[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 12, 2025 – Spot ETH ETFs See Record $1B Inflows, BlackRock Leads

Crypto market is flashing a bearish signal today as most sectors pulled back after recent gains. The AI sector led losses with a sharp 7.20% drop, driven by double-digit declines in Virtuals Protocol, ai16z, and Fartcoin. Bitcoin retreated over 2 % to $118,000 after briefly topping $122,000, while Ethereum fell 0.70%, slipping below $4,300. Other sectors, including DeFi and Meme, also saw notable declines, though select tokens like SOON and Pump.fun bucked the trend with double-digit gains. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.