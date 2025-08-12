2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Analysis: If the CPI data is higher than expected, it may affect the market's expectations of the Fed's two interest rate cuts this year.

Analysis: If the CPI data is higher than expected, it may affect the market's expectations of the Fed's two interest rate cuts this year.

PANews reported on August 12th that Matrixport analyst Markus Thielen reported that Bitcoin has broken out of a triangle consolidation range and is currently holding above $116,817. It performed strongly
MAY
MAY$0.05034-0.78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:49
H100 Group Appoints Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy

H100 Group Appoints Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy

PANews reported on August 12th that H100 Group AB has appointed Bitcoin expert Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy. Brian has extensive Bitcoin investment experience and has been actively
Newton
AB$0.008191+0.46%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000783-3.45%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:47
Monad mainnet may be launched in 2025, and the BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today

Monad mainnet may be launched in 2025, and the BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today

PANews reported on August 12 that Monad officials tweeted that the mainnet may be launched in 2025. At the same time, it announced that Monad's BFT consensus mechanism will be
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0.01713-2.73%
MAY
MAY$0.05034-0.78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:46
FTX customers claim Fenwick & West played key role in exchange’s fraud in amended lawsuit

FTX customers claim Fenwick & West played key role in exchange’s fraud in amended lawsuit

Disgruntled customers of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX have proposed amending their lawsuit against Fenwick & West, the exchange’s former legal adviser, citing new evidence that the firm played a key role in the exchange’s collapse. FTX customers submitted the…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00743-5.22%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/12 14:40
Fosun International's stock price rose by 20.6% in a short period of time and is now quoted at HK$6.44.

Fosun International's stock price rose by 20.6% in a short period of time and is now quoted at HK$6.44.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to the relevant page, Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, rose 20.6% in a short period of time and is currently quoted at
Oasis
ROSE$0.02855-8.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00743-5.22%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:31
The US CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year.

The US CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year.

PANews reported on August 12 that the U.S. CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 pm Beijing time tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:26
Hong Kong-listed Fosun International plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license

Hong Kong-listed Fosun International plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Tencent News' "First Line" report, Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, has formed a team to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:21
The Smarter Web Company added 295 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,395

The Smarter Web Company added 295 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,395

PANews reported on August 12th that The Smarter Web Company announced it has added 295 bitcoins to its holdings under its "10-year plan," purchasing them at an average price of
Bitcoin
BTC$119,093.84-1.16%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:16
Coingecko Co-founders are optimistic about Moonbirds' next target price of 10 ETH. Moonbirds has risen 24.7% in the past 24 hours.

Coingecko Co-founders are optimistic about Moonbirds' next target price of 10 ETH. Moonbirds has risen 24.7% in the past 24 hours.

PANews reported on August 12 that Coingecko co-founder and COO Bobby Ong said that he recommended the NFT project to the team when the price of Moonbirds was 0.7 ETH,
Ontology Gas
ONG$0.1723-5.48%
Ethereum
ETH$4,568.36-2.95%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004701-0.14%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:09
95% gross profit margin, is Arbitrum using DAO to create a cyber nation?

95% gross profit margin, is Arbitrum using DAO to create a cyber nation?

1. How far away is the emergence of a cyber state? First, the well-known investor Balaji wrote a book called "The Network State", which proposed the concept of network state.
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000497-1.19%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1215-3.41%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001314-0.83%
Farcana
FAR$0.000262+37.89%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.6013-11.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/12 14:00

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5