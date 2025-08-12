MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 12, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 12: $clippy alon replied, old AI agent generally rose Pump's
ALON
$0.004923
-10.14%
PUMP
$0.003692
-6.48%
CLIPPY
$0.01748
-8.28%
AI
$0.1281
-8.04%
ROSE
$0.02847
-9.04%
MEME
$0.002017
+5.21%
MEMES
$0.00008891
-2.50%
PANews
2025/08/12 10:09
Peter Thiel acquires 7.5% stake in ETHZilla to boost Ethereum investment
PANews reported on August 12th that PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and his investment team hold a 7.5% stake in 180 Life Sciences (now renamed ETHZilla), a company focused on building
LIFE
$0.00004405
+2.01%
HOLD
$0.00004343
-4.19%
NOW
$0.00739
-5.73%
PANews
2025/08/12 10:06
Jito: BAM, a feature that improves Solana's block construction efficiency and privacy, has been launched on the testnet.
PANews reported on August 12th that Jito announced the launch of its BAM feature on testnet, complete with an initial validator cluster. This marks the first step in introducing private
BLOCK
$0.193
-3.54%
PANews
2025/08/12 09:58
After Amber Group built a position of 358,000 UNI, the good news pushed the floating profit to $200,000
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, Amber Group established a position of 358,000 UNI tokens yesterday morning at a purchase price of $10.64, and subsequently announced
UNI
$11
-9.79%
PANews
2025/08/12 09:53
Since the beginning of last year, more than 1,300 ETFs have been launched globally, with 10 of the top 20 being cryptocurrency-related.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to statistics from Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, more than 1,300 ETFs have been listed since the beginning of last year,
MORE
$0.10011
+0.09%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PANews
2025/08/12 09:47
South Korean retail investors have seen a net inflow of $259 million into BitMine stock since July
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Bloomberg, U.S.-listed BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. has become the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors, with a net inflow
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
NET
$0.00010086
-1.61%
PANews
2025/08/12 09:42
CME Ethereum futures trading volume hit a record high of $118 billion in July, an 82% increase from the previous month.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to data from The Block, CME Ethereum futures trading volume hit a record high in July, reaching US$118 billion, an 82% increase from
BLOCK
$0.193
-3.54%
PANews
2025/08/12 09:30
Crypto ETFs Dominate Institutional Portfolios Amid Record-Breaking Demand
Crypto ETFs are dominating new fund launches, attracting billions as investors flock to regulated bitcoin and ethereum exposure, eclipsing traditional offerings and reshaping Wall Street’s growth narrative. Wall Street Turns to Crypto ETFs as Investors Demand Regulated Exposure Cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as dominant players in the market for newly launched funds, drawing […]
FLOCK
$0.18719
-1.24%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 09:30
Exodus, a publicly listed company, holds 2,058 BTC and 2,729 ETH, with a total value exceeding $227 million.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Globenewswire, Exodus Movement, a self-custodial cryptocurrency platform listed on the New York Stock Exchange, released its quarterly financial and operating results report
BTC
$119,035.28
-1.21%
ETH
$4,551.98
-3.30%
PANews
2025/08/12 09:20
Elon Musk accuses Apple of antitrust violations, xAI plans legal action
PANews reported on August 12th that Elon Musk accused Apple of preventing any AI company other than OpenAI from achieving the top ranking in the App Store, a violation of
XAI
$0.05105
-8.28%
ELON
$0.0000001165
-5.51%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1281
-8.04%
APP
$0.003162
-1.70%
PANews
2025/08/12 09:17
