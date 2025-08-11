2025-08-14 Thursday

COME Mining Sets a New Standard in Smart, Sustainable Cloud Mining for BTC and XRP Holders

COME Mining Sets a New Standard in Smart, Sustainable Cloud Mining for BTC and XRP Holders

Say goodbye to the noise, high energy consumption, and hardware burden brought by traditional mining. COME Mining provides users with a convenient and efficient digital asset value-added solution through an integrated cloud mining mobile application. No hardware or technical expertise is required, allowing holders of major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and XRP to easily participate in cloud mining. The platform relies on clean and renewable energy to achieve a green energy drive, and at the same time dynamically optimizes computing resources through intelligent algorithms to ensure stable returns and maximized energy efficiency. With just a mobile phone, you can connect to high-performance mining pools around the world, running nonstop around the clock. COME Mining is using technological innovation and sustainable concepts to create a truly efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly mining experience for users. COME Mining Mobile App Release Highlights Reconstructing the mining experience and opening a new chapter of intelligence, convenience, and sustainability COME Mining’s newly launched integrated cloud mining mobile app leverages AI technology and green energy solutions to reshape the traditional mining model, providing global users with a more efficient, secure, and flexible way to increase the value of their digital assets. The following are the key highlights of this release: 1. Seamless mobile mining experience The new mobile application features a simple and intuitive interface, allowing users to monitor mining contracts, track daily returns in real time, and flexibly manage their investment portfolios anytime, anywhere, all in one place. 2. AI Intelligent Scheduling and Computing Power Optimization The application uses built-in AI algorithms to automatically analyze market trends and network status, intelligently allocate computing resources, improve mining efficiency and income stability, and help users achieve better returns in volatile markets. 3. Industry-leading security protection Integrating world-class security systems like McAfee® and Cloudflare®, with multi-layered encryption and real-time monitoring, we provide comprehensive protection for user accounts and assets, ensuring peace of mind wherever you are. 4. Real-time reward mechanism New registered users can immediately receive a $15 reward, and they can also receive a $0.6 incentive for logging in daily, effectively lowering the initial investment threshold and making it easy to start your mining journey. 5. Diverse contract options From short-term contracts starting at just $15 to customized plans for long-term investors, we cater to the needs of users with different budgets and risk preferences, and flexibly configure mining strategies. 6. Stable operation around the clock Relying on a globally distributed cloud infrastructure and intelligent maintenance system, we ensure 100% uptime and provide 24/7 technical support to ensure mining business continuity and user experience. It only takes three steps to get started: 1. Register and claim your $15 bonus 2. Select a mining contract 3. Watch your earnings grow – automatically credited to your account every day Stop Mining the Hard Way – Choose the Smart Way With the Bitcoin price stabilizing above $110,000, the market has entered a new bull cycle. More and more users are looking for smarter, lower-risk mining solutions, and COME Mining is at the heart of this change. COME Mining is more than just a cloud mining application; it represents a fundamental shift in how cryptocurrency is monetized. By optimizing mining efficiency through intelligent technology and combining it with clean, renewable energy, users can easily start earning BTC, ETH, and XRP daily without any hardware investment or technical background. All they need is a mobile phone. With zero operational complexity and zero energy waste, you can truly participate in the global crypto economy from any location without any barriers. Whether you’re in London, Lahore, or anywhere in the world, COME Mining makes it easy for you to capitalize on the next wave of crypto market growth.
CryptoNews2025/08/11 23:16
SharpLink Secures $400M Direct Offering to Expand Ethereum Treasury Beyond $3B

SharpLink Secures $400M Direct Offering to Expand Ethereum Treasury Beyond $3B

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements worth an aggregate of $400 million with five institutional investors. SharpLink’s ETH holdings expected to exceed $3B following $400M registered direct offering with institutional investor https://t.co/U1bU6UCHYf pic.twitter.com/uXZLNGIe9Q — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 11, 2025 In a press release the firm said the capital was raised through a registered direct offering priced at $21.76 per share, conducted at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the transaction is anticipated on or about August 12, 2025, pending the completion of customary closing conditions. Ethereum Holdings Poised to Surpass $3 Billion As of August 10, SharpLink reported its current Ethereum holdings stand at approximately 598,800 ETH. When combined with $200 million in at-the-market (ATM) proceeds yet to be deployed, the company projects that its ETH holdings will soon exceed $3 billion in value. SharpLink is one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum globally. The move comes during a period of heightened institutional interest in Ethereum, driven by its growing role in decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization, and Web3 infrastructure. CEO Highlights Market Confidence in ETH Strategy Joseph Chalom, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, said the latest fundraising marks a key milestone in the company’s Ethereum-focused strategy. “Raising nearly $900 million in capital over the past week underscores the market’s confidence in SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy,” Chalom states. “The speed and scale of these investments reflect not only investor trust in SharpLink, but also the growing recognition of Ethereum’s transformative potential.” The company’s approach to building a Ethereum treasury mirrors the high-conviction accumulation strategies seen among other corporate adopters of digital assets, but with a concentrated focus on ETH rather than Bitcoin. Strategic Advisors and Placement Agents A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is serving as the sole placement agent for the offering, while Cantor is acting as financial advisor to the company. SharpLink said it plans to leverage the proceeds to further expand its ETH holdings, strengthen its market position, and explore strategic initiatives within the Ethereum ecosystem. By aligning itself with Ethereum’s long-term growth trajectory, SharpLink is positioning its balance sheet to benefit from the network’s continued adoption across global financial and technological sectors. SharpLink Launches Ethereum Treasury Strategy SharpLink embarked on its Ethereum treasury strategy in late May. The move coincided with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys, the crypto infrastructure firm founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, who also took on the role of SharpLink’s chairman. Beyond building its treasury, SharpLink has expressed its commitment to supporting Ethereum’s long-term strength and decentralization.
CryptoNews2025/08/11 23:11
XRP holders flock to Find Mining as ETF hopes grow

XRP holders flock to Find Mining as ETF hopes grow

With XRP ETF approval on the rise, Find Mining offers holders a new way to earn daily passive income by using XRP to power BTC, ETH mining. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/11 23:02
OSL HK Opens Solana (SOL) Retail Trading

OSL HK Opens Solana (SOL) Retail Trading

PANews reported on August 11th that OSL HK has become the first digital asset exchange in Hong Kong to support retail trading of Solana ( SOL ). Officials announced that
PANews2025/08/11 23:01
Bitpanda Margin Trading: A Smarter Way to Trade Crypto With 10x Leverage

Bitpanda Margin Trading: A Smarter Way to Trade Crypto With 10x Leverage

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Bitpanda Margin Trading is an evolution of the Bitpanda Leverage offering, enabling trading in over 100 cryptocurrency assets with up to 10x leverage and competitive fees across all devices. This service allows strategies to be amplified and potential market momentum to be capitalised upon with speed […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 23:00
DOTMiners Launches XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Program to Help Users Earn Passive Income

DOTMiners Launches XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Program to Help Users Earn Passive Income

In this era of market volatility, many asset holders are no longer content with a buy-and-hold strategy awaiting a rebound. DOT Miners’ latest initiative may offer XRP and DOGE users a new path to value growth: cloud mining contracts, offering daily returns of up to $9,800. DOT Miners has officially launched a cloud mining platform specifically designed for XRP and DOGE holders. Users require no hardware or complex operations; funds are deposited directly into the platform’s contracts and automatically settled daily. The platform utilizes smart contracts to allocate user assets as liquidity for BTC or ETH contracts, maximizing returns while avoiding the logistical challenges of price fluctuations. How can you achieve long-term, stable passive income with DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps and enjoy daily returns without any hassle: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations: Novice Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity income: $100 + $7 Starter Miner: Investment: $550 | Period: 7 days | Daily income: $6.71 | Maturity income: $550 + $46.97 Pro Miner: Investment: $3,100 | Period: 20 days | Daily income: $42.78 | Maturity income: $3,100 + $855.6 Pro Miner: Investment: $5,100 | Period: 35 days | Daily income: $74.97 | Maturity income: $5,100 + $2623.95 Prime Miner: Investment: $10,000 | Period: 43 days | Daily income: $156 | Maturity income: $10,000 + $6,708 Prime Miner: Investment: $30,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $537 | Maturity income: $30,000 + $24,165 Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Period: 47 days | Daily income: $3,000 | Maturity income: $150,000 + $141,000 Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six reasons to choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable, and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
CryptoNews2025/08/11 22:59
BitMine, SharpLink command $7b ETH as corporate holdings eclipse $14b

BitMine, SharpLink command $7b ETH as corporate holdings eclipse $14b

BitMine and SharpLink are leading the ETH treasury movement, with their combined $8 billion stash driving sector-wide holdings to $14 billion. But with Vitalik Buterin’s cautious blessing, the market wonders: Is this sustainable adoption or a bubble in the making?…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:56
Trump declares public safety emergency in Washington, D.C.

Trump declares public safety emergency in Washington, D.C.

PANews reported on August 11 that US President Trump officially declared a public safety emergency in Washington, DC.
PANews2025/08/11 22:55
Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys 155 More Bitcoin – Here’s Why it Matters

Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys 155 More Bitcoin – Here’s Why it Matters

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) led by executive chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor, has once again expanded its already massive Bitcoin holdings. In a filing dated August 11, 2025, the company revealed it had purchased an additional 155 BTC between August 4 and August 10, 2025. The acquisition cost approximately $18.0 million, with an average purchase price of about $116,401 per bitcoin. Strategy has acquired 155 BTC for ~$18.0 million at ~$116,401 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 8/10/2025, we hodl 628,946 $BTC acquired for ~$46.09 billion at ~$73,288 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/bx0814RI1w — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 11, 2025 This latest acquisition shows the company’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, even at elevated market prices. Strategy has been one of the most aggressive corporate buyers of Bitcoin since it began its accumulation strategy in 2020. A Record-Breaking Bitcoin Balance Sheet Following this latest purchase, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 628,946 BTC. The company’s cumulative investment in Bitcoin amounts to roughly $46.10 billion, translating to an average purchase price of $73,288 per bitcoin. These figures cement Strategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin by a wide margin. The company’s Bitcoin yield for the year-to-date in 2025 is an impressive 25%, reflecting significant gains in the asset’s market value this year. Why This Acquisition Stands Out The timing of this acquisition is notable. Bitcoin prices have surged in 2025, driven by institutional adoption, increased integration into traditional financial markets, and macroeconomic factors such as persistent inflation and currency debasement fears. Buying at over $116,000 per bitcoin shows Strategy’s confidence in further upside potential. Saylor has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin represents “digital gold” and a superior form of money. His strategy has been to convert a large portion of Strategy’s balance sheet into Bitcoin, financing some purchases through debt and equity offerings. This latest move suggests that Saylor sees continued strength in the market, despite already substantial gains this year. Market Implications and Investor Reactions Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation has made its stock a proxy for Bitcoin exposure among traditional equity investors. Following previous purchase announcements, MSTR shares have often mirrored Bitcoin’s price movements, rising as sentiment around the cryptocurrency improves. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how this additional purchase affects both the company’s market valuation and its future financial results. With over $46 billion in Bitcoin now on its books, Strategy’s fortunes are increasingly tied to the performance of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
CryptoNews2025/08/11 22:51
CryptoNews2025/08/11 22:51

