InvroMining Launches Mobile Cloud Mining App for Seamless Passive Crypto Income

A New Era in Mobile Cryptocurrency Mining Begins In a world where digital assets are transforming economies, InvroMining is pioneering a smarter, cleaner, and easier way to mine cryptocurrency. The company has officially published its app for mobile cloud mining. Our cloud mining app is a strong tool that provides users from around the world with the opportunity to earn passive crypto income with no hardware, no technical experience, and no money up front. Now, anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection can take advantage of the new age of digital mining on their own terms, easily. A Breakthrough in Crypto Mining Accessibility The InvroMining app simplifies the process of cryptocurrency mining by using cloud-based infrastructure with intuitive mobile technology. It removes all the hurdles associated with traditional mining — no need for bulky rigs, no noise, and no electricity bills. As a next-generation platform running entirely online, it’s one of the most accessible mining options available to date. Start earning crypto in just three steps: Register at https://invromining.com Select a cloud mining plan that suits your goals Start earning daily crypto rewards instantly It’s mining made simple, sustainable, and smart. Powerful Features that Set InvroMining Apart Instant Passive Income New users get a $15 sign-up bonus, and you can begin earning $0.60 per day, even without a deposit. It’s the easiest way to start your crypto journey. Wide Range of Cryptocurrencies Withdraw earnings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. You have full control over how you earn and withdraw. USD-Pegged Contracts for Stability Mining contracts are pegged to USD to protect users from crypto market volatility. Deposits are converted to USD, and withdrawals go out in your selected coin. Green, Renewable Energy All cloud mining servers run on eco-friendly, renewable energy, minimizing environmental impact. It’s crypto mining that respects the planet. Global Coverage with 24/7 Support InvroMining operates in 150+ countries and offers multilingual customer support around the clock. Help is always available — wherever you are. Who Is InvroMining For? InvroMining’s simple and secure app is ideal for: Beginners looking to earn without risk Students seeking side income Investors diversifying digital portfolios Stay-at-home parents exploring new income streams Retirees interested in low-maintenance returns Tech enthusiasts who value sustainability and innovation With zero setup and daily auto-mining, anyone can earn passively — regardless of age, experience, or financial background. Security You Can Trust InvroMining integrates enterprise-level security through McAfee® and Cloudflare®, protecting every transaction and user account. With encrypted systems and constant uptime monitoring, your data and earnings stay secure. The Benefits of Cloud Mining with InvroMining No equipment costs No technical experience required Daily earnings delivered to your wallet Withdraw or reinvest at any time Sustainable energy-powered servers Access from anywhere, anytime This model is ideal for users who want steady, passive crypto income without the complications of traditional mining. Join the Digital Mining Revolution Cryptocurrency is no longer reserved for the tech elite. With InvroMining, anyone can be part of the global blockchain economy. The app brings automated crypto mining to your smartphone, allowing you to grow digital assets effortlessly. Whether you’re sipping coffee or on the go, your phone can now generate real wealth. And the best part? It’s secure, sustainable, and designed with you in mind. Get started today at InvroMining and take control of your passive crypto income. Your mining journey starts now.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 00:09
Uniswap Foundation to Adopt Wyoming DUNA Framework to Promote Protocol Fee Mechanism

PANews reported on August 11th that The Block reported that the Uniswap Foundation proposed establishing a Wyoming " DUNA " legal entity for its DAO governance organization to meet compliance
PANews2025/08/12 00:01
A whale/institution increased its holdings by another 12,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 233,000.

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale or institution added 12,020 ETH worth $51.51 million through FalconX. Its total ETH holdings now stand at 233,186,
PANews2025/08/11 23:55
Alt5 Sigma Raises $1.5B to Fund WLFI Treasury Strategy

The transaction will also see the President’s son Eric Trump join Alt5 as one of the directors on its board. WLFI Treasury Strategy Gets $1.5B Injection from Alt5 Sigma Crypto firm Alt5 (Nasdaq: ALTS) has raised $1.5 billion and plans to use the proceeds to purchase roughly 7.5% of all World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 23:45
TON Foundation: Coinbase Ventures now holds Toncoin

PANews reported on August 11th that Coinbase Ventures has become a Toncoin holder, though the exact size of its holdings has not been disclosed. The foundation stated that this move
PANews2025/08/11 23:43
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 420 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 11th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $420 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $212 million
PANews2025/08/11 23:30
French Capital B Adds 126 BTC to Treasury, Holdings Reach 2,201 Bitcoin Worth $233M

French Bitcoin treasury company Capital B purchased 126 Bitcoin for approximately €12.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 2,201 BTC worth roughly €201.5 million at acquisition cost. The Euronext Growth Paris-listed firm, trading under ticker ALCPB, financed the latest acquisition through strategic capital increases totaling €13.7 million from institutional investors Peak Hodl Ltd and TOBAM. Meanwhile, the company achieved a remarkable 1,519.5% BTC yield year-to-date and an 18.1% quarterly return, making it one of Europe’s first publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies. 🟠 Capital B confirms the acquisition of 126 BTC for ~€12.4 million, the holding of a total of 2,201 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1,519.5% YTD⚡️ Full Press Release (EN): https://t.co/W8Kfnx8VE2 Full Press Release (FR): https://t.co/U4YEZD6wlD BTC Strategy (EN):… pic.twitter.com/B7t557EfcU — Capital B (@_ALCPB) August 11, 2025 Strategic Capital Raises Fund for Aggressive Bitcoin Accumulation Peak Hodl Ltd invested €8.7 million at €3.47 per share, receiving 2.5 million new ordinary shares while enabling Capital B to purchase 80 Bitcoin for approximately €7.9 million. Additionally, asset manager TOBAM contributed €5 million at €2.90 per share through 1.7 million newly issued shares, funding the acquisition of 46 Bitcoins worth around €4.5 million. The transactions coincided with significant bond conversions that further expanded Capital B’s share capital structure, including TOBAM’s conversion of 1.5 million bonds into 2.1 million ordinary shares at €0.71 per share. Furthermore, Fulgur Ventures submitted a conversion request for 4.76 million bonds into 8.75 million ordinary shares at €0.544 each, reflecting continued institutional confidence in the Bitcoin treasury strategy. Capital B accumulated its Bitcoin holdings from just 15 BTC in November 2024 through systematic purchases across multiple financing rounds throughout 2025. The company’s acquisition timeline shows purchases accelerating from March 2025 onwards, with holdings growing from 620 BTC in March to 1,788 BTC by June before reaching the current 2,201 BTC. Capital B now maintains an average Bitcoin acquisition cost of €91,568 per coin across its 2,201 BTC portfolio, with current market value reaching €217.3 million based on recent purchase prices. The company’s share capital structure expanded to 163.1 million outstanding shares, while fully diluted shares total 331.2 million, including all convertible instruments and warrants. European Bitcoin Treasury Model Gains Institutional Momentum Capital B’s rapid Bitcoin accumulation from just 15 BTC to over 2,200 coins illustrates the accelerating institutional adoption of cryptocurrency treasury strategies across Europe. The company’s stock delivered 2,275% returns compared to Bitcoin’s 58% gain during the same period, according to strategy update documents from July 2025. 🚀 Capital B raises $13.3M through convertible bonds to expand Bitcoin treasury delivering 2,275% returns as Europe's first listed BTC treasury company. #Bitcoin #BTC Europe https://t.co/ciMkygZMyl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 This success resulted from a broader trend of European firms following MicroStrategy ‘s pioneering Bitcoin treasury approach, but with a more distinct regulatory framework and financing mechanisms. UK-based Smarter Web Company recently issued Britain’s first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond worth $21 million, also partnering with TOBAM. Similarly, Parataxis Holdings announced a SPAC merger targeting a $640 million Bitcoin treasury for NYSE listing under ticker “PRTX.” However, industry analysts have raised concerns about the sustainability of corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies, particularly regarding potential market volatility and shareholder dilution risks. Franklin Templeton recently warned that corporate crypto treasuries could amplify market downturns if Bitcoin prices decline sharply, potentially triggering forced sales and self-reinforcing crashes. Meanwhile, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel criticized at-the-market share programs that become dilutive when stock prices approach Bitcoin net asset values, questioning the long-term viability of current strategies. Despite these concerns, over 287 companies now collectively hold more than 3.64 million Bitcoin, suggesting institutional demand continues driving corporate treasury adoption. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries Capital B has authorized up to €300 million in additional capital increases through its Luxembourg subsidiary structure, according to company filings.
CryptoNews2025/08/11 23:29
Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin accepts crypto payments

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, now accepts cryptocurrencies and stablecoins for customer payments. The space exploration company will accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as well as stablecoins via Shift4 Payments, a crypto payments firm listed on the…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 23:27
Leverage Shares to Launch Single-Stock ETF with 2x Leverage and Downside Buffer

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that Leverage Shares will launch its first single-stock ETFs featuring a "2x leverage + downside buffer" structure on
PANews2025/08/11 23:24
Mill City Ventures purchases another $20 million in SUI tokens

PANews reported on August 11th that Nasdaq -listed company Mill City Ventures purchased 5.6 million SUI tokens from the SUI Foundation at a discounted price of $ 3.65 per token,
PANews2025/08/11 23:16

