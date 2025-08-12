Sequans Acquires 13 Additional Bitcoin for $1.5 Million, Increasing Total Holdings to 3,171 BTC

Paris-headquartered Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) has announced the acquisition of an additional 13 bitcoin for approximately $1.5 million, at an average purchase price of $117,012 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees. As of August 8, 2025, the company now holds a total of 3,171 bitcoins, with a total net investment in bitcoin amounting to around […]