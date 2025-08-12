MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 12, 2025 – Spot ETH ETFs See Record $1B Inflows, BlackRock Leads
Crypto market is flashing a bearish signal today as most sectors pulled back after recent gains. The AI sector led losses with a sharp 7.20% drop, driven by double-digit declines in Virtuals Protocol, ai16z, and Fartcoin. Bitcoin retreated over 2 % to $118,000 after briefly topping $122,000, while Ethereum fell 0.70%, slipping below $4,300. Other sectors, including DeFi and Meme, also saw notable declines, though select tokens like SOON and Pump.fun bucked the trend with double-digit gains. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
FUN
$0.009038
-2.53%
DEFI
$0.00189
+1.72%
AI16Z
$0.1282
-10.16%
PUMP
$0.003689
-6.56%
FARTCOIN
$1.04142
-6.26%
ETH
$4,560.01
-3.13%
CryptoNews
2025/08/12 12:20
Blockchain payment company Riva completes $3 million seed round of financing, led by Project A and participated by JP Morgan
PANews reported on August 12th that global payments company Riva Money announced the completion of a $3 million seed round led by Project A, with participation from individual investors from
SEED
$0.001032
-0.48%
PANews
2025/08/12 12:06
Story Protocol launches $360M IP token reserve with Nasdaq-listed Heritage Distilling Company
Heritage Distilling to hold $360M in Story Protocol’s IP tokens, becoming the first Nasdaq-listed firm to adopt a blockchain IP asset as reserves. Heritage Distilling Holding Company (Nasdaq: CASK) will become the first U.S.-listed firm to adopt Story Protocol’s (IP)…
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
TOKEN
$0.01579
-7.60%
IP
$5.685
-4.42%
HOLD
$0.00004219
-6.92%
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 12:02
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a record high net inflow of $1.019 billion yesterday, with BlackRock receiving $640 million.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$1.019 billion yesterday (August 11, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
NET
$0.00010086
-1.61%
PANews
2025/08/12 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $178 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 11, Eastern Time) was US$178 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
NET
$0.00010086
-1.61%
PANews
2025/08/12 11:54
Hyperliquid Assistance Fund Has Acquired $1.2 Billion in HYPE Tokens Since Its Inception
PANews reported on August 12 that HYPE Engine was officially released as the first autonomous vault prototype, aiming to leverage Hyperliquid's production capabilities and transform them into continuously growing value.
HYPE
$45.19
-2.50%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
PANews
2025/08/12 11:52
Western Union Seals $500M Intermex Deal to Command Americas Money Transfer Race
Western Union is set to expand its global reach with a $500 million Intermex acquisition, adding Intermex’s Ripple partnership to its arsenal of cross-border payment capabilities. Western Union Accelerates Global Expansion with Intermex Acquisition Western Union (NYSE: WU) and International Money Express Inc. (Intermex) (NASDAQ: IMXI) announced on Aug. 10 that they have entered into […]
CROSS
$0.28447
-8.16%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 11:30
Ark Invest increased its holdings of Blockchain by $19.2 million, bringing Blockchain’s current reserves to 8,692 BTC.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the latest disclosure, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, increased its holdings of Block Inc. shares through its three ETFs, with a
BTC
$119,051.97
-1.19%
ARK
$0.4458
-4.39%
BLOCK
$0.193
-3.54%
PANews
2025/08/12 11:28
Doge Killer accidentally increases LEASH supply by 10%, DAO proposes two solutions
PANews reported on August 12th that according to the SHIB ecosystem project Doge Killer (LEASH) team, the LEASH supply will increase by approximately 10% (approximately 10,765) on August 11, 2025,
SHIB
$0.00001305
-5.63%
DAO
$0.1215
-3.41%
DOGE
$0.227
-7.70%
PANews
2025/08/12 11:20
Metaplanet holds a total of 18,113 bitcoins, with a total investment of approximately US$1.85 billion
PANews reported on August 12th that Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich disclosed that as of August 12, 2025, Metaplanet held a total of 18,113 bitcoins, representing a total investment of approximately
PANews
2025/08/12 11:11
