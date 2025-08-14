MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Why do we say that the era of enterprises building their own L1 blockchains has arrived?
Original text: Barry , Co-CEO of Interchain Labs Compiled by Yuliya, PANews Payment giant Stripe has officially partnered with renowned crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to build a Layer 1
L1
$0.006656
+0.52%
LAYER
$0.6119
-5.99%
ERA
$0.9422
-6.97%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 13:55
Analyst: ETH may fall suddenly at any time, it is recommended to stay away from leverage
PANews reported on August 14th that analyst Ash Crypto stated that ETH could drop suddenly at any time, as it's due for a correction. Whales and market makers are currently
MAY
$0.05034
-0.78%
ETH
$4,553.45
-3.27%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 13:24
Maple launches first perpetual trading use case for syrupUSDC on Drift Protocol
Maple Finance, the largest on-chain asset manager by assets under management, has introduced syrupUSDC as collateral for perpetual futures trading on Drift Protocol. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Aug. 13, the integration enables traders on the…
DRIFT
$0.5489
-8.83%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 13:03
Why Standard Chartered Bank believes Ethereum will reach $25,000 by 2028
Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end price target for Ethereum from $4,000 to $7,500, citing improved industry conditions and increased demand from corporate treasuries. The bank also raised its 2028
BANK
$0.05829
-9.90%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 13:00
The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to China Newsweek, a staff member from the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 12:27
Coinbase suffered an MEV bot attack due to its interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in an estimated loss of $300,000.
PANews reported on August 14th that Venn Network security researcher deeberiroz reported, according to The Block, that Coinbase lost approximately $300,000 due to a misconfigured interaction between Coinbase and the
BLOCK
$0.193
-3.54%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 12:20
Coinbase DEX is now open to 1% of users
PANews reported on August 14 that Coinbase's new listing team leader, Shaaa, tweeted that Coinbase DEX has been first opened to 1% of users and will gradually be opened to
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-6.47%
NOW
$0.00739
-5.73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 12:12
GMX finalizes $44M payout to GLP holders affected by V1 exploit
GMX has concluded its ~$44 million compensation plan for GMX Liquidity Provider holders on Arbitrum impacted by the July V1 vulnerability. The update was shared on X by GMX (GMX) on Aug. 13, following the protocol’s final distribution round. The…
GMX
$15.86
-8.90%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 11:56
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $86.9145 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$86.9145 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
NET
$0.00010086
-1.61%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 11:56
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $729 million yesterday, the second highest in history
PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$729 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
SECOND
$0.0000076
-8.43%
NET
$0.00010086
-1.61%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/14 11:55
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5