Clearpool, Cicada Partner to Boost Risk Management in PayFi Lending
Clearpool, a decentralized capital markets ecosystem, has partnered with on-chain credit risk management company Cicada in a move to institutionalize PayFi lending with improved risk management. In an announcement shared with Cryptonews on Monday, the partnership will boost Clearpool’s credibility and risk management in PayFi lending. Cicada will structure and underwrite PayFi lending opportunities and serve as the administrative agent for select Credit Pools. Cicada has underwritten more than $850m in loans at a 1.2% default rate during the prior cycle. 🤝 Clearpool has partnered with Cicada to institutionalize PayFi lending with risk-managed Credit Pools Cicada is an on-chain credit risk management company founded by a seasoned team of former buy- and sell-side credit professionals. Cicada’s co-founders have deep crypto… pic.twitter.com/JY79tNCVqE — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) August 11, 2025 Clearpool’s partnership with Cicada could shake up the lending space, bringing more institutional players into the DeFi fold. Clearpool Expands to Payment Financing or PayFi According to Jakob Kronbichler, CEO of Clearpool, Cicada’s risk management integration would strengthen Clearpool’s institutional infrastructure for PayFi lending. “While stablecoin settlements are instant, underlying fiat flows are not, forcing fintechs to bridge liquidity gaps,” he said. “This partnership enhances our proven credit framework and supports the growth of the emerging trillion-dollar stablecoin payment ecosystem.” Clearpool will be launching PayFi Credit Pools for users to access these highly liquid, real-world yield opportunities. This means facilitating credit to institutional lenders specializing in short-term stablecoin-based working capital to fintech operators. It will also launch cpUSD, a permissionless, yield-bearing asset, which will enable retail to tap into real-world stablecoin payments. Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) Solutions to DeFi Protocols On the other hand, Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions, including third-party underwriting, pool management for DeFi protocols and risk structuring. “Partnering with Clearpool allows us to elevate PayFi lending by combining our underwriting and risk management expertise with their innovative credit products,” said Sefton Kincaid, Managing Partner of Cicada Partners. The partnership will accelerate the adoption of PayFi by laying the groundwork for more safer, transparent and scalable stablecoin ecosystem. “Together, we’re advancing professionally managed Credit Pools and strengthening Clearpool’s offering to borrowers and lenders in the growing stablecoin economy,” Kincaid added.
CryptoNews
2025/08/12 16:36
Stablecoins Dominate Digital Asset Transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Surpassing Bitcoin
A study revealed that stablecoins represented 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024, significantly outpacing bitcoin’s 18.1% share. Transaction Growth and Nigerian Dominance According to a study, stablecoins accounted for 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2024, more than double that of bitcoin (18.1%). Nigeria and South Africa lead the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 16:30
Ethereum developer Fede’s Intern out after 24-hour detention in Turkey
Ethereum developer detained: After being detained by Turkish authorities over alleged misuse of the Ethereum network, Ethereum core developer Federico Carrone, who goes by Fede’s Intern on X, has been released and is now in Europe. Carrone was detained for…
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 16:25
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$47.64676 million
According to PANews on August 12, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/12 16:21
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 12: Ethereum ETF Inflows Top $1B, Trump Adviser Sees Nakamoto Inc ‘Smash Buying’ $762M Bitcoin, Metaplanet Adds BTC
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates US spot Ethereum ETF inflows topped $1 billion for the first time, Trump crypto adviser David Bailey aims to make Nakamoto
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 16:09
The Smarter Web Company Acquires 295 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,395 BTC
The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8), a London-listed firm, has announced the acquisition of an additional 295 BTC as part of its “10 Year Plan,” which includes a treasury policy focused on bitcoin accumulation. The purchase was made at an average price of £89,000 per bitcoin (approximately $119,412), totaling […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 15:59
AguilaTrades switched to long positions after losing $3.65 million on three consecutive short ETH stops, and has opened 7,700 positions.
PANews reported on August 12th that according to Ember's monitoring, AguilaTrades switched to a long position after suffering a $3.65 million loss from three consecutive short ETH stop-loss orders. Within
PANews
2025/08/12 15:49
Metaplanet tops Bitcoin stash with additional $61m
Japan’s ‘MicroStrategy’ Metaplanet is doubling down on its Bitcoin bet with another major purchase. On August 12, the Tokyo-based Bitcoin (BTC) treasury firm announced the acquisition of an additional 581 BTC, worth roughly $61 million. The purchase was made at…
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 15:20
Metaplanet Acquires 518 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 18,113 BTC Valued at $1.85 Billion
Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3350) has announced the acquisition of an additional 518 bitcoin as part of its ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations, with an average purchase price of 17,540,861 yen per bitcoin (approximately $118,519), totaling approximately 9.086 billion yen (around $61.4 million). This latest purchase increases the company’s total bitcoin holdings to 18,113 bitcoin, […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 15:15
Will the 9 trillion yuan pension fund "entering" the crypto market become the driving force behind a new bull market?
Trump has done his best to support the crypto industry. Just last week, Trump unleashed another powerful force, signing an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement savings plans to invest in
PANews
2025/08/12 15:00
