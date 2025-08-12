MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on Ethereum in the early morning
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the early morning of August 12, Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 75,000,000, 100,000,000 and 75,000,000 USDC on the
USDC
$0.9994
-0.04%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 08:23
An institution/whale added nearly 60,000 ETH, currently holding $1.24 billion in ETH
PANews reported on August 12th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale or institution recently added 59,998 ETH from FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo, with a total value of
ETH
$4,552.57
-3.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 08:14
AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH in the early morning, with a current floating profit of $1.18 million
According to PANews on August 12, according to monitoring by Ember@, trader @AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH between 3 and 6 am, with an opening price of
TRADER
$0.001499
-11.92%
ETH
$4,552.57
-3.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 08:12
Joint Statement of the China-US Stockholm Economic and Trade Talks: China and the United States suspend some tariffs on each other for 90 days
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Jinshi Data, citing information from the Ministry of Commerce, taking into account the London talks on June 9-10, 2025, and the Stockholm
JUNE
$0.09
-9.81%
TRADE
$0.1334
+1.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 08:09
From WNBA farce to coin price surge, the viral marketing behind DILDO's tenfold increase in ten days
Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) was unexpectedly overshadowed by a bizarre "toy invasion" incident. Starting on July 29, a series of green mysterious toys (dildo)
ETH
$4,552.57
-3.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 08:00
Stripe partners with Paradigm to develop Tempo blockchain
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Fortune, financial technology giant Stripe is working with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to develop a blockchain called Tempo. The project is
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 07:59
UNI rises as Uniswap Foundation's DUNI proposal hints at fee switch unlock
Uniswap (UNI) saw a 3% gain on Monday following Uniswap Foundation's DUNI governance proposal, which aligns with the state of Wyoming's Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) Act.
UNI
$10.98
-10.04%
ACT
$0.04086
-8.89%
শেয়ার করুন
Fxstreet
2025/08/12 07:45
SEC Declares Ripple-XRP Case Closed—Shifts Focus to Clear Crypto Rules
The end of the Ripple v SEC legal saga fueled renewed optimism for XRP and the broader crypto market as regulators pivot toward crafting clear rules to drive digital asset growth. With Ripple Case Over, SEC Pivots to Building Clarity for Digital Assets Optimism spread across the cryptocurrency sector after the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
XRP
$3.1102
-5.19%
SAGA
$0.2647
-7.31%
CLEAR
$0.03198
-5.80%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 07:30
Bitmine Secures Largest Global ETH Treasury With $4.96B Holdings
Bitmine now holds the world’s largest ethereum treasury, valued at over $4.96 billion. The company’s holdings total 1,150,263 ETH tokens as of August 10, based on a price of $4,311 per token. Bitmine Boasts World’s Biggest ETH Stash Held by a Public Company This valuation marks a significant $2 billion increase from the $2.9 billion […]
TOKEN
$0.01577
-7.72%
ETH
$4,552.57
-3.37%
NOW
$0.00738
-5.86%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 06:05
ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether Funds Rebound With Big Weekly Gains
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) snapped early-week losses to close with a $247 million net inflow, while ether ETFs notched $327 million in gains, with both markets seeing strong institutional participation. Bitcoin and Ether Post $247 Million and $327 Million Weekly Gains What began as a bruising start to the week for crypto ETFs turned into […]
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.69%
NET
$0.00010086
-1.52%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 05:30
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5