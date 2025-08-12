2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Wisconsin Proposes Comprehensive KYC Requirements for Bitcoin ATMs

Wisconsin Proposes Comprehensive KYC Requirements for Bitcoin ATMs

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the Wisconsin Senate introduced a new bill SB386, requiring Bitcoin ATM operators to implement comprehensive user identity verification (KYC). The
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 09:10
Do Kwon may flip to guilty plea in case connected to $40 billion UST collapse

Do Kwon may flip to guilty plea in case connected to $40 billion UST collapse

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be planning a switch to a guilty plea in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case against him, according to a court schedule order filed by Judge Paul Engelmayer on Monday.
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008528-2.88%
MAY
MAY$0.05034-0.78%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1235-5.86%
শেয়ার করুন
Fxstreet2025/08/12 09:08
Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, lists $DRIFT token

Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, lists $DRIFT token

PANews reported on August 12th that Drift Protocol has officially launched the $DRIFT token on Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, reaching its 60 million users in over 60 countries. EEA
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01577-7.72%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5489-8.83%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 09:05
Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad

Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad

PANews reported on August 12 that Ethereum Classic announced the launch of ETCswap Launchpad, which supports users to quickly create ERC20 tokens and initiate initial liquidity offerings (ILOs). The platform
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 09:03
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
Notcoin
NOT$0.001958-8.84%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
Aptos’ DEX trading volume reached $9 billion in the first half of the year, and the market value of stablecoins increased to $1.2 billion

Aptos’ DEX trading volume reached $9 billion in the first half of the year, and the market value of stablecoins increased to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on August 12th that a Messari report showed that Aptos made significant progress in on-chain performance, DeFi ecosystem, and technological innovation in the first half of 2025. Transaction
DeFi
DEFI$0.001887+1.56%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 08:58
Filecoin's first batch of ProPGF grants over $3.6 million to 14 teams

Filecoin's first batch of ProPGF grants over $3.6 million to 14 teams

PANews reported on August 12th that Filecoin successfully completed its first Public Goods Grant (ProPGF), awarding a total of $3.6818 million to 14 teams to build infrastructure, develop tools, and
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 08:47
US and allies seize $1 million in BTC, nine domains, and four servers from Russian ransomware gang

US and allies seize $1 million in BTC, nine domains, and four servers from Russian ransomware gang

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. and international law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation on July 24th, seizing four servers, nine
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,035.28-1.21%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008528-2.88%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 08:38
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may plead guilty, US court sets hearing for August 12

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may plead guilty, US court sets hearing for August 12

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Coindesk, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may change his previous "not guilty" plea at the hearing at 10:30 pm on August 12.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00241737-2.59%
MAY
MAY$0.05034-0.78%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001958-8.84%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 08:32
MARA to acquire 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million

MARA to acquire 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million

PANews reported on August 12th that according to Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining company MARA plans to acquire a 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million, becoming the majority
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 08:26

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5