Resupply attacker laundered 2,280 ETH via Tornado Cash
PANews reported on August 12 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the Resupply attacker has completed the laundering of 2,280 ETH (approximately US$9.8 million) through Tornado Cash.
VIA
$0.0186
+2.76%
ETH
$4,574.12
-2.83%

PANews
2025/08/12 17:59
Trump Crypto Adviser David Bailey’s Nakamoto Inc. Plans ‘Smash Buying’ Of $762M Bitcoin, Will Build ‘Bitcoin Juggernaut’
David Bailey, crypto policy adviser to US President Donald Trump and CEO of Nakamoto Inc., plans to buy $762.5 million in Bitcoin today to turn his firm into a “Bitcoin
TRUMP
$9.1
-4.76%

Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 17:57
Cosine: The Qubic mining pool is suspected of successfully launching a 51% attack on Monero, theoretically able to rewrite transactions
PANews reported on August 12th that SlowMist founder Yu Xian (Yu Xian) claimed in a post that the Qubic mining pool, through recent economic incentives, has aggregated significant computing power
QUBIC
$0.0000030005
-0.64%

PANews
2025/08/12 17:49
Sequans Acquires 13 Additional Bitcoin for $1.5 Million, Increasing Total Holdings to 3,171 BTC
Paris-headquartered Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) has announced the acquisition of an additional 13 bitcoin for approximately $1.5 million, at an average purchase price of $117,012 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees. As of August 8, 2025, the company now holds a total of 3,171 bitcoins, with a total net investment in bitcoin amounting to around […]
BTC
$119,148.48
-1.11%
NET
$0.00010086
-1.61%
NOW
$0.00743
-5.22%

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 17:30
Alitong Yiqianwen: Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day
PANews reported on August 12 that Alitong Yi Qianwen announced that Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day, with no token quota limit.
TOKEN
$0.01579
-7.60%
FREE
$0.00014053
-0.36%

PANews
2025/08/12 17:26
Few backed Bitcoin in 2010; Here’s next big crypto in 2025
Little Pepe’s $0.0018 presale is nearing sell-out, and its meme-powered Layer 2 blockchain could be the 2025 underdog that repeats BTC's success. #partnercontent
BTC
$119,148.48
-1.11%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
LAYER
$0.6136
-5.73%
PEPE
$0.00001129
-8.06%
MEME
$0.002052
+7.04%

Crypto.news
2025/08/12 17:00
One week after the implementation of Hong Kong's stablecoin regulations, OTC trading volume dropped by nearly 33%
PANews reported on August 12th that Bitrace monitoring showed that the local over-the-counter (OTC) market in Hong Kong had decreased by 32.94% in the week since the implementation of the

PANews
2025/08/12 16:59
UMA updates oracle to restrict proposal permissions and optimizes Polymarket solutions
PANews reported on August 12th that UMA, Polymarket's oracle provider, has approved proposal UMIP-189, upgrading its oracle contract from OOV2 to MOOV2, limiting market solution proposals to whitelisted users. This
UMA
$1.2815
-5.86%

PANews
2025/08/12 16:55
Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?
Author: Zen, PANews In recent years, cryptocurrencies have evolved from niche experiments into an emerging asset class for institutional portfolios. In the United States, in particular, endowment funds at several
WELL
$0.0001314
-0.83%
ZEN
$8.065
-6.69%

PANews
2025/08/12 16:48
MANTRA Chain testnet achieves EVM compatibility, mainnet launch targeted for September
PANews reported on August 12th that MANTRA announced that its testnet has achieved full EVM compatibility, becoming the first MultiVM Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for real-world assets. The blockchain
REAL
$0.05154
-3.30%
LAYER
$0.6136
-5.73%

PANews
2025/08/12 16:37
