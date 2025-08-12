MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Whale Alert, at 18:55 and 18:56 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on the Solana chain, with a total
USDC
$0.9995
-0.02%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 19:01
How to find Alpha returns in this bull market?
Author: Haotian Everyone is shouting that the bull market is coming, but do you know that the methodology for finding market alpha and beta is completely different this time? Let
BULL
$0.004124
--%
ALPHA
$0.01503
-8.46%
BETA
$0.0001296
-1.44%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 19:00
Ethereum’s Rally Fuels New Wave of Passive Income with WinnerMining
U.S. Ethereum exchange-traded funds ( ETFs ) ended the week with a sharp rebound, reversing early August losses as investor sentiment turned positive. Data from SoSoValue show Ethereum ETFs recorded $222.34 million in net inflows on Aug. 8. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led with $254.73 million, boosting assets under management to $12.35 billion. Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) saw $132.36 million in inflows, and Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) added $38.25 million. Analysts link the rebound to a recent executive order by President Donald Trump allowing cryptocurrencies in retirement plans such as 401(k)s — a move expected to broaden Ethereum’s investor base significantly. Beyond ETFs: Seeking Steady ETH Payouts While ETFs offer long-term exposure, some Ethereum holders are looking for predictable daily income without relying on market swings. One option gaining traction is WinnerMining , a cloud mining platform that leases computing power through fixed-term contracts. You can find WinnerMining ETH cloud mining contracts here . Why Investors Choose WinnerMining $15 sign-up bonus, no deposit required; No maintenance or management fees; Supports ETH, BTC, XRP, USDT, DOGE, and more; Daily returns based on contract rates; Security powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare®; Referral bonuses up to 4.5%. “As the crypto market matures, more investors are shifting from speculation toward predictable income streams,” said Jeremy Brooks, an analyst at CryptoMetrics. “WinnerMining’s ETH contracts appeal to those seeking steady returns without daily volatility.” Bottom Line With ETH ETFs regaining momentum and platforms like WinnerMining providing fixed daily payouts, Ethereum investors can now combine long-term growth potential with short-term cash flow. (WinnerMining is available on iOS, Android and Google Play. Sign-up bonus terms apply.)
K
$0.2295
-5.28%
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
TRUMP
$9.119
-4.66%
BTC
$119,249.9
-1.04%
TRUST
$0.0005184
-13.85%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews
2025/08/12 19:00
Starknet mainnet welcomes the launch of derivatives DEX Extended
PANews reported on August 12th that according to The Block, Extended, a decentralized perpetual contract exchange built by the former Revolut team, has launched on the Ethereum Layer 2 network
LAYER
$0.6142
-5.66%
BLOCK
$0.1918
-4.19%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 18:40
Pro-Crypto UFC Inks $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount
The mammoth deal effectively renders the pay-per-view (PPV) model in MMA obsolete, as all events will be made available on Paramount+ starting in 2026. UFC Lands $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal Back in 2018, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies, made headlines around the world with a sponsorship deal. But […]
PRO
$0.7904
-0.64%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 18:30
Circle announces the launch of ARC, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on stablecoins
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Zoomer , Circle will launch ARC , a Layer 1 blockchain dedicated to stablecoins.
LAYER
$0.6142
-5.66%
ARC
$0.004302
+0.49%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 18:30
Radiant Capital hackers exchanged 3,091 ETH for $13.26 million in DAI and transferred it to a new address
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to PeckShieldAlert, an address identified as the Radiant Capital hacker has exchanged 3,091 ETH for $13.26 million in DAI and transferred the stolen
DAI
$0.9998
+0.01%
ETH
$4,582.6
-2.68%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 18:24
SharpLink Gaming Boosts ETH Holdings With $400 Million Deal As Ethereum ETFs See Record $1 Billion Inflows
SharpLink Gaming announced a $400 million deal to help the company bolster its ETH holdings as inflows into US spot Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds) topped $1 billion for the first
ETH
$4,582.6
-2.68%
শেয়ার করুন
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 18:23
Singer Deng Ziqi invested in an AI project in 2019 and has now received a 10-fold return.
PANews reported on August 12th that Chinese pop singer Deng Ziqi recently revealed in a conversation with Li Dan that she invested in an artificial intelligence company in 2019 and
AI
$0.1287
-7.60%
NOW
$0.00744
-5.10%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 18:08
The latest news on the AI sector after Ethereum's surge: Almanak Vault is hot, and VCs are enthusiastic about DePai.
By Castle Labs Compiled by Tim, PANews Market Overview This has been a historic week for all of us at E-Guards, as the price of ETH finally broke through the
AI
$0.1287
-7.60%
HOT
$0.0009932
-5.75%
ETH
$4,582.6
-2.68%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 18:02
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5