Trump’s order clears regulatory path for crypto in 401(k) plans — what does this mean?
President Trump’s move to allow crypto in 401(k)s opens a potential $9 trillion pool, setting the stage for gradual but consequential institutional adoption. The order that opens 401(k)s to crypto President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 7…
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:51
Paxos applies for US trust bank license
PANews reported on August 11 that according to market news, stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure company Paxos is applying for a trust bank license from US regulators and plans to set
PANews
2025/08/11 22:48
DeepSeek service experienced a major outage, and the website and API are gradually recovering.
PANews reported on August 11 that the official website status page showed that DeepSeek's web page and API service suffered a major failure today. The official has located the problem
PANews
2025/08/11 22:37
3 memecoins that could overtake SHIB, DOGE in Q4 2025
Memecoins aren’t just surviving, they’re leveling up, and three new contenders could soon outshine SHIB and challenge DOGE’s long reign. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:30
Election Highs Ease but Activity Remains for Prediction Markets Polymarket and Kalshi
Polymarket and Kalshi, two prominent prediction markets, have continued to record substantial trading activity into 2025, with volumes, active accounts, and market offerings reflecting ongoing participation beyond the 2024 U.S. Election. Data Shows Polymarket Volumes Remain Above Pre-Election Levels Metrics from Dune Analytics show that Polymarket, the blockchain-based predictions marketplace, has maintained activity into 2025. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 22:30
Crypto ETF Inflows Hit $572M As Trump Opens $8.7 Trillion 401(k) Market To Crypto, Ethereum On A Tear
Crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds) pulled in $572 million last week as US President Donald Trump opened the $8.7 trillion 401(k) pension market to digital assets, sending Ethereum on a tear.
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/11 22:29
US stocks rose due to the concept of Ethereum reserves, with BMNR up over 23% and SBET up over 13%.
PANews reported on August 11 that the concept of Ethereum reserves in the U.S. stock market rose, with BMNR up more than 23%, SBET up more than 13%, BTCT up
PANews
2025/08/11 22:13
AguilaTrades stopped out of its ETH short position half an hour after opening, resulting in a loss of $1.92 million
According to a report by PANews on August 11th, Yu Jin reported that less than half an hour after opening a short position on ETH, a trader at AguilaTrades quickly
PANews
2025/08/11 22:12
Thumzup Media completes pricing of $50 million IPO, plans to increase investment in cryptocurrency assets
PANews reported on August 11th that Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) announced the completion of a $50 million public offering at a price of $10 per share, raising an estimated
PANews
2025/08/11 22:04
Here’s why crypto is going up today and Altcoin Season Index falling
Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, with the combined market capitalization crossing the key milestone of $4 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to a high of $122,300, its highest level since July 15, and much higher than this month’s…
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:00
