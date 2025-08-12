2025-08-14 Thursday

ETHZilla disclosed holdings of 82,186 ETH, with a market value of approximately $349 million

PANews reported on August 12th that 180 Life Sciences ( ETHZilla ) announced it currently holds 82,186 Ethereum ( ETH ) at an average purchase price of $ 3,806.71 ,
PANews2025/08/12 20:20
EToro's second-quarter net profit reached $30.2 million, with assets under management increasing by 54% year-on-year

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to Crowdfund Insider, global trading platform EToro (NASDAQ: ETOR) reported net profit of $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, slightly down
PANews2025/08/12 20:05
SIX MINING Reveals the Top Bitcoin Mining Secret

Bitcoin’s recent surge to over $120,000 has nearly doubled from the same period last year, reflecting strong market demand and growing institutional confidence. Users say they are earning passive income on the SIX MINING platform, boasting that they could join without any technical skills required. But is the Bitcoin cloud mining model truly viable? Let’s take a closer look. What Is SIX MINING Cloud Mining? Cloud mining is a process that uses rented cloud computing power to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, without the need to install or directly operate hardware and related software. SIX MINING is a global decentralized smart cloud mining company founded in 2018 in the UK. They claim to use clean energy for mining, significantly reducing operational costs. The company’s mission is to create a sustainable, eco-friendly mining environment, enabling more crypto enthusiasts—whether individuals or teams—to participate without having to buy or maintain equipment or pay for direct energy costs. How to Join SIX MINING Visit the SIX MINING official website and register as a member. Browse the contract plans and choose one based on your needs from the SIX MINING official website. Pay for your chosen contract plan and start mining. Withdraw your earnings once the contract term ends. Advantages of SIX MINING Free trial plan – Register to receive a $12 bonus (plus $0.64 daily for check-ins). Low-carbon efficiency – Powered by clean energy to build a low-carbon, high-efficiency mining ecosystem. Free cloud computing power – No need to buy expensive hardware or cover maintenance costs; SIX MINING handles all operational expenses. Clear and transparent earnings data – Use the app to mine anytime and track your income in real-time. Transparent contract options – Various contract amounts and terms available to suit different needs. Encrypted data protection – All user data is SSL-encrypted, and dedicated servers are protected from DDoS attacks. 24/7 customer support – Round-the-clock assistance to address user questions promptly. Conclusion With Bitcoin holding steady around $120,000, cloud mining is becoming a low-barrier investment option for global investors. Unlike traditional mining that requires purchasing miners and building mining farms, SIX MINING uses a hosted computing power rental model. This eliminates equipment wear-and-tear, electricity costs, and operational headaches, fundamentally avoiding hardware investment risks. The platform’s earnings model is open and transparent. Once the contract ends, withdrawals can be made immediately. Whether you’re a crypto newcomer or an experienced investor seeking stable cash flow, you can enjoy passive income here. With Bitcoin ETFs driving market activity, the dual benefits of rising computing power value and cryptocurrency prices are accelerating. By joining SIX MINING now, you can enjoy stable returns while seizing the golden opportunity of the 2025 crypto market. For more information, visit the official website: https://sixmining.com/
CryptoNews2025/08/12 20:00
Monero hit after 51% attack claims from Qubic Mining

Monero (XMR) price declines nearly 6% on Tuesday, trading below $250 at the time of writing, after plunging over 17% in the last seven days.
Fxstreet2025/08/12 19:44
Revolut has officially launched the PARTI token

PANews reported on August 12th that European fintech company Revolut has officially launched the $PARTI token. Both parties will jointly promote the development of the Particle Network's RWA universal transaction
PANews2025/08/12 19:44
Amidst the Volatility of the Crypto Market, Mint Miner Provides Secure, Stable, and Convenient Cloud Mining Solutions for BTC, XRP, and SOL Holders

Amidst the ongoing volatility of the current crypto market and the decline in the prices of major currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum , investors are shifting away from high-volatility speculation toward more stable and controllable asset growth methods. More and more users are choosing cloud mining platforms to earn stable daily returns. Platform security and fund protection have become top priorities for users choosing cloud mining services. Mint Miner , with its robust security system and user-friendly experience, has become a trusted choice for users worldwide. Core Platform Security Mechanisms Security is Mint Miner’s top priority. The platform utilizes an industry-leading security system covering hardware, network, and account assets. Automatic Principal Return: All contracts automatically return principal upon maturity. Withdrawals over $100 are free, effectively reducing risk and ensuring capital flow and security. USD-Linked Return: Contract returns are locked in USD, effectively protecting against cryptocurrency market fluctuations and ensuring stable returns. Cold wallet storage + multi-signature mechanism prevent asset leakage and attacks. McAfee® Certified Security: Protects against viruses and hacker backdoors. Cloudflare® Global Acceleration and DDoS Protection: Ensure 24/7 uninterrupted and stable platform operation. On-chain Contract Audit: Each mining contract is publicly verifiable using blockchain tools, ensuring authenticity, transparency, and traceability. Join Mining Easily with a Simple Process Register an account: Visit mintminer.com or download the app to receive a $15 mining start-up bonus. Select a contract: Browse various mining plans, supporting mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and LTC. Payment Activation: Complete your order using payment methods such as BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDT, BNB, and DOGE. Automatic Mining: The system automatically allocates mining machines and begins operation, with profits settled daily. Refund: Automatically refund your principal upon contract expiration, allowing for free withdrawal or reinvestment. All contracts clearly indicate the investment amount, term, and expected returns. The system settles daily, requiring no manual or technical intervention, and the platform operates 24/7. A Smart Application Experience System Designed Specifically for Users Visualized income dashboard: View mining progress, hashrate allocation, and income data in real time. Comprehensive incentive mechanism: Register and receive $15 in mining points, receive a daily check-in bonus of $0.6, and invite friends to receive referral rebates and additional hashrate. Task and Event Center: Regularly launch sign-in rewards, holiday benefits, and other rewards. Structured Mining Contracts: Flexible, Secure, and Stable The platform continuously adjusts contract structure and pricing based on the expansion of computing resources and evolving user needs to create mining solutions that better meet market demand. Contract income is settled daily, with automatic principal rebate available, locking in USD value and mitigating the risk of price fluctuations. All returns are settled in USD, with on-chain verification and account tracking, ensuring free access to funds with no hidden fees. Find available contract options here . Global Presence and Green Computing Power Support Mint Miner has deployed 108 green energy data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower. This significantly reduces operating costs while promoting environmentally friendly mining. The platform has reached over 180 countries, serving over 5 million users, and is continuously expanding its global computing power network. Conclusion: Let Secure, Stable, and Convenient Cloud Mining Become the Future of Crypto Assets With increasing regulatory clarity and the advancement of stablecoin policies like the GENIUS Act, digital assets are shifting from speculation to the pursuit of stable returns. Amidst the current volatility and growing uncertainty in the crypto market, Mint Miner provides a secure, stable, and convenient cloud mining solution. No hardware or technical skills required. Join now and start a brand new cloud mining experience! Official Website: https://mintminer.com App Download: https://mintminer.com/xml/index.html#/app Email: info@mintminer.com
CryptoNews2025/08/12 19:42
Vitalik explains the balance between “idea-driven” and “data-driven” decision-making

PANews reported on August 12th that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik discussed "idea-driven" and "data-driven" decision-making models in a recent article. He noted that ideas not only influence individual cognition but also
PANews2025/08/12 19:34
Vitalik: Open source technology has the potential to alleviate the power inequality exacerbated by technology

PANews reported on August 12th that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article today, arguing that the development of cutting-edge technologies like life extension and gene editing, if controlled by
PANews2025/08/12 19:32
Fold Launches Bitcoin Gift Card on Major US Online Retailer, Holds Over 1,492 BTC in Treasury

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) has announced the launch of its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card on Giftcards.com, the largest digital gift card retailer in the U.S. This initiative aims to expand access to Bitcoin for millions of consumers in a familiar and user-friendly format. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is the only Bitcoin gift card […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 19:30
Building businesses, not just hype, defines today’s token launches | Opinion

In a complete contrast to previous cycles, the market is rewarding builders who prove value before seeking speculation.
Crypto.news2025/08/12 19:19

