%
NEXUS
$0.0000000000000000000000125
-35.99%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:54
Traders shorted 26,000 ETH with 15x leverage, with a position value of $111 million.
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Ember, AguilaTrades traders opened a new ETH short order in the past 10 minutes and are currently shorting 26,000 ETH with 15x
ORDER
$0.1235
-6.01%
ETH
$4,544.94
-3.53%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:49
Rumble Mulls €1B Northern Data Takeover as Peak Mining Set for $235M Sale
Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM), the $2 billion video-sharing and cloud services provider, said it is exploring an all-stock acquisition of Germany’s bitcoin mining and AI data center operator Northern Data. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. […]
CLOUD
$0.08645
+1.96%
AI
$0.1279
-8.38%
TRADE
$0.13346
+1.19%
RUM
$0.0003885
+5.59%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 21:30
Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin announced that it will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods. The specific
BLUE
$0.08023
-5.15%
SPACE
$0.15
-2.02%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:18
ENS multi-signature wallet transferred nearly 142,000 ENS to trading platforms
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Embers, a multi-signature wallet of ENS transferred out 141,937 ENS (about 4.02 million US dollars) within 20 minutes, of which 72,437 went
MULTI
$0.08053
+3.48%
ENS
$27.24
-8.74%
WALLET
$0.02914
-2.76%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:14
DOGE, SHIB soar but market eyes LBRETT for 15,000% gains
While DOGE, SHIB ride the wave, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 tech and massive staking rewards are positioning it as the next 100x memecoin. #partnercontent
RIDE
$0.001201
+9.98%
SHIB
$0.00001302
-5.92%
MEMECOIN
$0.00575
+6.54%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.69%
LAYER
$0.6109
-6.27%
DOGE
$0.22645
-8.00%
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 21:11
Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF
PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Roundhill has resubmitted its MEME-themed ETF, having previously closed a similarly named product. While ETF relaunches are
MEME
$0.002017
+5.43%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:10
The Smarter Web Company Completes New Subscription Funding Round of £7.62 Million
PANews reported on August 11th that The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8) announced the completion of a subscription for 3,452,086 new ordinary shares, raising
PANews
2025/08/11 21:07
A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies
Author: Chen Mo cmDeFi On August 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement savings plans to invest in more diversified assets, including private equity,
K
$0.2269
-6.47%
TRUMP
$9.069
-5.20%
MORE
$0.09998
+0.02%
ORDER
$0.1235
-6.01%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:00
The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BusinessWire, Nasdaq-listed company MCVT (NASDAQ: MCVT) disclosed that its SUI treasury has reached 81,871,794 tokens, with a total value of approximately $316
SUI
$3.7866
-6.13%
PANews
2025/08/11 20:56
