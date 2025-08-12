MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Analysis: If the CPI data is higher than expected, it may affect the market's expectations of the Fed's two interest rate cuts this year.
PANews reported on August 12th that Matrixport analyst Markus Thielen reported that Bitcoin has broken out of a triangle consolidation range and is currently holding above $116,817. It performed strongly

2025/08/12 14:49
MAY
$0.05034
-0.78%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:49
H100 Group Appoints Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy
PANews reported on August 12th that H100 Group AB has appointed Bitcoin expert Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy. Brian has extensive Bitcoin investment experience and has been actively

2025/08/12 14:47
AB
$0.008191
+0.46%
EXPERT
$0.000783
-3.45%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:47
Monad mainnet may be launched in 2025, and the BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today
PANews reported on August 12 that Monad officials tweeted that the mainnet may be launched in 2025. At the same time, it announced that Monad's BFT consensus mechanism will be

2025/08/12 14:46
BFT
$0.01713
-2.73%
MAY
$0.05034
-0.78%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:46
FTX customers claim Fenwick & West played key role in exchange's fraud in amended lawsuit
Disgruntled customers of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX have proposed amending their lawsuit against Fenwick & West, the exchange's former legal adviser, citing new evidence that the firm played a key role in the exchange's collapse. FTX customers submitted the…

Crypto.news
2025/08/12 14:40
NOW
$0.00743
-5.22%
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 14:40
Fosun International's stock price rose by 20.6% in a short period of time and is now quoted at HK$6.44.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the relevant page, Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, rose 20.6% in a short period of time and is currently quoted at

2025/08/12 14:31
ROSE
$0.02855
-8.78%
NOW
$0.00743
-5.22%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:31
The US CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year.
PANews reported on August 12 that the U.S. CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 pm Beijing time tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by

2025/08/12 14:26
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:26
Hong Kong-listed Fosun International plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Tencent News' "First Line" report, Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, has formed a team to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin

2025/08/12 14:21
PANews
2025/08/12 14:21
The Smarter Web Company added 295 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,395
PANews reported on August 12th that The Smarter Web Company announced it has added 295 bitcoins to its holdings under its "10-year plan," purchasing them at an average price of

2025/08/12 14:16
BTC
$119,093.84
-1.16%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:16
Coingecko Co-founders are optimistic about Moonbirds' next target price of 10 ETH. Moonbirds has risen 24.7% in the past 24 hours.
PANews reported on August 12 that Coingecko co-founder and COO Bobby Ong said that he recommended the NFT project to the team when the price of Moonbirds was 0.7 ETH,

2025/08/12 14:09
ONG
$0.1723
-5.48%
ETH
$4,568.36
-2.95%
NFT
$0.0000004701
-0.14%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:09
95% gross profit margin, is Arbitrum using DAO to create a cyber nation?
1. How far away is the emergence of a cyber state? First, the well-known investor Balaji wrote a book called "The Network State", which proposed the concept of network state.

2025/08/12 14:00
BOOK
$0.00000497
-1.19%
DAO
$0.1215
-3.41%
WELL
$0.0001314
-0.83%
FAR
$0.000262
+37.89%
CYBER
$2.6013
-11.37%
PANews
2025/08/12 14:00
