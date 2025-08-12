2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Stripe to develop layer 1 payments blockchain with Paradigm

Stripe is quietly building a new payments-focused blockchain called Tempo, developed in partnership with venture capital firm Paradigm. According to an Aug. 11 report from Fortune, the project surfaced through a now-removed job posting on the Blockchain Association’s career site,…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 11:09
Ethereum ETF holdings total approximately 6 million ETH, and 70 Ethereum reserve entities hold over $15 billion worth of ETH.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to the latest data from StrategyEthreserve, the current holdings of Ethereum ETFs have reached approximately 6 million ETH, accounting for 4.96% of the
PANews2025/08/12 11:08
OpenAI CEO responds to Musk's antitrust accusations against Apple: I haven't even said you manipulated Platform X to suppress competitors

PANews reported on August 12th that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to Musk's accusations against Apple, calling them surprising and implying that Apple is using the X platform to manipulate
PANews2025/08/12 11:00
Terraform Co-Founder Do Kwon to Plead Guilty in $40B UST Fiasco

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is expected to plead guilty in a US fraud case tied to the 2022 collapse of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin , which wiped out $40b in value and sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry. US District Judge Paul Engelmayer has scheduled a change of plea hearing for Tuesday 10:30 am in Manhattan federal court. In an order on Monday, the judge directed Kwon to be ready to explain in detail how he broke the law if he admits guilt. The 33-year-old South Korean entrepreneur had pleaded not guilty in January after a prolonged extradition dispute over whether he would first be prosecuted in the US or in South Korea. Montenegro Arrest Capped Months-Long International Manhunt Both countries have charged Kwon in connection with the implosion of TerraUSD, a Singapore-based algorithmic stablecoin designed to maintain a one-to-one peg to the US dollar through a mint-and-burn mechanism with its sister token Luna. Do Kwon Update: The plea hearing is tomorrow August 12th. Do Kwon was extradited to the United States from Montenegro on December 31, 2024. He initially pleaded not guilty to nine felony counts, including securities fraud, market manipulation, money laundering, and wire fraud.… pic.twitter.com/TJTPmCAATB — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) August 11, 2025 That mechanism failed in May 2022, causing TerraUSD to lose its peg and triggering a market crash that contributed to the downfall of crypto exchange FTX. The collapse erased billions in investor wealth and damaged confidence in digital asset markets. Kwon was a fugitive for months before he and Terraform’s former chief financial officer, Han Chang-joon, were arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 while attempting to board a Dubai-bound private jet using fake passports. He spent months in detention as Montenegro weighed competing extradition requests from Washington and Seoul. Kwon’s 92% Stake Reflects Personal Ties to Firm’s Collapse The US SEC had already won a civil fraud case against Kwon and Terraform in April 2024. Moreover, a New York jury found they misled investors about the stability of TerraUSD. The jury also concluded they falsely claimed that Chai, a popular Korean payments app, was using Terraform’s blockchain for transactions. Under a settlement, Kwon and Terraform agreed to pay $4.47b. In addition, they committed to winding down operations . They also pledged to use remaining assets to repay creditors. Notably, Kwon personally owned 92% of the company. In the US criminal case, Kwon had faced a nine-count indictment including securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud,and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Judge Engelmayer has instructed the defendant’s legal team to prepare a detailed statement covering each charge Kwon plans to admit. Guilty Plea Could Shape US and South Korea Prosecutions Court documents suggest the plea deal could streamline proceedings in the US. However, it may also influence ongoing investigations in South Korea. There, Kwon faces separate fraud and financial misconduct charges under capital markets laws. If accepted, the guilty plea would mark a dramatic turn in one of the most high-profile prosecutions in the crypto sector. It would also close a chapter on a saga that has spanned continents, courtrooms and regulatory jurisdictions. The outcome of Kwon’s case could set important precedents for how international crypto fraud is prosecuted in the future.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 10:52
The crypto sector generally fell back, with the AI sector leading the decline by over 7%.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors experienced a correction after continuous growth. Among them, the AI sector fell 7.20% in 24 hours,
PANews2025/08/12 10:52
Avalanche and Helika launch new game accelerator program, offering up to $150,000 in grants

PANews reported on August 12 that the Avalanche Foundation and the Web3 game analysis platform Helika announced the joint launch of a new game accelerator program and have opened the
PANews2025/08/12 10:49
Axiom becomes the fastest crypto app to surpass $200 million in revenue

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's trading robot Axiom set a record for the fastest revenue reaching $200 million on August 4, growing from $100 million
PANews2025/08/12 10:44
‘No One Wants ETH in the Long Run’—Samson Mow Warns of BTC-Driven Pump and Dump

A prominent bitcoin advocate and JAN3’s CEO, Samson Mow, alleged a cyclical trading pattern fueling recent ETH- BTC price shifts. He claimed that early ethereum investors—many holding substantial bitcoin reserves—are rotating BTC into ETH to boost its value with hype-driven narratives, such as “Ethereum Treasury” campaigns. According to Mow, the strategy ends when these actors […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 10:30
Trader Eugene: The market may be approaching its top, with increased volatility and more opportunities to make quick money.

PANews reported on August 12th that trader Eugene recalled the two consecutive months of market gains following Trump's inauguration and the launch of $TRUMP, which generated a significant wealth effect.
PANews2025/08/12 10:27
The address that has accumulated over 293,000 ETH in the past 8 days is suspected to belong to Bitmine

PANews reported on August 12th that Ember's monitoring revealed that addresses recently created and accumulating large amounts of ETH through BitGo are suspected to belong to Bitmine. Over the past
PANews2025/08/12 10:10

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

