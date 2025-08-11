2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Trump’s order clears regulatory path for crypto in 401(k) plans — what does this mean?

President Trump’s move to allow crypto in 401(k)s opens a potential $9 trillion pool, setting the stage for gradual but consequential institutional adoption. The order that opens 401(k)s to crypto President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 7…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:51
Paxos applies for US trust bank license

PANews reported on August 11 that according to market news, stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure company Paxos is applying for a trust bank license from US regulators and plans to set
PANews2025/08/11 22:48
DeepSeek service experienced a major outage, and the website and API are gradually recovering.

PANews reported on August 11 that the official website status page showed that DeepSeek's web page and API service suffered a major failure today. The official has located the problem
PANews2025/08/11 22:37
3 memecoins that could overtake SHIB, DOGE in Q4 2025

Memecoins aren’t just surviving, they’re leveling up, and three new contenders could soon outshine SHIB and challenge DOGE’s long reign. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:30
Election Highs Ease but Activity Remains for Prediction Markets Polymarket and Kalshi

Polymarket and Kalshi, two prominent prediction markets, have continued to record substantial trading activity into 2025, with volumes, active accounts, and market offerings reflecting ongoing participation beyond the 2024 U.S. Election. Data Shows Polymarket Volumes Remain Above Pre-Election Levels Metrics from Dune Analytics show that Polymarket, the blockchain-based predictions marketplace, has maintained activity into 2025. […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 22:30
Crypto ETF Inflows Hit $572M As Trump Opens $8.7 Trillion 401(k) Market To Crypto, Ethereum On A Tear

Crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds) pulled in $572 million last week as US President Donald Trump opened the $8.7 trillion 401(k) pension market to digital assets, sending Ethereum on a tear.
Insidebitcoins2025/08/11 22:29
US stocks rose due to the concept of Ethereum reserves, with BMNR up over 23% and SBET up over 13%.

PANews reported on August 11 that the concept of Ethereum reserves in the U.S. stock market rose, with BMNR up more than 23%, SBET up more than 13%, BTCT up
PANews2025/08/11 22:13
AguilaTrades stopped out of its ETH short position half an hour after opening, resulting in a loss of $1.92 million

According to a report by PANews on August 11th, Yu Jin reported that less than half an hour after opening a short position on ETH, a trader at AguilaTrades quickly
PANews2025/08/11 22:12
Thumzup Media completes pricing of $50 million IPO, plans to increase investment in cryptocurrency assets

PANews reported on August 11th that Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) announced the completion of a $50 million public offering at a price of $10 per share, raising an estimated
PANews2025/08/11 22:04
Here’s why crypto is going up today and Altcoin Season Index falling

Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, with the combined market capitalization crossing the key milestone of $4 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to a high of $122,300, its highest level since July 15, and much higher than this month’s…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:00

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5