Why do we say that the era of enterprises building their own L1 blockchains has arrived?

Original text: Barry , Co-CEO of Interchain Labs Compiled by Yuliya, PANews Payment giant Stripe has officially partnered with renowned crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to build a Layer 1
PANews2025/08/14 13:55
Analyst: ETH may fall suddenly at any time, it is recommended to stay away from leverage

PANews reported on August 14th that analyst Ash Crypto stated that ETH could drop suddenly at any time, as it's due for a correction. Whales and market makers are currently
PANews2025/08/14 13:24
Maple launches first perpetual trading use case for syrupUSDC on Drift Protocol

Maple Finance, the largest on-chain asset manager by assets under management, has introduced syrupUSDC as collateral for perpetual futures trading on Drift Protocol.  According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Aug. 13, the integration enables traders on the…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 13:03
Why Standard Chartered Bank believes Ethereum will reach $25,000 by 2028

Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end price target for Ethereum from $4,000 to $7,500, citing improved industry conditions and increased demand from corporate treasuries. The bank also raised its 2028
PANews2025/08/14 13:00
The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.

PANews reported on August 14th that according to China Newsweek, a staff member from the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the
PANews2025/08/14 12:27
Coinbase suffered an MEV bot attack due to its interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in an estimated loss of $300,000.

PANews reported on August 14th that Venn Network security researcher deeberiroz reported, according to The Block, that Coinbase lost approximately $300,000 due to a misconfigured interaction between Coinbase and the
PANews2025/08/14 12:20
Coinbase DEX is now open to 1% of users

PANews reported on August 14 that Coinbase's new listing team leader, Shaaa, tweeted that Coinbase DEX has been first opened to 1% of users and will gradually be opened to
PANews2025/08/14 12:12
GMX finalizes $44M payout to GLP holders affected by V1 exploit

GMX has concluded its ~$44 million compensation plan for GMX Liquidity Provider holders on Arbitrum impacted by the July V1 vulnerability. The update was shared on X by GMX (GMX) on Aug. 13, following the protocol’s final distribution round. The…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 11:56
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $86.9145 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$86.9145 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/08/14 11:56
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $729 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$729 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews2025/08/14 11:55

